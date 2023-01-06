ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Hemsworth Shares Funny Underwater Post With His Sweet Family, But It’s The Rock’s Response That Has Me LOLing

By Corey Chichizola
Actor Chris Hemsworth’s starpower has been steadily growing for years, largely thanks to his ongoing role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On top of kicking ass on the big screen, he’s also known for being thoroughly adorable with his wife and three kids . Hemsworth recently shared a funny underwater post with his sweet family but it’s The Rock’s response that has me LOLing. And yes, he looks thoroughly ripped.

Chris Hemsworth is pretty active on social media, offering a glimpse behind the curtain on both his home life and intense fitness regimen . Both were on display on his most recent update on Instagram , in a video where he’s at the bottom of the pool. There’s just one problem: one of the kids keeps adorably getting in the frame. Check it out below:

How cute is that? On top of Chris Hemsworth looking like a God of Thunder IRL, it also shows a sweet familial moment. He’s seemingly trying to meditate at the bottom of his pool, which is no doubt an immersive experience. That is, until there’s a little one swimming right in front of you (and getting in the way of the cool camera shot). Hey, can you blame a kid for swimming in a swimming pool?

Chris Hemsworth shared this clip to his 56.1 million followers on Instagram, and it’s already got a ton of likes. In the caption he plugs his fitness app Centr, which has some tools that help him retain his infamously swole physique. Seeing his abs on display, it’s hard to argue with the results. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was one of the many followers who noticed this, sharing a funny comment which reads:

My one ab never looks this chiseled under water. 😂👊🏾 Looking great brotha

The Rock is another actor who is known for his wildly muscular physique, but he can still be self-deprecating about his appearance. That includes the running joke that he only has one ab, and his comment on Hemsworth’s post has over 24k likes at the time of writing this story. Clearly these are two celebrities who have a ton of adoring fans.

Obviously part of why Chris Hemsworth remains so ripped is because of playing Thor in the MCU. Taika Waititi’s Love and Thunder marked the first time a hero was given a fourth solo movie, and the movie’s twist ending definitely hinted there were even more stories to tell. Additionally, he’s leading Netflix’s Extraction franchise as Tyler Rake. That part requires him to do a ton of action work, and to get less bulky and more lean .

Extraction 2 is expected to arrive on Netflix sometime in 2023. As for his future as Thor, fans assume he’ll appear in any future Avengers movies. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

