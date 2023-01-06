Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
2 wanted for crashing stolen car into another car, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects who ran out of a stolen car after hitting another car are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The crash happened on Jan. 2, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects...
cleveland19.com
Painesville police arrest man for attacking 2 women
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly attacking two women in Painesville. The attacks happened on Monday, Jan. 9 on Richmond Street. Painesville police said the first victim was attacked inside her car just before 2 p.m. The suspect then exited her...
cleveland19.com
Man convicted of stabbing Cleveland EMS captain
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brooklyn man who stabbed a Cleveland EMS captain in September 2021 pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Justin Chalmers Nevius, 42, was convicted of the charges of attempted felonious assault, OVI and not stopping after an accident. Nevius stabbed the on-duty captain...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio man arrested for 70th time after shoplifting suitcase full of meat, police say
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A Garfield Heights man was arrested for the 70th time after shoplifting a cart full of meat and a suitcase to put them in from a store, South Euclid Police confirmed. SEPD said Walmart called police to report a shoplifter pushed a shopping cart loaded...
cleveland19.com
2 teenagers injured after shooting inside Garfield Heights McDonald’s
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two McDonald’s employees were injured after accidentally being shot by a co-worker in December. Garfield Heights police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2022 inside the restaurant in the 12600 block of Rockside Rd. According to police, several of the...
cleveland19.com
Body camera video shows what happened after gunfight at Akron mini mart
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been one week since two men shot each other outside Bob’s Mini Mart on E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue in Akron but what detectives haven’t figured out is who fired first and if one of the men shot in self-defense. Until then both shooters are still out on the street.
New details on suspect who killed high schooler
Officials have identified the Cleveland student who was fatally shot at a bus stop near John Adams College and Career Academy after school on Tuesday.
'I'm just in limbo': Euclid woman's stolen Kia is found, but nightmare continues
EUCLID, Ohio — For Megan Kyea, the nightmare of having her car stolen has continued long after her vehicle was recovered. "When I picked it up it was trashed," Kyea said. Her Kia was stolen on November 29th from her workplace on the West Bank of the Flats. She said the vehicle was missing for 12 days, found by police, impounded and then taken to a repair shop where they were able to fix just one of her broken windows.
cleveland19.com
63-year-old man dies in Akron house fire
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Akron man died Tuesday from injuries suffered in a house fire. Akron firefighters were called out to the residence in the 600 block of Griffon Ave. around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, firefighters entered the burning home and found the victim unresponsive.
cleveland19.com
Norton police find body of 39-year-old man inside sewer
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Norton police are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man found in the sewer. According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, on Dec. 30, a man was seen fleeing the area on foot after crashing a car on the exit ramp from OH21 South to Wooster Road.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police mourn death of off-duty police officer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer died suddenly early Wednesday morning. Cleveland Patrol Officer Raymond Francel was off-duty when he died. Cleveland police said Officer Francel was found deceased in his North Ridgeville home. Officer Francel, 53, was hired by the Cleveland Division of Police in April 1996.
cleveland19.com
Man arrested for shoplifting meat from South Euclid Walmart: Where’s the beef?
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) -A Garfield Heights man was arrested for the seventieth time after shoplifting a cart full of meat and a suitcase to put them in from a store, South Euclid Police confirmed. Mason Hart Jr., 62, was booked into South Euclid jail for theft. SEPD said loss...
whbc.com
6th Arrest Made in Akron Killing of Young Mother-to-Be
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police have another suspect in custody in the senseless killing of a 21-year-old pregnant woman riding in a car on Rockaway Street in the city last April. 18-year-old Darrion Rackley is charged with murder. He was determined to be a participant...
cleveland19.com
Akron man robbed trying to buy PlayStation 4
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a 25-year-old man was robbed trying to buy a PlayStation 4 on Jan. 6. Police say they received a call from a 25-year-old man and reported a social media-related robbery. Officers arrived at the 800 block of Raymond Street around...
Deadly shootout on Akron street: Suspect turns himself in
One man believed to be involved in an April gunfight that killed a pregnant woman caught in the crossfire is now in the county jail.
cleveland19.com
Massillon 18-year-old turns himself in for murder of Akron woman
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Massillon male turned himself into Akron police on Saturday for the fatal shooting of a woman in April 2022. Akron police said Darrion Rackley and multiple others were shooting at each other and the victim was caught in the cross fire. This happened around...
Man found dead in sewer 11 days after disappearing while fleeing from crash
A 39-year-old man was found dead inside a sewer in Norton nearly two weeks after he disappeared while fleeing on foot following a vehicle crash, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for 3 suspects in deadly shooting at Glenville convenience store
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said investigators are searching for three shooters who gunned down a 22-year-old man Sunday afternoon in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Ezjehn Moss, of Cleveland. According to police, first responders found Moss shot just...
Report: Man called 911 on police at local racino
Reports said that Riley cannot return to the casino.
Numerous Luxury Cars Stolen From Another Ohio Dealership
A string of car thefts plaguing Northeast Ohio continues unabated after three MY2023 Mercedes-Benz vehicles were stolen from Mercedes-Benz of Akron on Thursday. WKYC Channel 3 reports that the vehicles were stolen overnight. According to police, two of the stolen cars were found on Cleveland's east side on Thursday. This...
