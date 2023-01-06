Read full article on original website
WRAL
Shooting in Raleigh leaves man injured
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting on Pender Street in Raleigh Monday night. The Raleigh Police Department responded to a call around 8:50 p.m. about a shooting near the 1700 block of Pender Street, near Waldrop Street. The victim, an adult male, was at the scene when...
WRAL
Leaders to consider different routes for proposed US 401 bypass in southern Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County leaders could decide as soon as this summer where the proposed U.S. 401 bypass will go. For years, traffic jams have made it difficult for drivers to take U.S. 401 through southern Wake County. Since 2017, the plan has been to build a bypass...
WRAL
Troopers capture man speeding 95 mph on US 64 near Zebulon
ZEBULON, N.C. — A man was in custody Monday night after leading a trooper on a high-speed chase on U.S. Highway 64. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News a trooper tried to stop James Windsor Privette II, who was driving 95 mph on U.S. 64 near Zebulon in a Ford Mustang.
WRAL
Home completely destroyed in Fayetteville fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Fayetteville. The fire was reported Monday after 12 a.m. at a mobile home on Harveydale Drive. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was to see the aftermath. The home was completely charred and a total loss. WRAL is working...
WRAL
Police: 2 people shot at; driver crashes stolen car at American Tobacco Campus in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Police officers on Tuesday responded to a report of shots fired at American Tobacco Campus. Shortly after 10:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 300 block of Blackwell Street. K9 officers were at the scene along with the Durham County Sheriff's Office.
NC woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set a futon on fire on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring Garden Street on Feb. 15, 2002.
WRAL
Man murdered while driving Uber in Durham had just become US citizen
A man who risked his life to protect American troops in Afghanistan -- was murdered in Durham. A man who risked his life to protect American troops in Afghanistan -- was murdered in Durham. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
WRAL
Assistant DA: Teen charged with murders of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods shot them as they were running away
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — Issiah Mehki Ross, who was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark, appeared in court Tuesday as a judge denied bond and more details were released surrounding the nature of the shooting. Orange County...
WRAL
Mechanical bull operator sought for Cary's new PBR Cowboy Bar
CARY, N.C. — Two new concepts coming to Cary's Fenton development are hiring employees. The PBR Cowboy Bar has openings for 40 team members for jobs including bartenders, barbacks, hosts and a bull operator for the venue’s mechanical bull. The venue is hoping to open in the first half of this year.
WRAL
Police: Driver fired shots at another car on Highway 54 in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Chapel Hill Police Department is investigating a report Monday of a shooting on North Carolina Highway 54. Police said around 5 p.m., one driver fired shots at another driver’s vehicle, leaving a passenger with a non-life-threatening injury. Police have not identified a suspect...
WRAL
From Wayne County to Hollywood: Remembering Johnny Grant, honorary Mayor of Hollywood
From Wayne County to Hollywood. Scott Mason profiles a man known as the Hollywood Mayor on this the anniversary of his death. From Wayne County to Hollywood. Scott Mason profiles a man known as the Hollywood Mayor on this the anniversary of his death. Reporter: Scott MasonPhotographer: Sean BraswellWeb Editor:...
‘Heavy police presence’: Fayetteville police conduct death investigation
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department is conducting a death investigation Sunday afternoon. CBS 17 received tip regarding a heavy police presence with crime scene tape at Landau and Nutmeg avenues. Police told CBS 17 that they are conducting a death investigation that appears to be an “isolated incident.” CBS 17 is working […]
Winston-Salem man arrested after chase through Moore County, sheriff’s office says
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies arrested a man after a chase that went through “several agency jurisdictions,” according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook post. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday morning, deputies were called to help the Foxfire Police Department in a car chase. According to the sheriff’s […]
WITN
UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is providing an update to a story we told you about Sunday. Investigators said the 14-year-old who was killed and the adult who was shot were both shot at the same location: HV Brown Park. Initial reports said they were shot at...
WRAL
Mother reacts after bond hearing in connection with murders of Lyric Woods, Devin Clark in Orange County
Tiffany Concepcion, the mother of Devin Clark, talked with WRAL after an emotional court appearance for the 18-year-old charged in the murders of Clark and Lyric Woods. Tiffany Concepcion, the mother of Devin Clark, talked with WRAL after an emotional court appearance for the 18-year-old charged in the murders of Clark and Lyric Woods.
cbs17
Raleigh felon gets 14 years in prison for shooting at girlfriend during an argument
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man will serve 14 years in prison for having a firearm as a convicted felon, according to Michael Easley, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. According to court documents, Steven Antonio Peterson, 32, had a firearm on Aug. 29,...
cbs17
Durham police warn residents of ‘active’ phone scam
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is warning community members of an active phone scam in the city. Police said they received a report from a community member who said that a caller contacted them claiming to be a member of the police department. The law enforcement...
WRAL
Driver survives after crashing into Lake Crabtree off Aviation Parkway
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — A driver survived Monday after losing control of his SUV and crashing into Lake Crabtree. A portion of Aviation Parkway was closed much of the day Monday because of the crash. Officers with the Cary Police Department said the driver, Joshua Delaine, of Fayetteville, crashed into...
WRAL
State trial gets underway for Florida man charged with attempted murder of Nash County deputy
The state trial began Monday for the man accused of wounding a Nash County deputy during a shootout two years ago on Interstate 95. Jarred Ford, 34, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was sentenced last week to 10 years in federal prison in connection with the incident. Jury selection began Monday...
cbs17
Suspect attacks 3 deputies in Lee County, Taser used to stop assault, officials say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County man is facing five charges after attacking a sheriff’s deputy on Sunday. Jaylin Kareem Sumpter is said to have struck and assaulted a deputy by kicking her in the chest, striking her in the face and kicking her, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
