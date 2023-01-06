Steelers Playing Week 18 for Two Reasons

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two things pushing them a little harder against the Browns.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns with playoff hopes very-much alive. But on top of being able to keep this run going, they're playing for another reason many find just as important.

The ultimate goal in football is the Super Bowl. Not everyone wins one but everyone chases them. The Steelers know the feeling of winning one. Mike Tomlin knows the feeling of winning one. And the players want that feeling this season as well.

In Week 18, though, there are two reasons the Steelers roster is going to put maximum effort onto the field. It'll be for the playoffs, of course, but it'll also be about protecting someone they admire's legacy.

The person they're protecting doesn't care about it. But everyone in the locker room knowns how important it is.

