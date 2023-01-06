Read full article on original website
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
A Historic Item Owned by America's First Woman to Found a Town Will Be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
This Local Library Invites Children to Come and Read to a Dog!Camilo DíazPlymouth, MA
Heroux Commits to Addressing ‘Blindspots’ After Apparent Inmate Suicide at Dartmouth Jail
On January 5, approximately 36 hours after former State Rep and Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux was sworn in as Bristol County Sheriff, an inmate was discovered deceased in his cell at the House of Correction in Dartmouth. The suspected cause of death is suicide by hanging. According to a statement...
DA: Husband of missing Cohasset mom to be arraigned Monday on charges of allegedly misleading police
COHASSET, Mass- — The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset mother that hasn’t been seen for a week, has been arrested for allegedly misleading police in their investigation into her disappearance. According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, Brian Walshe, 46, was brought into custody Sunday...
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom arrested for misleading cops
The husband of a missing Massachusetts mom was taken into custody Sunday in connection with her disappearance, over a week after the woman vanished. Brian Walshe was arrested and charged with misleading police seven days after his wife, Ana Walshe, failed to board her plane to Washington, DC, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office. Walshe’s gray Volvo minivan was also apparently taken as evidence, video of the arrest shows. Ana — a real estate agent and mom-of-three — disappeared after she hopped in an Uber on New Year’s Day bound for Logan International Airport in Boston. “During the course of that investigation,...
ABC6.com
Arrest made in Providence stabbing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police tell ABC 6 News that an arrest was made after a man was stabbed late last week. The stabbing happened outside the 7-Eleven store on Smith Street just after 5 a.m. Friday. Police said a man was stabbed in the stomach but is...
Missing Cohasset mother: Everything you need to know as investigation continues
COHASSET, Mass. — The search for missing Cohasset mother, Ana Walshe continues as the Norfolk District Attorney’s office takes over the investigation. Ana Walshe, 39, of Cohasset, was last seen around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. She has three young children between the ages of two and six.
New Bedford Police Answer Questions About Upcoming Civil Service Exam
The New Bedford Police Department is actively seeking to add new officers to the force and has begun an all-out recruiting campaign, beginning with encouraging those considering police work to sign up for the upcoming Massachusetts civil service exam. Lt. Scott Carola and Sgt. Matthew Rodrigues recently visited WBSM to...
whdh.com
Police announce conclusion of ground search in Cohasset for missing woman
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The ground search by Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset Police Officers for Ana Walshe or evidence related to her disappearance is concluding, officials announced Saturday. Twenty Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations, as...
ABC6.com
New Bedford Fairhaven Bridge temporarily out of order, police say
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
FBI, Boston police find AK-47 rifle, pistol, meth, fentanyl in apartment
Local police and federal authorities made quite the discovery while searching an apartment building in Boston on Friday, finding an AK-47 rifle, a pistol, fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to law enforcement. As part of an ongoing drug in investigation, local officers as well as FBI agents executed three...
Mass State Police Announce Another Sobriety Checkpoint For This Friday, 1/13
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Friday, January 13th into Saturday, January 14th. According to...
No charges for CEO accused of setting boat loose off Nantucket
The man reportedly agreed to pay for damages stemming from the October incident, the Nantucket Current reported. A private equity CEO accused of untying a boat off Nantucket and setting it adrift in October will not face criminal charges, the Nantucket Current reported. Marc Wolpow, who heads the multi-billion dollar...
ABC6.com
Police investigate after car shot at in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car was shot at with the driver inside on the corner of March and Suffolk Streets in Providence Sunday night, police confirmed. Police say nobody was hurt, and they believe this started as an attempted armed robbery. Police taped off part of March Street...
Dartmouth man gets 3-5 years for rape, witness intimidation
Justin Camara pleaded guilty to rape and witness intimidation on Tuesday in Fall River Superior Court.
fox56news.com
Cat attempts to run for Attleboro mayor
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro cat tried — and failed — to run for mayor Friday. Mr. Spooky, whose owner runs Spooky Games, stopped by Attleboro City Hall to pull papers for the upcoming special election. The attempt was unsuccessful, however, since Mr. Spooky isn’t 18...
NECN
Woman Stabbed During Road Rage Incident in Quincy
At least two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy, Massachusetts, that resulted in one person being stabbed. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found the vehicles involved had stopped and an altercation occurred near Bay State Road.
Turnto10.com
Psychiatrist testifies in murder trial of Michael Soares
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Nearly a decade after police said Michael Soares bludgeoned and stabbed 66-year-old jogger Jack Fay in Warwick City Park in 2103, the judge is taking some time to consider his verdict. Everyone agrees Soares committed the murder, now the argument comes down to whether he...
Dartmouth Man Gets Prison Time for New Year’s Rape
DARTMOUTH — A Dartmouth man will spend three to five years in state prison after he was convicted of raping an acquantaince at a motel while on probation for similar charges on New Year's Eve in 2020. The Bristol County District Attorney said 27-year-old Justin Camara pleaded guilty to...
whdh.com
Police responding to motorcycle crash with serious injuries on I-95 in Dedham
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash with serious injuries on Interstate 95 northbound in Dedham. The three left lanes are closed as a result of the crash Saturday night. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
Family of 20-year-old college student who was shot, killed by Cambridge Police issued statement
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The family of 20-year-old Sayed Faisal, who was shot and killed by a Cambridge police officer earlier this week, has released a statement. According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the police were called to a Cambridgeport neighborhood when Faisal, a college student, was seen injuring himself with a long ‘machete type’ knife. Faisal initially fled when the police arrived, leading them on a long foot chase.
Middleboro school monitor on leave after ‘placing hands’ on student
A cafeteria/recess monitor is on unpaid leave after allegedly "placing hands" on a student on Thursday, school officials said.
