Black Theatre Troupe to present acclaimed Wilson work in Phoenix

One of the few theatre companies in the nation to have produced all 10 of August Wilson's American Century Cycle plays, Black Theatre Troupe presents the acclaimed “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” in Phoenix.

Performances will run from Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington St., Phoenix.

Originally produced by Black Theatre Troupe more than 20 years ago, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” marks the revival of Wilson's American Century Cycle for the next generation of audiences at BTT.

Set in 1911 Pittsburgh, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” chronicles Black life of that time. Each resident of a Black boardinghouse has a different relationship to their past of slavery, as well as to their urban present. August Wilson gives voice to the souls of this dispossessed group of Americans at the beginning of the century.

Founded by Helen K. Mason in 1970 as a space for underserved artists to share the Black experience, Black Theatre Troupe began performing small plays, poetry readings and musical performances in a community center in Phoenix’s historic multi-cultural Eastlake Park.

Tickets are $48 and are available at blacktheatretroupe.org or by calling 602-258-8128.

Performance Schedule: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5; 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10; 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12; 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17; 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb.18; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.