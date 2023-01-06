Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Unique new grocery store just opened in OklahomaKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
U.S Famous Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Oklahoma CityMadocOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Woman May Be Latest Victim in Steal-A-Kia TikTok ChallengeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tri-City Herald
Rate the Trade: LeBron James to the Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James cannot be traded this season, but there are some who believe he could seek a departure as early as this summer. The Lakers have begun turning things around as of late, but still sitting at the 12th seed, Los Angeles is on the outside of the play-in picture.
Tri-City Herald
Draymond Green Shares Hot Take About LeBron James
The Golden State Warriors have had some legendary battles with LeBron James over the years, but that has not stopped Draymond Green from consistently sharing high praise for the Lakers star. In his first podcast episode after a long break, Green made sure to share some more praise for James, and this time it came in the form of a hot take.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Tri-City Herald
Giants Keeping Calm Ahead of Big Playoff Date with Vikings
"Normal Wednesday. Ready to rock." Those were the words New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll spoke at the start of his Wednesday press conference this week--the week before and the week before. In case it's not evident by now, Daboll, as he has done all year long, has the...
GIRLS BASKETBALL MIDSEASON REPORT: So far, so very, very good
Midseason in prep basketball is slightly off-center.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: Three LA Trade Candidates From A Stacked Nuggets Team
Let me just say right off the bat that finding workable trade deals between your Los Angeles Lakers and the class of the West, the Denver Nuggets, is going to be difficult for a few different reasons. It is typically difficult for two semi-rivals with similar objectives (i.e. to be...
Tri-City Herald
Three Crimson Tide Products Make the NFLPA All-Pro Team
The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) produced its first-ever All-Pro team on Wednesday. The roster consists of the very best at each position according to the players only. These 29 elites come from 17 different schools. Oklahoma, Mississippi State and Cincinnati are each represented by two players, while Alabama and Tennessee lead the way with three.
Tri-City Herald
Cardinals, Texans Granted Permission to Interview Sean Payton
The Cardinals and Texans have requested and received permission from the Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancies, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. They'll join the Broncos in the sweepstakes. Teams cannot interview Payton until Jan. 17, as we noted in our offseason calendar. This can...
Tri-City Herald
Nick Saban Voted Alabama No. 2 in Coaches Poll Ahead of CFP Teams
Georgia sent a resounding message on Monday when the Bulldogs dismantled TCU, 65–7, in the College Football Playoff national championship game. It marked back-to-back national titles for Georgia and tons of discussion on if the SEC powerhouse has become the new face of college football. Even Bulldog great and ESPN analyst David Pollack believes Georgia has “taken hold of college football” from the reigns of SEC powerhouse Alabama.
After improved performance, Lightning to face Canucks
Following his team’s recent road swing where it lost its last two games at Minnesota and Winnipeg, Tampa Bay Lightning
Tri-City Herald
Texans Request Interview With Saints Super Bowl Winner Sean Payton
The Houston Texans seem to be pursuing all possibilities in the search for their new head coach, following the firing of Lovie Smith on Sunday night. Houston had already requested interviews with various top assistants and up-and-comers across the NFL, including Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, 49ers defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans, and more.
Texans' John Metchie taking big steps in leukemia recovery, GM says
Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III, who missed the 2022 season after being diagnosed with leukemia in July, has a "chance" to be ready for offseason workouts in April, GM Nick Caserio said.
Tri-City Herald
AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 169
AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway react to Dillon Gabriel's return to Norman and Marvin Mims' declaration for the NFL, discuss Oklahoma's new wide receivers coach, break down the latest transfer portal additions and subtractions, revisit their preseason predictions, recap the latest basketball action and more.
Tri-City Herald
ESPN Ranks Tennessee Top 10 In 2023 Poll
Georgia is once again your national champion. The Bulldogs repeated for the first time since Alabama in 2011-2012, sparking many fans to anoint the red and black as the next great college football power. While the moment is special, it wouldn't be college football without immediately looking toward the next...
Tri-City Herald
Tampa Bay Buccaneers finalize list of opponents for 2023 season
The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South Division with a victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 17. That made Sunday afternoon's loss to the Atlanta Falcons virtually meaningless as Tampa Bay prepares to host the Dallas Cowboys next Monday. However, there was another game yesterday that did have some meaning as the Philadelphia Eagles held on against the New York Giants to win the NFC East.
