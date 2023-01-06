Read full article on original website
Related
mocomotive.com
Willis woman killed in crash with tree after fleeing deputies
A Willis woman was killed Thursday night after she crashed her vehicle into a tree after fleeing an attempted traffic stop by deputies, authorities said. Mandy Norris, 52, left her home on Frontier Lane after Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a family violence call between Norris and her husband around 8 p.m., according to a report by the Montgomery County Police Reporter.
fox26houston.com
Jugging in Splendora: Officials searching for man who stole 'large sum of cash' out of truck
SPLENDORA, Texas - Authorities need your help finding a man seen on video breaking into an SUV in Splendora and stealing what was only described as a "large sum of money." WHAT IS JUGGING? Houston man arrested for 'bank jugging,' authorities urging awareness about new crime trend. According to Splendora...
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies
January 5, 2023 - According to a press release by the Montgomery County Sheriff's office, multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a fatality crash that occurred during a high-speed chase in the 13400 block of Rogers Rd in Willis, TX around 8:30 p.m.
cw39.com
TRAFFIC ALERT | Complete roadway closure after 200 gallons of diesel spills in Montgomery County
HOUSTON (KIAH) I-45 Southbound remains closed. Stop and go speeds seen on the frontage road. An 18-wheeler accident and hazmat spill occurred early this morning on I-45 southbound at Shepard Hill Road. It continues to be investigated, and the freeway inbound is completely closed. After the crash, 200 gallons of...
mocomotive.com
Humble man drowns after jumping off pontoon boat to swim in Lake Conroe, officials say
A Humble man drowned in Lake Conroe after a witness said he jumped off a boat to swim on Saturday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The video above is from a previous report. At about 2:05 p.m., the Montgomery County Dispatch Center received a call about a…
kjas.com
One dead and one hospitalized following Angelina County crash
A terrible crash in Angelina County involving an 18-wheeler has left one dead and one hospitalized. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night on State Highway 103, east of Lufkin. Troopers say 37-year-old Terry Vaught, of Longview, was driving the big-rig and he...
KTRE
Animal Rescue groups administering free vaccines this Saturday at farmers market
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With the Kurth memorial Animal Shelter believing a stray dog caused an outbreak of canine distemper at the shelter which has caused multiple dogs to be euthanized, more cases could be found in strays around the city due to the contagiousness of the disease. Wendy’s Misfits...
KLTV
Angelina County Farmers Market to stay open 12 months a year
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - When Lynn and Tommy Bryan took over the Angelina County Farmers Market five years ago, it was closed for seven months out of the year. During their tenure as owners, they’ve listened to their vendors and the community and have decided the market isn’t just for spring and summer anymore.
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests Three for Storage Unit Burglary
On December 30, 2022, at around 5:20 in the morning, Montgomery County Sheriff Office’s Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call at a storage facility in the 17000 block of Highway 242 in Conroe. Upon arrival, deputies located two suspects operating a U-Haul truck parked in front of several storage units with obvious signs of forced entry. A third suspect was located hiding inside one of the storage units.
Lufkin man sentenced for allegedly hitting, killing driver while fleeing from authorities
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A Lufkin man was sentenced to 16 years in prison after allegedly hitting and killing a driver while fleeing from Angelina County deputies in April 2022. Dalton Lilley, 24, was charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle causing death on April 24, 2022, and pleaded guilty and was sentenced […]
KHOU
Hail coming down in Huntsville, Texas (1/7/23)
This video was sent to us through the Near Me feature of our app, showing hail in Huntsville. (Credit: Jason Hill)
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Sheriff arrests Two for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
On January 2, 2023, at about 6:55 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the 19200 block of Mail Route Road in Montgomery, Texas. Deputies arrived and after speaking with the victim, learned two males driving a gray Ford F-150 were responsible for two shooting incidents that morning, both occurring on Mail Route Road. During these two events, no one was struck by any of the shots.
Crumbl Cookies Preparing A Yummy Grand Opening In Lufkin, Texas
We marked another milestone in the evolution of Crumbl Cookies coming to Lufkin. Yesterday Real Graphics installed this sign between Pizza Hut And Game Xchange. They did a great job on the sign and it really gets the point across about what is going to be there. We first found out that Crumbl was coming to the South Loop Crossing back in August, and everyone has been impatiently waiting for the cookies to start flowing.
KLTV
Area nonprofit says human trafficking a problem even in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An area nonprofit organization wants East Texans to know that human trafficking doesn’t just happen somewhere else, it can happen here as well. With January designated as Human Trafficking Prevention Month, The Family Crisis Center of East Texas wants to make East Texans aware of what can happen.
MySanAntonio
Golden Corral celebrates 50th anniversary
Long-time buffet restaurant favorite Golden Corral is turning 50 this year, and they have a slate of fun promotions and customer events to help celebrate their Golden Anniversary throughout 2023. "Many thought buffet restaurants wouldn't survive the pandemic, yet Golden Corral has come back stronger than ever," according to a...
More than a tripledemic: Nacogdoches doctors busy with heightened virus cases
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches doctors are seeing patients come in with several viruses, similar to what many places are seeing throughout the country. Dr. Eddy Furniss said it is more than a ‘”tripledemic.'” “We’re actually having a ‘septidemic,'” said Dr. Eddy Furniss with Nacogdoches Health Partners. He added that clinics and hospitals are extremely busy. “I am […]
mocomotive.com
Lindsay Lohan’s stepmother arrested for DWI in Montgomery County; repeat offender allegedly ‘reeking’ of alcohol
The stepmother of Lindsay Lohan was arrested in Montgomery County last week and charged with driving while intoxicated. This is at least the third time that Kate Major Lohan, a repeat offender, has gotten behind the wheel drunk, according to court documents. On Nov. 16, 2022, Lohan “did then and…
Comments / 0