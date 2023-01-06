Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Dollar tentative as investors assess rate-hike path
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar was steady on Monday as investors digested a clutch of economic data released last week that stoked hopes of the Federal Reserve slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes. Data on Friday showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 223,000 jobs in December,...
104.1 WIKY
Oil nudges higher after China opens borders, lifts fuel demand outlook
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices edged up on Monday, a day after travellers streamed into China following a reopening of borders that lifted the fuel demand outlook and partly offset concerns of global recession. Brent crude futures had risen 53 cents, or 0.7%, to $79.10 a barrel by 0114...
104.1 WIKY
China fx reserves rise $11 billion to $3.128 trillion in December
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s foreign exchange reserves rose in December, official data showed on Saturday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies. The country’s foreign exchange reserves – the world’s largest – rose $11 billion to $3.128 trillion last month, compared with $3.154 trillion predicted by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.117 trillion in November.
104.1 WIKY
Goldman Sachs to cut about 3,200 jobs this week after cost review – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc will start its biggest round of job cuts ever, as it locks in on a plan to eliminate about 3,200 positions this week, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. The financial services major is expected to begin the process mid-week and the total number...
Buffett's firm keeps selling BYD shares despite past praise
Warren Buffett's company continues selling off its BYD shares despite the positive comments he has made about the Chinese electric car maker in the past.
104.1 WIKY
Economy, energy row and drugs loom at North American summit
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – North American leaders aim to give new impetus to strengthening economic ties at a meeting this week, even as a major dispute grinds on over Mexico’s energy policies which has distracted from cooperation on other issues like immigration. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador...
104.1 WIKY
China says talks to include Paxlovid in state health insurance fail
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Health Security Administration said on Sunday that talks to include Pfizer’s Paxlovid in the latest drug list for basic state health insurance did not succeed. The talks fell through was due to Pfizer’s high quotation for Paxlovid. Pfizer did not immeditately respond to...
104.1 WIKY
Russian rouble gains 3% on first working day of 2023
(Reuters) – The Russian rouble started the first full trading day of the new year on the front foot, advancing by more than 3% against the U.S. dollar to rebound from six-month lows hit in volatile trading at the end of 2022. At 1005 GMT on Monday, the rouble...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. and Japan agree to step up cybersecurity cooperation
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States and Japan on Friday signed an updated memorandum of cooperation on cybersecurity to strengthen operational collaboration, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said. The memorandum was signed in Washington by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade,...
104.1 WIKY
Swiss National Bank posts record $143 billion loss in 2022
ZURICH(Reuters) – The Swiss National Bank posted an annual loss of 132 billion Swiss francs ($142.67 billion) in 2022, it said on Monday, the biggest loss in its 115-year history. The central bank plunged into the red as falling stock and fixed-income markets hit the value of its share...
104.1 WIKY
Chile copper exports total $4.28 billion in December
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile, the world’s top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $4.28 billion in December, down 13.2% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday. The country posted a trade surplus of $1.85 billion in the month, up from a $417...
104.1 WIKY
Ocugen-Bharat Biotech COVID vaccine meets main goals in U.S. trial
(Reuters) -Ocugen Inc said on Monday the COVID-19 vaccine developed by its Indian partner Bharat Biotech International Ltd met the main goals of a trial in the United States, sending shares of the U.S. biotech firm 20% higher in premarket trade. The vaccine, sold under brand name Covaxin, showed an...
104.1 WIKY
AstraZeneca to buy U.S.-based CinCor Pharma in $1.8 billion deal
(Reuters) – AstraZeneca said on Monday it will buy U.S.-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm CinCor Pharma Inc in a deal valued at about $1.8 billion to strengthen its pipeline of heart and kidney drugs. AstraZeneca said it will pay $26 per CinCor share in cash, a premium of nearly 121%...
Comments / 0