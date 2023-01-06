ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Husband of missing Massachusetts mom arrested for misleading cops

The husband of a missing Massachusetts mom was taken into custody Sunday in connection with her disappearance, over a week after the woman vanished. Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading police seven days after his wife, Ana Walshe, failed to board her plane to Washington, DC, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Walshe’s gray Volvo minivan was also apparently taken as evidence, video of the arrest shows. Ana — a real estate agent and mom-of-three — disappeared after she hopped in an Uber on New Year’s Day bound for Logan International Airport in Boston. “During the course of that investigation,...
NORFOLK COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

Arrest made in Providence stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police tell ABC 6 News that an arrest was made after a man was stabbed late last week. The stabbing happened outside the 7-Eleven store on Smith Street just after 5 a.m. Friday. Police said a man was stabbed in the stomach but is...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Police announce conclusion of ground search in Cohasset for missing woman

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The ground search by Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset Police Officers for Ana Walshe or evidence related to her disappearance is concluding, officials announced Saturday. Twenty Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations, as...
COHASSET, MA
Boston

No charges for CEO accused of setting boat loose off Nantucket

The man reportedly agreed to pay for damages stemming from the October incident, the Nantucket Current reported. A private equity CEO accused of untying a boat off Nantucket and setting it adrift in October will not face criminal charges, the Nantucket Current reported. Marc Wolpow, who heads the multi-billion dollar...
NANTUCKET, MA
ABC6.com

Police investigate after car shot at in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at with the driver inside on the corner of March and Suffolk Streets in Providence Sunday night, police confirmed. Police say nobody was hurt, and they believe this started as an attempted armed robbery. Police taped off part of March Street...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fox56news.com

Cat attempts to run for Attleboro mayor

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro cat tried — and failed — to run for mayor Friday. Mr. Spooky, whose owner runs Spooky Games, stopped by Attleboro City Hall to pull papers for the upcoming special election. The attempt was unsuccessful, however, since Mr. Spooky isn’t 18...
ATTLEBORO, MA
NECN

Woman Stabbed During Road Rage Incident in Quincy

At least two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy, Massachusetts, that resulted in one person being stabbed. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found the vehicles involved had stopped and an altercation occurred near Bay State Road.
QUINCY, MA
Turnto10.com

Psychiatrist testifies in murder trial of Michael Soares

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Nearly a decade after police said Michael Soares bludgeoned and stabbed 66-year-old jogger Jack Fay in Warwick City Park in 2103, the judge is taking some time to consider his verdict. Everyone agrees Soares committed the murder, now the argument comes down to whether he...
WARWICK, RI
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Man Gets Prison Time for New Year’s Rape

DARTMOUTH — A Dartmouth man will spend three to five years in state prison after he was convicted of raping an acquantaince at a motel while on probation for similar charges on New Year's Eve in 2020. The Bristol County District Attorney said 27-year-old Justin Camara pleaded guilty to...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Family of 20-year-old college student who was shot, killed by Cambridge Police issued statement

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The family of 20-year-old Sayed Faisal, who was shot and killed by a Cambridge police officer earlier this week, has released a statement. According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the police were called to a Cambridgeport neighborhood when Faisal, a college student, was seen injuring himself with a long ‘machete type’ knife. Faisal initially fled when the police arrived, leading them on a long foot chase.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy