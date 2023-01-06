Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Potter laments Chelsea’s ‘painful’ FA Cup defeat as pressure mounts
(Reuters) – Chelsea boss Graham Potter said Sunday’s 4-0 FA Cup loss to Manchester City was “painful” and he understood the supporters’ reaction as the London side suffered a sixth loss in nine games to pile on more misery in the Englishman’s short tenure.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Mbappe slams French football president Le Graet for ‘disrespecting’ Zidane
(Reuters) – France forward Kylian Mbappe has come out in support of Zinedine Zidane after the country’s football federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet said he would not pick up the phone if the former midfielder called him to discuss coaching the national team. The FFF had announced...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Arsenal sign Netherlands midfielder Pelova
(Reuters) – Arsenal have signed Dutch international midfielder Victoria Pelova from Ajax Amsterdam, the Women’s Super League side said on Friday. The 23-year-old arrives in North London having made 66 appearances for Ajax, scoring 11 goals since joining in 2019 from ADO Den Haag. “I’m delighted to have...
104.1 WIKY
Tennis-‘Frenemies’ Djokovic and Kyrgios to play practice match before Australian Open
(Reuters) – Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will rekindle their bromance by playing a practice match before the Australian Open, giving the latter a chance to stretch his legs before the year’s first Grand Slam. Kyrgios, ranked 22nd in the world and runner-up at last year’s Wimbledon, has...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Chelsea boss Potter feeling club’s full support despite nightmare run
(Reuters) – Chelsea’s sixth Premier League defeat of the season left them in 10th place, but manager Graham Potter said he continues to feel the support of the players and the club’s ownership despite their struggles. Chelsea have put in a run of poor performances under Potter...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Politicians vow action after Italian fans clash on motorway
ROME (Reuters) – Italian political leaders vowed on Monday to crack down on rowdy soccer fans after Roma and Napoli supporters clashed at a motorway service area, forcing authorities briefly to shut the main road linking the north and south. “Motorway closed and Italian travellers stranded. The culprits should...
104.1 WIKY
Tennis-Djokovic shakes off hamstring issue to down Medvedev, reach Adelaide final
ADELAIDE (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic overcame an injury scare midway through his match against Daniil Medvedev on Saturday to mow down the Russian 6-3 6-4 and storm into the Adelaide International 1 final, where he will take on unseeded American Sebastian Korda. In a blockbuster Australian Open warm-up meeting...
104.1 WIKY
Cricket-South Africa fight eases embarrassment of series loss for skipper Elgar
SYDNEY (Reuters) – South Africa captain Dean Elgar said the hurt and embarrassment he felt at the series defeat in Australia had been ameliorated a little by his team’s battling performance to save a draw in the final test on Sunday. The tourists batted out the last day...
Comments / 0