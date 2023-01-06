ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Release Uniform Combination For Regular-Season Finale Against Ravens

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

Cincinnati needs to win to guarantee a home playoff game this season.

CINCINNATI — The 2022 AFC North champion Bengals are rolling with black-black-orange uniforms for the third time this season against the Ravens.

They last wore this combo in Week Nine against the Panthers.

The Bengals and Ravens clash at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday on CBS.

CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
