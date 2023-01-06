ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

'Mad Dog' Marcio Freire dead: Surfing superstar dies at 47 after falling into giant waves

By Luke Gentile
 3 days ago

Surfing s uperstar "Mad Dog" Marcio Freire died Thursday at the age of 47 while surfing in the waters off Portugal .

The Brazilian was tow-in surfing on the giant waves of Nazare when he fell into the waters, according to a report.

Emergency officials retrieved Freire via jet-skis and were able to bring him back to land, but all attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, according to the local maritime authority.

"The rescuers found that the victim was in cardio-respiratory arrest, immediately starting resuscitation [maneuvers] on the sand. After several attempts, it was not possible to reverse the situation," per a statement by the Portugal's National Maritime Authority.

Freire earned his nickname "Mad Dog" after defeating the massive "Jaws" wave in Hawaii in 2016, highlighted in the documentary Mad Dogs .

The 47-year-old's death has set the world of surfing into mourning.

"Today we lost a great man, a very good friend and a legendary surfer, Marcio Freire," Sports photographer Fred Pompermayer said. "He was such a happy spirit, always with a smile on his face. Rest in peace my friend."

Scott Feuerhammer
3d ago

They have the biggest waves on the planet. They can be 100 feet in certain weather conditions. These athletes know the risks to ride the biggest waves on earth. R.I.P.

MariBeth Koonce
2d ago

How sad...I never thought about the waves being large enough to hurt someone. Until I watched a Trauma in the Er. A family was visiting Hawaii and the dad was knocked down and paralyzed from the neck down. Prayers for his family

Surf Turf
2d ago

Cardiac arrest at 47? People under 50 seem to be having a lot of heart issues these days. Normally for the ocean I'd say box jellyfish, but not at Nazare.

