King Charles III Pleaded With Princes Harry & William Not To Make His 'Final Years A Misery'

By Molly Claire Goddard
 3 days ago
King Charles III begged for peace between feuding sons Prince Harry and Prince William .

In the Duke of Sussex's bombshell memoir, Spare , Harry recalled a “duel” between himself, his father and brother in April 2021 after the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip , where Charles pleaded with his boys to not make his last years on earth a "misery."

“Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery," Harry recounted his dad telling him and the former Duke of Cambridge while standing in-between them.

PRINCE HARRY ADMITS 'I WOULD LIKE TO HAVE MY FATHER & BROTHER BACK' EVEN THOUGH 'THEY'VE SHOWN NO WILLINGNESS TO RECONCILE'

The red-headed royal's tell-all, which will be out on Tuesday, January 10, made headlines as of late, with Harry revealing the family's most shocking secrets. As OK! previously reported , after William labeled Meghan Markle “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive,” the siblings got into a heated physical altercation.

“He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast," Harry wrote in the book. "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

According to the father-of-two, the new Prince of Wales pleaded with him to not tell the former Suits actress about their row. However, when Harry returned home, Meghan noticed the scratches and marks on his back.

MEGHAN MARKLE CREDITS DEMISE OF RELATIONSHIP WITH DAD THOMAS TO THE MEDIA: 'IT WAS INCREDIBLY PAINFUL'

Harry noted his spouse “wasn’t that surprised and wasn’t all that angry” about William's comments about her but noted how “terribly sad” she was about the on-going tension.

Despite Harry's relationships with his family members being at an all-time low, the author explained he does want to reconcile with them at some point. “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back," he said in a recent interview.

“They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile,” the philanthropist noted. “They feel as though it is better to keep [Meghan and I], somehow, as the villains."

Page Six obtained the passage from Spare .

Comments / 66

Capricorn Q
2d ago

You made their lives chaotic and unsympathetic to your boys lives. You caused so much misery for their mother and showed no compassion for your family. Go straight to hell old robot! 🤖

Reply(2)
33
J'tis4E1
2d ago

The cheating, lying, and cruel punishment bestow upon Princess Diana.( the mother of your sins). Charles has cause the damage to this family. I think Prince Harry has found himself by speaking his truth and exposing the royal family will set him free.

Reply(2)
21
Cfrz
2d ago

Isn't that a plea that most of us would say to our kids if they were fighting? They are literally just people everyone!

Reply
14
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

