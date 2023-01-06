Read full article on original website
The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergHighland Park, NJ
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Where Are Most People From New Jersey Choosing To Move?
Believe it or not, people have been steadily moving out of New Jersey for the past few years now. It definitely picked up during the pandemic, but even now people seem to be relocating elsewhere more often than in comparison to people moving to the Garden State. Why are so...
This Gorgeous Town Has Been Named The Best To Live In In New Jersey
It's a brand new year in New Jersey. Wouldn't you like to start the year living in the best town to live in in the Garden State?. There are so many amazing towns to call home and raise a family right here in the Garden State, and you would be lucky to live in any of them. But a national publication has singed one of our great towns out and named it the best town to live in New Jersey.
This is New Jersey’s most depressing highway
There are stretches of roads around New Jersey that look like the land that time forgot. Some manage to carry it off with a bit of charm and nostalgia. Others look like time not only forgot about it but abandoned it, too. The White Horse and Black Horse pikes used...
Winning $1M ticket sold in NJ: Mega Millions grows to over $1 billion
Tuesday night's Mega Millions $1.1 annuity jackpot will be the fifth largest ever offered by an American lottery. No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot by matching all five white ball numbers and the gold ball since Oct. 14. The cash value of the jackpot is $568.7 million. A...
Will 2023 mark the end of smoking in Atlantic City, NJ casinos?
ATLANTIC CITY — Trying to make sure the idea doesn't remain on the back burner, casino workers who are concerned about the impacts of secondhand smoke on their health have floated a new deadline for approving legislation that would close a loophole in New Jersey's Smoke-Free Air Act. Members...
Jackson, NJ man who eluded Lakewood Police, crashed into detectives has been arrested
Police have arrested a Jackson Township man who evaded officers in Lakewood Township three times over a five day period in October. Kevin Valverede-Cruz, 20, of Jackson Township initially caught police radar for speeding in his Jeep Grand Cherokee on October 18 which led to a pursuit that detectives in Lakewood ended on the Garden State Parkway due to concerns for public safety, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Monroe, NJ cops: 22-year-old traveling faster than 100 mph before fatal crash
MONROE (Gloucester) — Charges have been announced in connection with a December crash that killed a 52-year-old man from Marlton. According to police, 22-year-old Gabriel Woolson, of Williamstown, was traveling faster than 100 mph in a Corvette along the Black Horse Pike on Dec. 14 when he struck a Honda Accord driven by Evan Silverstein, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
These Are New Jersey’s Top 25 Breweries According To Residents
What is the best brewery in New Jersey? It's a hard question to answer, but we've narrowed down what appear to be the top 25 most popular breweries in the Garden State. It's not a secret, especially if you listen to my afternoon show on 105.7 The Hawk, that I'm a huge fan of beer.
NJ is One of the Luckiest Mega Millions States
By now, you're probably aware that the current Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.1 billion. Many of us will make sure we get a ticket for the drawing, which is held every Tuesday and Friday night at 11. There are some, who will never buy a ticket because they don't believe they have a chance to win. My way of thinking? Someone has to win. Why not me?
OMG! Love This, the Yellow Submarine Shop is in New Jersey
Are you a fan of the Beatles, this is so cool. An owner of a sub shop in South Jersey named this sub shop, Yellow Submarine in the pure love of the Beatles. There are so many songs and Beatles fans out there, especially here in New Jersey, I never knew about this sub shop in Maple Shade. Not only did the Food Network visit this submarine shop, but it was also named one of the best cheesesteaks. Even as good as Philly? Yes, from what I'm hearing.
3 New Jersey Cities Rank Among The Best In The Country To Call Home
There are a lot of great places to live in New Jersey, but as we enter a new year, aren't you curious to see if you live in one of the top 50 places to live in the country?. Despite the fact that it seems like there's somewhat of a mass exodus from the Garden State in recent years, I'm a fairly new resident, and love it!
This Point Pleasant, NJ Tattoo Shop Is Offering A Scary Good Deal
If you're looking to get a new tattoo that you'll enjoy looking at for years but also don't want to break the bank, then this is the event for you!. In my opinion, there's nothing more fun than getting a new tattoo; it's a piece of art that you can look at whenever you want!
NJ’s next rainmaker storm system will play out in three parts
There is only one stumbling block in New Jersey's weather forecast: An area of low pressure that will track overhead from Thursday into Friday. The forecast hasn't changed much, as warm air forces a wet (not wintry) situation. But there are some nuances here, as the system plays out in approximately three parts.
Mega Millions jackpot soars for Friday the 13th drawing
The Mega Millions jackpot has gone unclaimed 25 times in a row, including Tuesday night. A huge $1.35 billion jackpot awaits the next drawing. The cash option on that prize is $707.9 million. Mega Millions Lottery Director Pat McDonald says, "The Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history...
Amazing History and Entertainment at New Jersey’s Oldest Theatre in Edison
John W. Griggs was elected New Jersey Governor, Grover Cleveland (New Jersey Native) was President, Oscar Hammerstein opened the Olympia Theatre, the first theatre to be built in New York City's Times Square district (Wikipedia) and the Edison Valley Playhouse was first established. Yes, this all happened nearly 130 years ago in 1895.
Pretty Tasty! The Oldest Candy Distributor is Right Here in New Jersey
When you think of novelty candy, what types do you think of?. The iconic Pop Rocks, Ring Pops, Push Pops, etc. I think of my all-time favorites the wax with the juice inside, crazy how old they are and they still sell them. These are just some of the novelty...
NJ couple leaves dog in single digit cold when pipes burst, officials say
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The owners of a rottweiler who left her outside in the bitter Christmas cold for three days face a count of animal cruelty and the anger of MCSPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra. The residents of a Neptune Township home, Iquan Carson and Shonquel Lindsey, left for...
Survey Says NJ LOVES Trader Joe’s; Can We Get 1 Near The Beach Now?
It's a statement that's sad but true. There are probably A LOT of awesome stores that we will never end up having here in Atlantic or Cape May Counties. I might even extend that out to Cumberland and Salem counties, too. You can't deny that the rest of the Garden...
3 New Jersey Counties Named Among The Richest In America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
Vanity License Plate Rejections From New Jersey
In Jersey, we look for any opportunity to speak our minds even if that means paying an extra $50 for that vanity license plate. I must say, some of the rejects are pretty creative. Personalized tags create more work for the Motor Vehicle Commission because they have to approve or...
