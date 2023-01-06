ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dallas wrestlers compete at Lamar Invitational

Andy Climaco, Jai Davis, and Coach Desireé Allen were at the Lamar Invitational in Arlington on Saturday. Nahum Martinez also attended. Andy competed in the 175-pound weight class, Jai was at 120, and Nahum was at 126. The girls and boys wrestling team returns to action at the Carter tri-meet on Wednesday.
Lady Bulldogs soccer team gains game experience with tournament play

North Dallas goalie Melanie Sandoval dives for the ball against West Mesquite on Friday at Loos Complex. Melanie holds on as the West Mesquite player watches the ball. Melanie keeps possession of the ball. With District 10-4A play scheduled to begin on Saturday, North Dallas head coach Luis Chaparro is...
