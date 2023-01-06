ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homesenator.com

Reasons Why You Must Call a Plumber to Fix Piping Issues at Your Home

When you buy a home, you must also start paying attention to its maintenance. Buying a home is relatively easy, but maintaining one is a huge task. Various issues can arise, and plumbing issues are arguably the most challenging to fix, even if you are a seasoned DIYer. You may make the problem even worse than it already is. So, it is important to call a plumber and let the experts take over.
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas rescue dog has 17 puppies

A stray dog that was on the run for months gave birth to 17 puppies over the holidays. A rescue group in Justin is now caring for the exhausted mom and her large, adorable litter.
JUSTIN, TX
tourcounsel.com

The Plaza at Preston Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

The Plaza at Preston Center is a small but elegant mall located on Preston Road. If what you want is to go shopping in not-so-commercial stores or in local brands, this is one of the malls in Dallas Texas that you cannot miss. Here there are excellent multi-brand stores such as Betty Reiter or Carla Martinengo (where you can find wonderful fashion and accessory designs), the young women's clothing brand Sofie Gray as well as the well-known luxury store Tootsies.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fortworthreport.org

The World’s Tallest Dog is one of Fort Worth’s favorite residents

During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Working at the Fort Worth Report has been a joy and a fulfilling learning experience. I’ve written and handled stories from every beat and through that I have met wonderful people – and animals. My favorite story this year is “‘That’s a horse!’ Fort Worth is home to the world’s tallest dog – Zeus”.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Animal Rescue in Need of Donations and Adoptions

The holidays were busy for the Donkey and Equine Haven Rescue in Celina. The nonprofit took in 65 donkeys and mules in the last month, bringing the total number of animals on its 30-acre property in Celina to more than 90,. "It should be part of your family, not just...
CELINA, TX
Dallas Weekly

Family-Owned B&B Theatres Opens Newly Remodeled North Richland Hills Cinema!

Jan 9, 20223 – B&B Theatres, the nation’s largest privately-held theater chain, is pleased to announce the January 19th Grand Opening of the B&B Theatres North Richland Hills 8, located at 8380 Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills, Texas! Doors will open at 6pm for showtimes beginning at 6:30pm. Tickets and showtimes can be found online at bbtheatres.com!
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mexican Cartel Leader Linked to 2013 Southlake Killing Arrested

Sunday afternoon in a Tweet, the Mexican Attorney General's Office announced the arrest of the alleged mastermind behind the murder of a drug cartel figure in Southlake in May 2013. Jose Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, also known as “El Gato” was arrested in Mexico City, according to a tweet from the Mexico...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
advocatemag.com

Seasons 52 closes at NorthPark

Seasons 52, a restaurant serving up healthy dishes with low calories, has closed at NorthPark. Starting the new year off with closures can be tough. The restaurant closed January 2, and doors are already boarded up with a sign, according to CultureMap. This was the restaurant chain’s first Dallas location.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

McKinney Police Investigating Motive in Child Stabbing

MCKINNEY (WBAP/KLIF) – The stabbing death of a 9-year-old boy in McKinney has rocked the community. The stabbing happened Friday at a home near Custer Road and Highway 380. According to Police, the man’s wife called Police. When Officers arrived, the man turned the knife on himself. His 9-year-old son was found stabbed to death in the garage.
MCKINNEY, TX
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 67 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.

 https://www.dallasweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy