Holy Names to offer new admission tests

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Academy of the Holy Names will be offering more admissions testing opportunities for prospective students starting in January, according to their President, Dr. Martin Kilbridge. All tests will take place at the Academy of the Holy Names, with the requested time for arrival being 8:15 a.m.

“We are excited to offer more opportunities for students of outstanding ability to qualify for scholarships,” Dr. Kilbridge said. “Holy Names has long been associated with quality academics; offering more scholarship exams and more scholarships recognizes that heritage and rewards hardworking and intelligent applicants throughout the year.”

The upcoming exam dates are as follows-

Saturday, January 21, 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, February 11, 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, March 18, 8:30 a.m.

The Academy of the Holy Names is located at 1075 New Scotland Road in Albany. The Academy of the Holy Names is a private Catholic school for girls in grades six-12.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.