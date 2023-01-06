Tioga County Sheriff announces run for reelection

OWEGO, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Tioga County Sheriff Gary Howard has announced his bid for reelection this November.

Howard, who has served as Sheriff for two decades, announced his run on January 6, 2023, saying “it has been a privilege and honor to serve the citizens of Tioga County as their Sheriff for the past 20 years.”

In his announcement, Howard said recent years have been the most challenging of his career. He credited these challenges to bail reform laws, Raise the Age, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While I’ve had the opportunity to learn and grow as your Sheriff, I have had the pleasure of watching the Sheriff’s Office men and women exhibit professionalism and commitment to the citizens of Tioga County,” Howard’s announcement read.

He expressed his pride in the staff at the Sheriff’s Office and said he wants the hard work to continue

