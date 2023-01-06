ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tri-City Herald

Rate the Trade: LeBron James to the Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James cannot be traded this season, but there are some who believe he could seek a departure as early as this summer. The Lakers have begun turning things around as of late, but still sitting at the 12th seed, Los Angeles is on the outside of the play-in picture.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Draymond Green Shares Hot Take About LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors have had some legendary battles with LeBron James over the years, but that has not stopped Draymond Green from consistently sharing high praise for the Lakers star. In his first podcast episode after a long break, Green made sure to share some more praise for James, and this time it came in the form of a hot take.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Giants Keeping Calm Ahead of Big Playoff Date with Vikings

"Normal Wednesday. Ready to rock." Those were the words New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll spoke at the start of his Wednesday press conference this week--the week before and the week before. In case it's not evident by now, Daboll, as he has done all year long, has the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Lakers: Three LA Trade Candidates From A Stacked Nuggets Team

Let me just say right off the bat that finding workable trade deals between your Los Angeles Lakers and the class of the West, the Denver Nuggets, is going to be difficult for a few different reasons. It is typically difficult for two semi-rivals with similar objectives (i.e. to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Three Crimson Tide Products Make the NFLPA All-Pro Team

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) produced its first-ever All-Pro team on Wednesday. The roster consists of the very best at each position according to the players only. These 29 elites come from 17 different schools. Oklahoma, Mississippi State and Cincinnati are each represented by two players, while Alabama and Tennessee lead the way with three.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tri-City Herald

Cardinals, Texans Granted Permission to Interview Sean Payton

The Cardinals and Texans have requested and received permission from the Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancies, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. They'll join the Broncos in the sweepstakes. Teams cannot interview Payton until Jan. 17, as we noted in our offseason calendar. This can...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Nick Saban Voted Alabama No. 2 in Coaches Poll Ahead of CFP Teams

Georgia sent a resounding message on Monday when the Bulldogs dismantled TCU, 65–7, in the College Football Playoff national championship game. It marked back-to-back national titles for Georgia and tons of discussion on if the SEC powerhouse has become the new face of college football. Even Bulldog great and ESPN analyst David Pollack believes Georgia has “taken hold of college football” from the reigns of SEC powerhouse Alabama.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tri-City Herald

Texans Request Interview With Saints Super Bowl Winner Sean Payton

The Houston Texans seem to be pursuing all possibilities in the search for their new head coach, following the firing of Lovie Smith on Sunday night. Houston had already requested interviews with various top assistants and up-and-comers across the NFL, including Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, 49ers defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 169

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway react to Dillon Gabriel's return to Norman and Marvin Mims' declaration for the NFL, discuss Oklahoma's new wide receivers coach, break down the latest transfer portal additions and subtractions, revisit their preseason predictions, recap the latest basketball action and more.
NORMAN, OK
Tri-City Herald

ESPN Ranks Tennessee Top 10 In 2023 Poll

Georgia is once again your national champion. The Bulldogs repeated for the first time since Alabama in 2011-2012, sparking many fans to anoint the red and black as the next great college football power. While the moment is special, it wouldn't be college football without immediately looking toward the next...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Tampa Bay Buccaneers finalize list of opponents for 2023 season

The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South Division with a victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17. That made Sunday afternoon's loss to the Atlanta Falcons virtually meaningless as Tampa Bay prepares to host the Dallas Cowboys next Monday. However, there was another game yesterday that did have some meaning as the Philadelphia Eagles held on against the New York Giants to win the NFC East.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy