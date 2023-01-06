Read full article on original website
What to do in Madison this week: Wisconsin Supreme Court Election Forum, Ryburn Dobbs, and more Isthmus Picks
Wisconsin Supreme Court Election Forum, Monday, Jan. 9, Monona Terrace, noon: The Wisconsin Supreme Court will be ruling on consequential topics in the near future, from abortion rights to election law to the state's gerrymandered district boundaries. The spring primary, coming up Feb. 21, features two candidates supported by liberals (Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz) and two supported by conservatives (Jennifer Dorow and Dan Kelly). It's a nonpartisan primary, so the top two vote-getters advance to the April 4 election — which makes this primary doubly important. You can hear from these four candidates at a WisPolitics.com forum, which will feature questions from moderators J.R. Ross and Emilee Fannon as well as the audience. Register at wispolitics.com.
The art of conversation
It’s just after 5 p.m. on a school night at The Bodgery, located within the old Oscar Mayer campus on Madison’s north side. The makerspace is co-hosting December’s Art Party Happy Hour, a monthly gathering held on Tuesday evenings at different venues around the city. Primarily an event for creatives to inspire and support each other, tonight’s happy hour has two bonus features: a tour of the 21,000-square-foot workshop filled with tools for woodworking, metalwork and more, led by Bodgery co-founder John Eich, and a chili cookoff, which accounts for the tasting-size styrofoam cups people are carting around while they mingle.
Madison school staff shortage continues
The Madison school district lost 42 substitutes due to resignations or terminations in November 2022, according to a Dec. 19 human resources report. District spokesperson Tim LeMonds did not respond to an email requesting how many subs resigned or were terminated in December. Around 50 substitutes left the district in the last two months of 2021.
Madison's Zippy Lube is fuel for the neighborhood
Madison is known, perhaps not unjustly, for its NIMBY-ism. You won’t find that sentiment surrounding the opening of a new northside coffee shop, though. Neighbors have been welcoming the new Zippy Lube Coffee on its Facebook page with open arms — or maybe, mouths: “I live in the neighborhood, and just would like to say welcome. So wonderful to see that building being used again…I wish you great and a long lived success,” wrote one northsider. “Thanks for bringing this gem to the Northside!” wrote another. And a third: “Merry Christmas to all at Zippy Lube! You are a welcome addition to our community!”
Karben4 celebrates a decade, plus, other breweries trot out special IPAs for January
A special batch of Karben4’s Fantasy Factory is being released to mark 10 years in business for the brewery. Grand Cru Fantasy Factory is a bigger, beefier version of the brewery’s flagship IPA. “We took all our favorite parts and just turned them up. It’s boozier at 10 percent ABV, maltier, and with more intense hoppiness from the Citra and Galena,” says brewery co-owner and brewmaster Ryan Koga.
