Jersey City, NJ

jcitytimes.com

Jersey City and State Still Out of Sync on Birth Records

The road to a birth record for someone born in Jersey City has taken yet another turn. It’s been a tough slog ever since the state shut down the Hudson County Office of Vital Statistics in 2002 after investigators fingered four employees for taking part in a plot to create and sell fraudulent birth records.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Open Space Tax Brings No New Open Space

To the surprise of some, a committee tasked with finding uses for money generated by the city’s open space tax has so far funded only improvements to existing parks, putting aside the acquisition of new open space. An investigation by the Jersey City Times has also revealed that the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Teacher Sentenced for Assaulting Two Female Students

A former Dickinson High School teacher has been sentenced to New Jersey State Prison for sexually assaulting two female students. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Francisco Realpe of Hoboken, who pleaded guilty to two counts of Sexual Assault on June 20, 2022, will serve concurrent four year sentences.
UNION CITY, NJ

