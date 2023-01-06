Read full article on original website
Check Ice Thickness Frequently
(St. Paul, MN) -- This week's snow and rain have added a lot of extra weight on top of lakes and rivers across Minnesota. The DNR's Nicole Biage(bee-AH-gee) says to be sure to check ice thickness often. When you’re measuring that ice, make sure you’re measuring just the good ice underneath the snow and not the snow and slush that might be refrozen on top. The DNR recommends:
Air Quality Alert issued January 09 at 10:47AM CST by NWS
..AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. * WHERE...central Minnesota.
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
Dense Fog Advisory issued January 07 at 6:19AM CST until January 07 at 12:00PM CST by NWS
..DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Gophers, Huskies Split Series
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The third-ranked Golden Gopher men's hockey team scored late in overtime to beat fourth-rated St. Cloud State 2-1 yesterday in Minneapolis. Minnesota freshman Logan Cooley scored the game-winner to secure a weekend split for the Gophers against the Huskies. St. Cloud State won Saturday's series opener 3-0 in St. Cloud.
