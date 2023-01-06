ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Soccer-Arsenal sign Netherlands midfielder Pelova

(Reuters) – Arsenal have signed Dutch international midfielder Victoria Pelova from Ajax Amsterdam, the Women’s Super League side said on Friday. The 23-year-old arrives in North London having made 66 appearances for Ajax, scoring 11 goals since joining in 2019 from ADO Den Haag. “I’m delighted to have...
Soccer-Chelsea boss Potter feeling club’s full support despite nightmare run

(Reuters) – Chelsea’s sixth Premier League defeat of the season left them in 10th place, but manager Graham Potter said he continues to feel the support of the players and the club’s ownership despite their struggles. Chelsea have put in a run of poor performances under Potter...
Soccer-Politicians vow action after Italian fans clash on motorway

ROME (Reuters) – Italian political leaders vowed on Monday to crack down on rowdy soccer fans after Roma and Napoli supporters clashed at a motorway service area, forcing authorities briefly to shut the main road linking the north and south. “Motorway closed and Italian travellers stranded. The culprits should...
Tennis-Djokovic shakes off hamstring issue to down Medvedev, reach Adelaide final

ADELAIDE (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic overcame an injury scare midway through his match against Daniil Medvedev on Saturday to mow down the Russian 6-3 6-4 and storm into the Adelaide International 1 final, where he will take on unseeded American Sebastian Korda. In a blockbuster Australian Open warm-up meeting...

