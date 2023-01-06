Read full article on original website
Inflation Is Expected to Have Declined in December, But It May Not Be Enough to Stop the Fed
Economists expect to see a slight decline in December's consumer price index when it is released Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. The consensus forecast for CPI is for a decrease of 0.1% on a monthly basis, but a 6.5% increase from the prior year, according to Dow Jones. Stocks rallied...
Asia-Pacific Shares Set to Climb as U.S. Inflation Data Remains Firmly in Spotlight
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares are set to rise as investors look ahead to the U.S. consumer price index report Thursday. Economists expect inflation to have cooled in December, which could signal to the Federal Reserve that previous interest rates hikes have had their intended effects.
Jim Cramer Warns Investors Not to ‘Gamble' on Tech Stocks Despite Recent Gains
CNBC’s Jim Cramer told investors to continue staying away from tech stocks, even after their gains on Monday. "These short-term sector rotations like we saw today — they're irrelevant because they can't last. Think renters, not owners. The fundamentals, now they last," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer told...
Jim Cramer Explains Why the December CPI Number Is a ‘Big Deal'
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday broke down the significance of the December consumer price index report for investors. "Unless inflation's coming down in all the right places, this earnings season could be very rough," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday broke down the significance of the December consumer...
Charts Are ‘Screaming' That It's Not Too Late to Buy Homebuilder Stocks, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that investors still have a chance to buy homebuilder stocks before a possible run-up. “The charts are screaming that it’s not too late to buy the homebuilders. In fact, you should still be buying them hand over fist,” he said. CNBC's...
What Borrowers Need to Know About Biden's Proposed Student Loan Repayment Plan, Which Could Cut Some Payments in Half
The Biden administration has rolled out a new proposal to dramatically lower monthly payments for federal student loan borrowers. Borrowers could see their payments drop by half. The Biden administration rolled out a new proposal this week to dramatically lower monthly payments for some federal student loan borrowers. If and...
Charts Suggest the Market Could Rally for the Next Couple Months, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that the markets’ recent gains could become a sustained rally. Stocks rose on Wednesday, continuing the year’s strong start as investors grew confident that the Federal Reserve is winning its battle against inflation. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that the...
Winter of ‘Disconnect': Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson Braces for More Than 20% Stock Drop
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson is telling investors to brace for a winter downdraft. He warns S&P 500 is vulnerable to a 23% drop — bringing it to 3,000. "Even though a majority of institutional clients think we're probably going to be in a recession, they don't seem to be afraid of it," the firm's CIO and chief U.S. equity strategist told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Tuesday. "That's just a big disconnect."
Think Twice Before Buying the Top 10 ETFs of 2022: ‘It Doesn't Work That Way in Investing'
Last year was a brutal one for investors. The S&P 500 gave up more than 18% in 2022, and the broad bond market surrendered 13%. But over short periods, there's a good chance at least one exchange-traded fund is still performing well. ETFs are baskets of stocks that track the performance of a market index but trade inexpensively on an exchange like a stock, making them popular choice among retail investors.
Kelly Evans: Here Comes the Headfake
Have you noticed the markets seem pretty risk-on lately?. It's not just that the Nasdaq, the worst of the major indexes last year, is on track for a four-day win streak. You've also got copper--a leading global indicator--back to its highest levels since last June. Oil has rebounded to over $75 a barrel. The "FANG+" proxy, the FDN ETF, is up for the eighth time in the last nine trading days. Even crypto and meme stocks are flying!
