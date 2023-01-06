Read full article on original website
California storm leaves over 120,000 still without power
(Reuters) – More than 120,000 homes and businesses were still without power in California early on Monday, according to data from PowerOutage.us, after a massive storm last week that disrupted road travel with flash floods, rock slides and toppled trees. At least 12 fatalities have been reported from weather-related...
California faces more torrential rain, high winds and flooding
(Reuters) – Tens of millions of Californians faced another bout of heavy downpours, high winds and flooding on Monday after the relentless weather over the last 10 days killed 12 people and left many thousands without power. Most of California’s 39 million residents could expect heavy rainfall of up...
Many communities isolated in ‘record-breaking’ Western Australia floods
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s weather forecaster said on Sunday that record-breaking floods in the country’s northwest had now left many communities isolated, as the days-long crisis continued. The emergency in the Kimberley – an area in Western Australia state about the size of California – was sparked...
Residents in small East Bay town advised to evacuate ahead of flooding risk
The tiny town of Sunol is like an island surrounded by flooded roadways, and right now Niles Canyon Road and Kilkare Road are both blocked off due to flooding.
