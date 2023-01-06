ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

8newsnow.com

Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year begins

Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as the Las Vegas Realtors Association reported that home prices are back to where they were a year ago. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Nate's Forecast: Monday, Jan. 9, 12:20 p.m.

Nate’s Forecast: Monday, Jan. 9, 12:20 p.m. Nate's Forecast: Monday, Jan. 9, 12:20 p.m. Man faces terror charge for damaging power plant …. A man is facing terror-related charges after police say he rammed his car through a gate at a solar plant outside Las Vegas and set his car on fire, disabling the huge facility, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Local family prepares for Make-A-Wish Trailblaze Challenge

Local hikers are getting ready for a big hike to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. However, for one family every step they take on the hike is a reminder of how one wish can be life-changing for children who are trying to live life to the fullest. Local...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media

President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year …. Home buyers are starting the new year with good news...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Shelley Berkley To Run For Mayor Of Las Vegas

Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and a trailblazer for women in politics, is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV’s Tricia Kean, Shelley Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday. When...
LAS VEGAS, NV
gotodestinations.com

The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Henderson, Nevada – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee! Henderson, Nevada is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From cozy cafés serving up fluffy pancakes to trendy brunch spots offering Instagram-worthy avocado toast, there’s something for everyone in this city. So grab your coffee mug and let’s dig in to the top breakfast spots in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
jammin1057.com

6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023

New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Nevada corrections officer exposed to possible fentanyl, department confirms

A correctional officer was exposed to a substance initially believed to be fentanyl, the Nevada Department of Corrections confirms. Nevada corrections officer exposed to possible fentanyl, …. A correctional officer was exposed to a substance initially believed to be fentanyl, the Nevada Department of Corrections confirms. Adderall shortage impacting valley...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Jan. 7 at 11:17 p.m.

-Another round of moisture pushing through the region with snow expected in the Sierra and White Mountains. A winter storm warning will go into effect for this from 4am Monday to 10pm Tuesday. Estimated snow levels at 6,000 to 8,000 may see 8-14 inches for the Sierra and White Mountains may see the same.
LAS VEGAS, NV
sancerresatsunset.com

Day Trips from Las Vegas

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but you don’t have to. When you’re ready for a break from (over-)indulging in the non-stop action, there are several spectacular places that you can explore within driving distance of Las Vegas:. This post contains affiliate links. For more information, click...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Leader Suffers 'Terrorist' Attack

The Las Vegas Strip has long been one of the most recognizable places in the world. It's a glitzy land of excess filled with giant representations of some of the best-known pieces of architecture in the world. MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report has the Luxor, which looks...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Ex-lawmaker's final vote questioned after move from Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Shortly before being appointed as a rural Nevada judge last month over a deep pool of applicants, then-Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore insisted to county officials that she was eligible for the judgeship because she had met the qualifications to be considered a local resident. But Fiore had continued her role on the City Council after her move to Nye County through the end of her term on Dec. 7, attending four meetings as councilwoman while living in the small desert town of Pahrump, near the California border. Her dual role as a Pahrump resident and councilwoman could have violated a Las Vegas city code that requires all members of the City Council to live in the ward they represent. Fiore’s move has also raised questions of whether she lived in Nye County long enough before taking the justice of the peace role. Now, the former state treasurer candidate is at the center of inquiries that could threaten to vacate both her final city council vote and her new judgeship.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Argument at Las Vegas mobile park leaves man dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument at a mobile park left one man dead Friday evening, police said. Theodore Pafundi, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, metro said, where he faces an open murder charge. Just before midnight, police responded to multiple calls regarding a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Appeal

Jim Hartman: It’s now Gov. Joe Lombardo

In a quick Jan. 2 mini-ceremony, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. State law required the governor to be sworn in on the first Monday of the new year – irrespective of it being a federal holiday. On Tuesday, more than...
NEVADA STATE
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Player Building a 'Circus Village'

Las Vegas is known as the world's entertainment capital for its many charms, which come in a variety of forms. The 4.2-mile stretch that lights up the Las Vegas Strip features attractions such as Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Free Report Eiffel Tower at Caesars Paris Las Vegas, the Statue of Liberty replica at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) - Get Free Report New York New York, and the popular fountains in front of Bellagio Resort & Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV

