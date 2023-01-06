Read full article on original website
People living near Tehama Bridge continue to monitor water levels
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Heavy rain and winds hit parts of Tehama County on Saturday night, including the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home & RV Park. The park is just a few hundred feet from the Sacramento River. People living at the park said the river rose less than they feared in this last round of rain, but they are staying vigilant.
Roads closed across Northern California to start work week
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Several roads across Northern California are closed to start Monday. Report flooding, down trees or other needs in Chico at (530) 894-4200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, call police at (530) 897-4900. For non-immediate infrastructure needs in Chico, submit it online. Signup for Code...
California's DWR says Shasta and Oroville reservoir storage can absorb incoming storms
To prepare for the week's incoming storms, California's Department of Water Resources has confirmed that reservoirs throughout the Northstate have enough storage space to absorb the large amounts of precipitation expected to hit the region. In a Facebook post, the state agency affirmed that "main reservoirs connected to the Sacramento...
Water levels rise to 178 feet at Woodson Bridge
CORNING, Calif. - Another round of rain and wind slammed the community Saturday night. Many people headed to Vina-Woodson Bridge ahead of the storm to see how water levels along the Sacramento River were looking. As of Sunday evening the water level at Woodson Bridge has risen to 178 feet,...
Butte County road closures
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County Public Works issued an updated list of road closures in the area, including River Road being closed from West Sacramento Avenue to Chico River Road. Stimpson Lane from Cox Lane to Highway 70 is closed. Middle Honcut Road from Palermo Honcut Highway to Highway...
Highway 70 closed by rockslide Monday morning
OROVILLE, Calif. 9:46 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 70 is closed in the Feather River Canyon Monday morning due to a rockslide. The slide was reported at 6:30 a.m. near the Cresta Dam. According to the Caltrans Quickmap, Highway 70 is closed from Jarbo Gap to Greenville Wye in Plumas County.
PG&E nearly finished restoring power in Butte County, just in time for storm’s next punch
CHICO — Just before the next blast of harsh weather forecast to arrive in Northern California late Saturday morning, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. repair crews were able to restore power to all but a tiny number of addresses in the northern Butte County. In fact, at 10:15 a.m....
Nearly 1,600 PG&E customers in Oroville without power
CHICO, Calif. 8:58 A.M. UPDATE - The gusty winds knocked out power to several areas Monday morning. At about 8:25 a.m., nearly 1,600 PG&E customers lost power in Oroville. This outage is along Oroville Dam Boulevard E and Orange Avenue. At about 2:15 a.m., more than 2,500 people were without...
Windy weather knocks down historic Chico tree
CHICO, Calif. - Heavy rainfall and windy weather this week caused a massive Heritage Oak Tree to fall in Chico. It fell near the alternative homeless camp site on the corner of Eaton and Cohasset Rd. The tree is known as Eaton Oak and is believed to be over 250...
PG&E held press conference Friday to address storm damage and power outages
CHICO, Calif. — PG&E held a press conference Friday morning in Chico, to address some of the damages that occurred from Thursday night's storm. PG&E confirmed they have more resources working on storm response than ever before, and that going into next week they are preparing by working with 25 mutual aid crews from 7 different states in the U.S.
People in Tehama County preparing for floods
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The current winter storm bringing heavy rainfall and wind to our area is expected to bring even more in the coming days. That is leading to active flood watches in Tehama County. People working at the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home and RV Park say they are...
Highway 70 reduced to one lane after rock slide, traffic controls in place
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 in Plumas County has been reduced to one lane with traffic control after a rock slide Saturday. According to the Caltrans Quickmap for District 2, the rock slide took place approximately one mile east of the Feather River Bridge in Plumas County. One-way traffic control measures are in effect for the impacted stretch of the highway while crews work to clean up the slide. There is currently no estimate when work to clear the slide will be finished.
More than 2,500 customers without power in Chico Monday morning
CHICO, Calif. - The gusty winds have knocked out power to several areas Monday morning. As of 5 a.m., more than 2,500 people were without power in Chico. The lights went out at 2:15 a.m. Monday, affecting areas along West Sacramento Avenue and Nord Avenue. In Forest Ranch 573 customers...
Local emergency proclamation issued in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County has issued a local emergency proclamation due to the ongoing storm hitting Northern California. “By issuing an emergency proclamation, we are taking proactive steps to ensure regulations that may hinder response and recovery efforts are waived,” said Andy Pickett, Butte County Chief Administrative Officer said. “The emergency proclamation also provides access to financial assistance opportunities for reimbursement of costs associated to response and recovery.”
Water Wars – Tehama Style
Tehama County residents are in full freak-out mode, thanks to the well registry form property owners received this week. The form came as quite a shock and invasion of privacy to those not following along. They may not have noticed the extra 29 cent per acre “fee” – actually a tax – on their property tax bills or been following along in the Red Bluff Daily News or – ahem – this column. The 29 cents will pay for postage and a consulting firm to compile the data.
Paradise family has close call with fallen tree
PARADISE, Calif. - Trevor Throssel was enjoying an evening with his wife outside near his property's carport. "Well we were actually hanging out on our patio and water the trees sway and went inside and told our son goodnight and we heard a loud crash," said Throssel. He and his...
Nevada County officials concerned about more rain in the forecast
GRASS VALLEY - Constant rain in Nevada County had emergency management on high alert. The county reported downed trees and full creeks and rivers Thursday, but thankfully, damages were minimal. Nevada County crews are working hard to mitigate flooding.Nevada County residents woke up Thursday morning to heavy rain following a night of thunder and lightning. Creeks and rivers were at high levels throughout the county. In rural Grass Valley, Pacific Gas and Electric crews spent much of the day repairing a washed-out culvert that exposed an active gas line. Near the center of town, city crews were out in force making...
1 of 3 found dead after Sacramento County flooding identified as Orland resident
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. - One of the three people found dead in the southern part of Sacramento County after the New Year’s Eve storm was an Orland resident. NBC affiliate KCRA reports 61-year-old Katherine Martinez of Orland was found dead Wednesday inside a submerged vehicle impacted by the flooding at New Hope Road west of Orr Road.
Four areas closed due to Tehama County flooding concerns
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Concerns about flooding continue in Tehama County on Thursday night. For example, Cottonwood Creek's water levels have been rising steadily with water already reaching the banks. Tehama County Public Works told us there are four places closed by flooding concerns. Hall Rd. through Thomas Creek...
Bear on Magalia home’s roof caught on camera
MAGALIA, Calif. - A bear was caught on camera on a home’s roof after a tree fell in Magalia Wednesday night. A neighbor near a home on Rosewood Drive says they saw the bear running across the lawn just moments before the tree fell. They say they heard a...
