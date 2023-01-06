ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Cocaine, Heroin Found After 'Social Media Bragging' Videos Of Stolen Guns In York: Police

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mGtj_0k5mpe0m00
Lines of cocaine (stock image). Photo Credit: Unsplash/Colin Davis

While investigating the homicide of Amiya Paige on New Year's Eve, York City police found "numerous video clips on social media were obtained depicting reckless shooting of firearms in public spaces," which lead to search and seizures of heroin, cocaine, and stolen firearms, according to a release on Friday, Jan. 6.

Three adults and one juvenile were arrested when York City’s Violence Intervention Unit conducted four search warrants between January 4th and January 5th, 2023.

During the execution of these search warrants the following items were seized: 2.5 lbs of marijuana, 110 grams of cocaine, 19 grams of heroin, 59 grams of crack cocaine, 3 firearms at least one of which was stolen and another had an auto sear.

"These law enforcement actions should serve as a reminder to those involved in gun violence that this behavior will not be tolerated. Furthermore, the use of social media to boast about these violent actions is not only grotesque but also shameful. Gun violence activity will ALWAYS result in a law enforcement response," police say.

Additional information about the persons arrested or the locations searched was not released.

to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.

Comments / 5

Brian Skeffers
5d ago

That speech sounds like they about to be sent to there room with no TV privileges lol , and that is grams not ounces or pounds there most serious charges are the guns which no one is going to claim as theirs so plea deals and probation for all !!!! Merry Christmas

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Berks Gun Show Nets 3 Arrests, Police Say

Three men were arrested in three separate instances for trying to buy firearms in violation of state law at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center last month, authorities say. Those charged:. Christian Haas, 32, of Doylestown, is accused of lying on purchase applications about being legally unable...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Dog Stolen From Home In Enola: Police

A dog was stolen from a home in Cumberland County, authorities announced on Tuesday , January 10. Enola Police Department, officers received a call about a missing dog on January 2 around 11:30 a.m. The victim told police that his dog was missing from his home, according to the release.
ENOLA, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Man Charged With Broad Daylight Shooting

The gunman who opened fire on a Reading street in broad daylight has been arrested, according to authorities. Police say Angel Ramon Burgos-Ortiz, 44, was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 10 on charges of aggravated assault and related counts, city police said in a release. Investigators have accused Burgos-Ortiz of a non-fatal shooting on the 900 block of Penn Street at about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
READING, PA
WBRE

Tinted windows lead to large amounts of heroin, meth

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say he was found with large amounts of meth and heroin in his car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 3 around 4:00 p.m., troopers pulled over a silver Infiniti two-door coupe in Lewisburg for tinted windows. Police say the driver, […]
LEWISBURG, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg police gets a grant to crack down on crime

Thanks to a multi-million-dollar grant, the Harrisburg Police Department will be investing in new technology it hopes will increase its ability to solve crimes. The department announced today that it solved nearly 80% of homicides that occurred in 2022. Now with a 3.3 million grant and the right investments they...
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Baltimore

Canton crab shop owner and auto theft victim team up to catch would-be ATM thieves

BALTIMORE -- Another Baltimore business has been damaged by would-be ATM thieves.On Tuesday morning, before the sun had rolled into the sky, two people broke into a Canton crab shop and tried to steal its ATM.In the end, they only managed to run off with the eatery's cash register.But that is only because the money machine had been emptied, Stacey Guzman, the owner of Chris's Seafood, said."Here's the ATM. The key is in it. It's unlocked and it's emptied," Guzman said.Guzman has owned Chris' Seafood for nearly 35 years alongside her father who recently passed away.Surveillance video captures the moment...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Body Hidden On Baltimore Porch Identified, Cause Of Death Revealed

Police have revealed the identity of a man found dead in a storage container on the porch of an abandoned Baltimore home. The body of Dustin Davis, 33, was found stuffed in a storage container on the porch of the home in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, after neighbors complained of a foul smell, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
WGAL

Dog shot in Dauphin County, police investigating

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Susquehanna Township police are investigating a dog that was shot on Dec. 31 at around 1:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Locust Lane. An unknown Black male, described as 5 foot, 10 inches tall with shoulder-length dreads, shot a dog after interacting with the dog as he walked west on Locust Lane.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Maryland State Trooper Charged With Giving Information To Suspected Drug Dealer

He graduated from Middletown High and was named Trooper of the Year. Baltimore, Md (KM) A Maryland State Trooper has been charged with providing inside information on an investigation to a drug distributor in exchange for money. Corporal Justin Ernest RIggs, who was assigned to the Hagerstown Barrack, was arrested on Saturday.. He’s charged with bribery, aiding and abetting drug distribution and conspiracy to distribute drugs. .
HAGERSTOWN, MD
abc27.com

Victim identified in Lancaster County apartment homicide

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a weekend shooting. According to the coroner’s office, 35-year-old Hector Burgos-Torres was declared deceased at the Lincoln West Apartments complex due to multiple gunshot wounds. Burgos-Torres was transported to the Lancaster...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police Department search for suspects in murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help identifying homicide suspects. Homicide detectives need your help in locating those responsible for the death of Darius Brockington. Brockington was located murdered on December 26, 2022, in the 2000 block of Falls Road. Anyone with information is...
BALTIMORE, MD
skooknews.com

Pottsville Police are Attempting to Identify Retail Theft Suspect

The Pottsville Police Department is attempting to identify a retail theft suspect. According to City Police, the female pictured is the suspect in several retail theft incidents at the Family Dollar in the city. Anyone who can identify this female is asked to call The Pottsville Bureau of Police at...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WGAL

York police use social media to make gun, drug arrests

YORK, Pa. — York police say if you brag about violent actions on social media, they'll be watching. While investigating a recent homicide, officers said they found many videos on social media that depicted the reckless shooting of firearms. As a result, police served four search warrants on Wednesday...
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Road Rage Suspect Sought By Camp Hill Police

A road rage incident happened on Friday, Jan. 6, the Camp Hill police say. The white, older model Hyundai Santa Fe SUV pictured was involved in a road rage incident that occurred in the 100 block of November Drive in Camp Hill around 4:40 p.m., according to a release by the department the following Monday.
CAMP HILL, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
450K+
Followers
64K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy