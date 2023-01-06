ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berry Creek, CA

actionnewsnow.com

People living near Tehama Bridge continue to monitor water levels

LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Heavy rain and winds hit parts of Tehama County on Saturday night, including the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home & RV Park. The park is just a few hundred feet from the Sacramento River. People living at the park said the river rose less than they feared in this last round of rain, but they are staying vigilant.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Roads closed across Northern California to start work week

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Several roads across Northern California are closed to start Monday. Report flooding, down trees or other needs in Chico at (530) 894-4200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, call police at (530) 897-4900. For non-immediate infrastructure needs in Chico, submit it online. Signup for Code...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Water levels rise to 178 feet at Woodson Bridge

CORNING, Calif. - Another round of rain and wind slammed the community Saturday night. Many people headed to Vina-Woodson Bridge ahead of the storm to see how water levels along the Sacramento River were looking. As of Sunday evening the water level at Woodson Bridge has risen to 178 feet,...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County road closures

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County Public Works issued an updated list of road closures in the area, including River Road being closed from West Sacramento Avenue to Chico River Road. Stimpson Lane from Cox Lane to Highway 70 is closed. Middle Honcut Road from Palermo Honcut Highway to Highway...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 70 closed by rockslide Monday morning

OROVILLE, Calif. 9:46 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 70 is closed in the Feather River Canyon Monday morning due to a rockslide. The slide was reported at 6:30 a.m. near the Cresta Dam. According to the Caltrans Quickmap, Highway 70 is closed from Jarbo Gap to Greenville Wye in Plumas County.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Nearly 1,600 PG&E customers in Oroville without power

CHICO, Calif. 8:58 A.M. UPDATE - The gusty winds knocked out power to several areas Monday morning. At about 8:25 a.m., nearly 1,600 PG&E customers lost power in Oroville. This outage is along Oroville Dam Boulevard E and Orange Avenue. At about 2:15 a.m., more than 2,500 people were without...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Windy weather knocks down historic Chico tree

CHICO, Calif. - Heavy rainfall and windy weather this week caused a massive Heritage Oak Tree to fall in Chico. It fell near the alternative homeless camp site on the corner of Eaton and Cohasset Rd. The tree is known as Eaton Oak and is believed to be over 250...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

PG&E held press conference Friday to address storm damage and power outages

CHICO, Calif. — PG&E held a press conference Friday morning in Chico, to address some of the damages that occurred from Thursday night's storm. PG&E confirmed they have more resources working on storm response than ever before, and that going into next week they are preparing by working with 25 mutual aid crews from 7 different states in the U.S.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

People in Tehama County preparing for floods

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The current winter storm bringing heavy rainfall and wind to our area is expected to bring even more in the coming days. That is leading to active flood watches in Tehama County. People working at the Riverside Crossing Mobile Home and RV Park say they are...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 70 reduced to one lane after rock slide, traffic controls in place

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 in Plumas County has been reduced to one lane with traffic control after a rock slide Saturday. According to the Caltrans Quickmap for District 2, the rock slide took place approximately one mile east of the Feather River Bridge in Plumas County. One-way traffic control measures are in effect for the impacted stretch of the highway while crews work to clean up the slide. There is currently no estimate when work to clear the slide will be finished.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

More than 2,500 customers without power in Chico Monday morning

CHICO, Calif. - The gusty winds have knocked out power to several areas Monday morning. As of 5 a.m., more than 2,500 people were without power in Chico. The lights went out at 2:15 a.m. Monday, affecting areas along West Sacramento Avenue and Nord Avenue. In Forest Ranch 573 customers...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Local emergency proclamation issued in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County has issued a local emergency proclamation due to the ongoing storm hitting Northern California. “By issuing an emergency proclamation, we are taking proactive steps to ensure regulations that may hinder response and recovery efforts are waived,” said Andy Pickett, Butte County Chief Administrative Officer said. “The emergency proclamation also provides access to financial assistance opportunities for reimbursement of costs associated to response and recovery.”
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Water Wars – Tehama Style

Tehama County residents are in full freak-out mode, thanks to the well registry form property owners received this week. The form came as quite a shock and invasion of privacy to those not following along. They may not have noticed the extra 29 cent per acre “fee” – actually a tax – on their property tax bills or been following along in the Red Bluff Daily News or – ahem – this column. The 29 cents will pay for postage and a consulting firm to compile the data.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Paradise family has close call with fallen tree

PARADISE, Calif. - Trevor Throssel was enjoying an evening with his wife outside near his property's carport. "Well we were actually hanging out on our patio and water the trees sway and went inside and told our son goodnight and we heard a loud crash," said Throssel. He and his...
PARADISE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Nevada County officials concerned about more rain in the forecast

GRASS VALLEY - Constant rain in Nevada County had emergency management on high alert. The county reported downed trees and full creeks and rivers Thursday, but thankfully, damages were minimal. Nevada County crews are working hard to mitigate flooding.Nevada County residents woke up Thursday morning to heavy rain following a night of thunder and lightning. Creeks and rivers were at high levels throughout the county. In rural Grass Valley, Pacific Gas and Electric crews spent much of the day repairing a washed-out culvert that exposed an active gas line. Near the center of town, city crews were out in force making...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Four areas closed due to Tehama County flooding concerns

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Concerns about flooding continue in Tehama County on Thursday night. For example, Cottonwood Creek's water levels have been rising steadily with water already reaching the banks. Tehama County Public Works told us there are four places closed by flooding concerns. Hall Rd. through Thomas Creek...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Bear on Magalia home’s roof caught on camera

MAGALIA, Calif. - A bear was caught on camera on a home’s roof after a tree fell in Magalia Wednesday night. A neighbor near a home on Rosewood Drive says they saw the bear running across the lawn just moments before the tree fell. They say they heard a...
MAGALIA, CA

