Marco Island, FL

Man arrested for vehicular manslaughter while playing bingo on Marco Island

By NBC2 News
 5 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– A Connecticut man was enjoying a game of bingo with family members on Marco Island when deputies came to arrest him for manslaughter.

The Stamford Police Department had an active warrant for Michael Talbot, 24, charging him with two counts of vehicular manslaughter, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Collier County deputies from the Fugitive Warrants Bureau found Talbot Jan. 5 hunched over a bingo table at San Marco Catholic Church.

Before Talbot had the chance to shout, “Bingo!” he was taken to jail.

Talbot waits in the Collier County jail to be extradited to Connecticut where he will be held on a $1 million bond.

