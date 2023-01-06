Andy Climaco, Jai Davis, and Coach Desireé Allen were at the Lamar Invitational in Arlington on Saturday. Nahum Martinez also attended. Andy competed in the 175-pound weight class, Jai was at 120, and Nahum was at 126. The girls and boys wrestling team returns to action at the Carter tri-meet on Wednesday.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO