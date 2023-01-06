ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California storm leaves over 120,000 still without power

(Reuters) – More than 120,000 homes and businesses were still without power in California early on Monday, according to data from PowerOutage.us, after a massive storm last week that disrupted road travel with flash floods, rock slides and toppled trees. At least 12 fatalities have been reported from weather-related...
California faces more torrential rain, high winds and flooding

(Reuters) – Tens of millions of Californians faced another bout of heavy downpours, high winds and flooding on Monday after the relentless weather over the last 10 days killed 12 people and left many thousands without power. Most of California’s 39 million residents could expect heavy rainfall of up...
