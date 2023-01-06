Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
Woman Dies While Snowmobiling On Iron Range Trail
MORCOM TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A woman died on Saturday while snowmobiling in the Morcom Township, which is north of Hibbing by about 30 miles. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called out to the Bearskin snowmobile trail around 1:15 p.m. They found a 55-year-old...
northernnewsnow.com
Twin Cities woman dies in Iron Range snowmobile accident
MORCOM TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 55-year-old Twin Cities woman died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to a report of a personal injury snowmobile accident at approximately 1:15 p.m. The accident...
fox9.com
Twin Cities woman killed in snowmobile accident in Northern Minnesota
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old woman from the Twin Cities died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old woman hit a tree after losing control of the snowmobile going around a turn. The...
northernnewsnow.com
Authorities release name of the victim in truck vs. train crash
DULUTH, MN-- The St. Louis County Sheriffs office has released the identity of the man killed in a truck vs. train crash Thursday morning. According to the authorities 56 year old Michael G. Froberg from Culver died when the pickup truck he was driving collided with a train. The crash...
kfgo.com
Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating a fatal collision on Thursday between a pickup and a Canadian National train northwest of Hermantown. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the truck didn’t stop for the stop sign at the rail crossing and was struck broadside by...
Missing person: Anne Wyatt, 55, last seen Monday in Aitkin County
AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a 55-year-old woman last seen on Monday.Police say Anne Wyatt has not had contact with her family or friends since Monday and does not have her cell phone.Wyatt is described as 5-foot-9 and weighs 145 pounds. Police say she has brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing the last time she was seen.Authorities are not sure of Wyatt's destination or direction of travel.The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to contact them at 218-927-7435.
redlakenationnews.com
Man Charged in Connection with Cass Lake Arson Fire
A 34-year-old Cloquet man who is accused of setting a house on fire in Cass Lake on New Year's Eve has been charged in Cass County District Court with felony first-degree arson. Samuel Kyle White is also charged with a felony for threats of violence, a gross misdemeanor for domestic...
FOX 21 Online
2 Arrested In Duluth Triple-Stabbing, Home Invasion
DULUTH, Minn. – Two men were under arrest Friday after police said they broke into a home in Duluth’s Kenwood neighborhood and stabbed three people they didn’t know. The call for help came in around 3:25 a.m. Friday at a home on the 1200 block of West Arrowhead Road.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Vehicle In Minnesota?
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
Canal Park Business Looking For Information Or Tips On Burglary Suspect
It's sad to see a small business get hurt like this in Duluth. For the second time, they've been burglarized and they are looking for the public's help. Lake Superior Art Glass is located at 357 Canal Park Drive in Duluth, Minnesota. They posted a Facebook update on Tuesday night asking for any tips on the person in the photo, or any tips on a vehicle that might have been behind the business.
Minnesota DNR Warns Of Unsafe Ice On Two Northland Lakes, Surrounding Wetlands
The Minnesota DNR issued a warning to outdoor enthusiasts to avoid going on two Northland lakes and surrounding wetlands due to unsafe ice. The concern is being prompted due to pumping efforts to lower the water levels in one area, which is impacting ice safety on two lakes and surrounding wetland areas.
FOX 21 Online
Climbing To New Heights At Sandstone Ice Festival
SANDSTONE, Minn. — When it comes to winter, we might as well enjoy it if we’re going to live here. That attitude is taken to new heights each year by those who love to climb ice. The 3-day Sandstone Ice Festival happened this weekend. Fox 21 Photojournalist Adam...
Duluth Now Has A Second Location To Get Champs Chicken
Champs Chicken has been a fan favorite for years, and now there is another place in Duluth to get some. According to their website, Champs Chicken defines themselves as:. Making the best chicken in the world while redefining quality and convenience to help you get through your day. The popular...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Winter Trail-Running Series is in Full Swing
DULUTH, Minn.– Crossing the finish line of a marathon is a great accomplishment, but doing so in freezing weather can prove even more difficult. The Northwoods Winter Trail Championships started back up in 2019… But the races originally began in 1990, and ran for 20 years. Saturday morning...
16 Ways To Tell You’re From Duluth Without Telling People You’re From Duluth
One of my favorite social media trends is "Tell me something without telling me something". I just think they're great and I had to do a Duluth version. I've lived in Duluth my entire life, and there is just something about it that makes you feel that this is just what people from here say or do. We live in a beautiful outdoor city with plenty to do, but often you'll find people from Duluth or Minnesota saying and doing the same things.
FOX 21 Online
Christmas Light Recycle
DULUTH, Minn. – It’s the time of year when people are cleaning up after the holidays, including throwing things out that may have broken, like strings of Christmas lights. One spot to do so is the materials recovery center on Ridgeview Road in Duluth. In the electronics recycling building there, there’s options to recycle such things as Christmas lights and plastic films like grocery bags or bubble wrap for free.
FOX 21 Online
Bad Holiday Lights? WLSSD Is The Place To Recycle Those Cords
DULUTH, Minn. – It’s the time of year when people are cleaning up after the holidays, including throwing things out that may have broken, like strings of holiday lights. One spot to do so is the WLSSD Materials Recovery Center on Ridgeview Road in Duluth. In the electronics recycling building there, there’s options to recycle such things as holiday lights and plastic films like grocery bags or bubble wrap for free.
WDIO-TV
Could the Northland become the next Hollywood?
The Northland of Minnesota is home to many dramatic and excellent landscapes, and many filmmakers have taken notice. With the Banff Mountain Film Festival happening today, the Northland has become again the place for all things film. The past couple years there has been quite a resurgence in all things movie making however, has the Northland’s film industry been one of its best kept secrets, until now?
FOX 21 Online
148th Fighter Wing Held Awards and Retirement Ceremony
DULUTH, Minn. —“The great thing about speaking to you bulldogs is that I don’t ever have to worry about having enough material for my speech,” opened keynote speaker and Assistant Adjutant General of the Minnesota Air National Guard Daniel E. Gabrielli. The 148th Fighter Wing held...
FOX 21 Online
Jazz Returns at the Depot
DULUTH, Minn. — Jazz at the Depot started 5 years ago, and Jan. 7 marked the return of the much loved event. The Jazz Quartet had played at Canal Park for a number of years, but the audience at the museum will be about double what they were seeing at when they played at Canal Park.
Comments / 0