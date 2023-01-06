ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Playing Week 18 for Two Reasons

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Gufl_0k5mpZY100

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two things pushing them a little harder against the Browns.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns with playoff hopes very-much alive. But on top of being able to keep this run going, they're playing for another reason many find just as important.

The ultimate goal in football is the Super Bowl. Not everyone wins one but everyone chases them. The Steelers know the feeling of winning one. Mike Tomlin knows the feeling of winning one. And the players want that feeling this season as well.

In Week 18, though, there are two reasons the Steelers roster is going to put maximum effort onto the field. It'll be for the playoffs, of course, but it'll also be about protecting someone they admire's legacy.

The person they're protecting doesn't care about it. But everyone in the locker room knowns how important it is.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Playoff Update: Game Changes, NFL's Caution With Bills

Mike Tomlin Shares Personal Message of Damar Hamlin

Steelers Playoff Hopes Take Significant Spike

Kenny Comeback Has Steelers Believing in Something Special

Cam Heyward, Refs Have Different Reasons for Personal Foul

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss

The Dallas Cowboys did not have an ideal end of their regular season, getting beat handily by the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The game didn’t matter regarding their playoff seeding in the NFC, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was certainly not pleased by their performance. Jones discussed the loss after the game on Sunday and Read more... The post Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers, Packers get massive warning from Lions star ahead of crucial Week 18 game

It looks like DeShon Elliott and the Detroit Lions don’t need any more motivation as they prepare for their Week 18 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Sure the fact that their playoff hopes lean on them beating the Packers is another fuel for the Lions. Nonetheless, as Elliott said, they are just tired of being disrespected by Rodgers and co. And that is enough reason for them to go all-out and try to destroy Green Bay.
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Derrick Henry’s brutal stiff-arm sparks huge debate among NFL fans

Derrick Henry strikes fear into the hearts 0f defensive backs everywhere. When the Tennessee Titans running back breaks into the secondary, they know he’s going to be a load to bring down at 247 pounds. And then there’s his infamous stiff-arm. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Performance This Year

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't receive the necessary help to make the playoffs, but they still closed the season strong Sunday. Despite starting 2-6, Mike Tomlin extended his impeccable stretch of 16 straight seasons without a losing record. The Steelers finished 9-8 following a 28-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. After...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals why Patriots suspended players

The New England Patriots have suspended two players ahead of their Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills, and now some details on the suspensions have emerged. The NFL’s transaction wire revealed on Friday that the Pats moved punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones from the “reserve/injured” list to the “reserve/suspended” list. The moves... The post Report reveals why Patriots suspended players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Browns fire franchise legend for wild reason

The Cleveland Browns cut ties with former quarterback Bernie Kosar abruptly on Sunday, and a report indicated that there was a wild reason behind the move. Kosar played for the Browns from 1985 to 1993, and has served as a team ambassador and contributor to in-house radio programming throughout the season. On Sunday, he tweeted... The post Browns fire franchise legend for wild reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy