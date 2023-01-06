Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittensB.R. ShenoyLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jamThe HD PostLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
Related
8newsnow.com
Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year begins
Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as the Las Vegas Realtors Association reported that home prices are back to where they were a year ago. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as...
8newsnow.com
Nate's Forecast: Monday, Jan. 9, 12:20 p.m.
Nate’s Forecast: Monday, Jan. 9, 12:20 p.m. Nate's Forecast: Monday, Jan. 9, 12:20 p.m. Man faces terror charge for damaging power plant …. A man is facing terror-related charges after police say he rammed his car through a gate at a solar plant outside Las Vegas and set his car on fire, disabling the huge facility, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
8newsnow.com
Local family prepares for Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge
Local hikers are getting ready for a big hike to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. However, for one family every step they take on the hike is a reminder of how one wish can be life-changing for children who are trying to live life to the fullest. Local...
8newsnow.com
NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media
President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news...
963kklz.com
Shelley Berkley To Run For Mayor Of Las Vegas
Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and a trailblazer for women in politics, is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV’s Tricia Kean, Shelley Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday. When...
gotodestinations.com
The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Henderson, Nevada – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee! Henderson, Nevada is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From cozy cafés serving up fluffy pancakes to trendy brunch spots offering Instagram-worthy avocado toast, there’s something for everyone in this city. So grab your coffee mug and let’s dig in to the top breakfast spots in Henderson.
jammin1057.com
6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023
New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
8newsnow.com
Nevada corrections officer exposed to possible fentanyl, department confirms
A correctional officer was exposed to a substance initially believed to be fentanyl, the Nevada Department of Corrections confirms. Nevada corrections officer exposed to possible fentanyl, …. A correctional officer was exposed to a substance initially believed to be fentanyl, the Nevada Department of Corrections confirms. Adderall shortage impacting valley...
Local wins Pai Gow Progressive jackpot of nearly $6.5M at Flamingo
A Las Vegas valley local hit a Pai Gow Progressive jackpot of nearly $6.5 million at the Flamingo, the Strip casino posted Sunday on Twitter.
8newsnow.com
Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Jan. 7 at 11:17 p.m.
-Another round of moisture pushing through the region with snow expected in the Sierra and White Mountains. A winter storm warning will go into effect for this from 4am Monday to 10pm Tuesday. Estimated snow levels at 6,000 to 8,000 may see 8-14 inches for the Sierra and White Mountains may see the same.
sancerresatsunset.com
Day Trips from Las Vegas
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but you don’t have to. When you’re ready for a break from (over-)indulging in the non-stop action, there are several spectacular places that you can explore within driving distance of Las Vegas:. This post contains affiliate links. For more information, click...
Las Vegas Strip Leader Suffers 'Terrorist' Attack
The Las Vegas Strip has long been one of the most recognizable places in the world. It's a glitzy land of excess filled with giant representations of some of the best-known pieces of architecture in the world. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has the Luxor, which looks...
Ex-lawmaker's final vote questioned after move from Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shortly before being appointed as a rural Nevada judge last month over a deep pool of applicants, then-Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore insisted to county officials that she was eligible for the judgeship because she had met the qualifications to be considered a local resident. But Fiore had continued her role on the City Council after her move to Nye County through the end of her term on Dec. 7, attending four meetings as councilwoman while living in the small desert town of Pahrump, near the California border. Her dual role as a Pahrump resident and councilwoman could have violated a Las Vegas city code that requires all members of the City Council to live in the ward they represent. Fiore’s move has also raised questions of whether she lived in Nye County long enough before taking the justice of the peace role. Now, the former state treasurer candidate is at the center of inquiries that could threaten to vacate both her final city council vote and her new judgeship.
Las Vegas business using ‘virtual cashiers’ to make up for lack of workforce
The state of the workforce is forcing business owners in Las Vegas to get creative — and one owner is employing people from around the globe to fill vacancies.
8newsnow.com
After safely making emergency landing on U.S. 95, plane is hit by SUV, injuring three people, State Police say
After safely making an emergency landing on U.S. 95 in the northwest valley on Saturday morning, a small plane was struck by a sport utility vehicle and three people were injured, Nevada State Police said. After safely making emergency landing on U.S. 95, …. After safely making an emergency landing...
8newsnow.com
Argument at Las Vegas mobile park leaves man dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument at a mobile park left one man dead Friday evening, police said. Theodore Pafundi, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, metro said, where he faces an open murder charge. Just before midnight, police responded to multiple calls regarding a...
Nevada Appeal
Jim Hartman: It’s now Gov. Joe Lombardo
In a quick Jan. 2 mini-ceremony, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. State law required the governor to be sworn in on the first Monday of the new year – irrespective of it being a federal holiday. On Tuesday, more than...
Las Vegas Strip Player Building a 'Circus Village'
Las Vegas is known as the world's entertainment capital for its many charms, which come in a variety of forms. The 4.2-mile stretch that lights up the Las Vegas Strip features attractions such as Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Eiffel Tower at Caesars Paris Las Vegas, the Statue of Liberty replica at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get Free Report New York New York, and the popular fountains in front of Bellagio Resort & Casino.
Man faces terror charge for damaging power plant outside Las Vegas
A man is facing terror-related charges after police say he rammed his car through a gate at a solar plant outside Las Vegas and set his car on fire, disabling the huge facility.
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jam
BARSTOW – An 18-mile traffic jam from Las Vegas to California, over the New Year’s weekend, prompted Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman to push California to complete an I-15 widening project.
Comments / 0