Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
What to eat at Seattle's Pike Place MarketNick DaviesSeattle, WA
Related
southsoundmag.com
10 Hot Tickets: January-February 2023
Jan. 13-15 Monster Jam, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. National Geographic Live: From Summit to Sea: Andy Mann, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, Olympia. Thompson Square, Federal Way Performing Arts and Events Center, Federal Way. Jan. 29. Harlem Globetrotters, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle. Feb. 2. Legally Blonde: The Musical, The...
Meet the adult dogs waiting for forever homes at Seattle Humane
SEATTLE — Adult animals at shelters can oftentimes be overlooked but Seattle Humane is aiming to change that. Brandon Macz, Seattle Humane's PR and social media specialist, shared information about five dogs who have each been waiting several months to be adopted. In the studio with Macz Saturday morning...
seattlerefined.com
These Seattle brands will keep you warm inside and out
Welcome to winter in the PNW. The time of year when we ask ourselves, "How many layers of clothing will be enough today?" The answer is a complex equation of temperature, humidity, wind chill and wetness. To combat the "Seattle freeze," you could fly to the southern hemisphere — or...
First-of-its-kind choir creates safe space for transgender, nonbinary singers
SEATTLE — Five years ago, Haven Wilvich had a dream: start a choir for transgender and nonbinary singers. "I was hoping to do a small, self-led group of really talented singers, be an acapella ensemble essentially," Wilvich said. Despite being a singer, Wilvich did not have the expertise to...
wallyhood.org
A Grand (Central Bakery) Return!
Grand Central Bakery Reopens THIS Tuesday, January 10th!. Pastry and sandwich lovers have missed this neighborhood favorite for several months as the bakery took time to recruit, hire and properly train employees so this location can be reliably open 7 full days a week, and so Wallingford customers would get the same welcoming experience and delicious food provided at the other Grand Central Bakery locations (They have 8 stores in Portland as well as bakeries in Burien, Eastlake and Wedgwood here in Seattle).
shorelineareanews.com
Seattle’s best musicians gather on February 25, 2023, for GeorgeFest to honor the late, great George Harrison and raise money for the Historic Everett Theatre
On Saturday, February 25, 2023, over 25 of Seattle’s premier musicians will take the stage for GeorgeFest, to honor the late George Harrison. Proceeds from this labor of love will benefit the Historic Everett Theatre, a non-profit, 122-year-old venue in the heart of downtown Everett, Washington. “George was known...
What to eat at Seattle's Pike Place Market
See The Flying Fish!Photo byPawan Thapa - Unsplash. Seattle's Pike Place Market is a food lover's paradise. Located near the waterfront, the market is home to a wide variety of vendors selling fresh produce, seafood, and other specialty foods. Here are some of the delicious things you can eat at Pike Place Market:
seattlerefined.com
Seattle pizza shop Northlake Tavern is closing after 65 years
A local favorite is closing up shop after more than six decades of serving up pizza and good times. Northlake Tavern announced it will close on Jan. 31, 2023. The tavern, located at the north end of Lake Union, opened near the University of Washington in 1954. The spot became...
travelawaits.com
Two Luxurious Hotels, Two Countries — 6 Amazing Experiences Not To Miss
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The Fairmont Olympic, Seattle, Washington, and the Fairmont Empress, Victoria, British Columbia, are two iconic and historic Pacific Northwest luxury hotels that should be on everyone’s bucket list. Due to their proximity and the myriad of transportation options between Seattle and Victoria, it is simple to visit both. You can take the fast ferry, hop aboard a float plane, or fly commercial air. Both hotels are in walkable areas making it easy to see all the sights. These luxurious hotels are destinations in their own right so you may not want to leave your lodging. Enjoy unique, upscale experiences that can only be found at the Fairmont.
KING-5
Burien's newest pizza place getting raves
BURIEN, Wash. — Stevie's Famous opened in Burien in November of 2022, and word of mouth spread as quickly as melted mozzarella that these pizzas are good. So get there early if you want to ensure you get one fresh and hot, they occasionally sell out. Stevie's Famous sells...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Residents fed up as mail delivery issues continue on Vashon Island
VASHON, Wash. — Mail woes continue on Vashon Island, where some residents say they wait weeks or sometimes months for their mail to be delivered. Residents there join a growing list of communities in western Washington that say they’re experiencing major delays from the U.S. Postal Service. Jim...
q13fox.com
'We're being rammed down our throats:' City, neighbors frustrated with new opioid treatment center in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Parents, business owners and city leaders say they were left in the dark about a new opioid treatment center opening at the end of the month. The clinic is still under construction, but it is already getting a lot of heat as residents say they have a few issues: transparency, its location and safety concerns as the proposed site sits in a residential area and near the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.
sunset.com
This One-Pot Soup Is the Most Comforting Meal You’ll Make This Winter
Within months of opening in Seattle’s Central District, Communion became the must-get reservation for anyone looking for a fresh and local take on soul food, colorful cocktails, and, well, a party. Chef Kristi Brown has made it a mission to revive the African American foodways of Seattle in a way as celebratory as it is culturally aware. The restaurant is located in a building that was once home to the Pacific Northwest’s first Black-owned bank; on Sundays, brunch is a high-energy affair fueled by said cocktails and tables loaded with cornbread, French toast, catfish, grits, and Laotian sausage eggs Benedict. Lest you think these brunches are simply boozy, let it be known Brown turned the most recent Mother’s Day into a showcase of BIPOC-owned businesses, complete with panel discussions on motherhood and sexuality, and Ethiopian bird’s eye chile-spiked bloody Marys.
secretseattle.co
News Of The Splintered Wand Closing Has Seattle Feeling Slightly Less Magical
Ever since its long-awaited opening in late 2021, Seattleites have attempted (sometimes unsuccessfully) to nab reservations to Ballard’s wizard-themed bar The Splintered Wand. If you never managed to make it inside, we’re sorry to say that you missed your chance. According to an announcement made by the owners this week, The Splintered Wand is closing effective immediately. If you had a reservation made, it has been cancelled.
KIMA TV
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle election could create a Social Housing Developer at City Hall — But it’s too late for The Madkin
It is time to vote on whether City Hall should aim directly at the center of the Seattle housing crisis and begin building government developed and managed apartment buildings across the city. Ballots will be mailed later this month for a February special election to decide on I-135, an initiative...
southseattleemerald.com
Musang’s New Filipino Restaurant Kilig Is Coming to the CID
Melissa Miranda, owner and chef at Filipino restaurant Musang, is embarking on another journey in 2023: the opening of Kilig in the Chinatown-International District (CID), a Filipino restaurant inspired to serve tasty dishes, such as pancit and bulalo, in a casual yet homey space. The idea came to Miranda over a year ago after engaging with community members about their experiences with different types of Filipino restaurants, places, and cuisine in the Philippines and elsewhere.
The Stranger
Seattle’s Winter Eviction Protection Needs a Fix
In February of 2020, Sawant and her fighting movement won a first-of-its-kind defense that gave attorneys a new tool to stall wintertime evictions for tenants who failed to make rent. But in the three years since the moratorium’s passage, a string of other moratoria, other renter protections, and federal loopholes have rendered the law all but unnecessary, according to the lawyers who defend low-income renters.
Comments / 0