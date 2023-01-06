Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Popculture
Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis
Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed
Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spending days and days giving away the store to secure his new position, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised lots of major action starting Monday—and one of the first items on his agenda is gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. As the epidemic of Congressional stock ownership shows—ethics has never been Congress’ forte. But as one of the three independent branches of government, it has largely been left to police itself as far as setting standards and enforcing good behavior. While it’s never gone particularly well, one of the few bright points has been the Office of Congressional Ethics. It is a quasi-independent organization, staffed by professionals, and overseen by a board of eight representatives—who are not in Congress—with the idea it can be an efficient expediter of complaints. Under the rules package that McCarthy put together to try and win over hardline conservatives and the MAGA wing of the GOP, the office soon will be severely limited in its ability to operate.
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazilian authorities vowed Monday to protect democracy and punish thousands of supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed and trashed the nation’s highest seats of power in chaos with striking similarities to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
First grader who shot teacher in Virginia is among the youngest school shooters in US history
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Barely a week into the new year, a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, becoming one of the youngest school shooters in the nation's history. While details of the case are still emerging, his teacher remains hospitalized with serious injuries. David Riedman, creator of the K-12 School Shooting Database, discusses the relative rarity of school shooters under age 10 and the likely aftermath of the event.
Vigil planned for teacher who police say was shot by student
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Authorities plan to offer updates Monday on the shooting of a Virginia elementary school teacher by a 6-year-old student, and the community will later hold a candlelight vigil. The Newport News police department said that the police chief, mayor and school superintendent will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. to discuss the shooting that happened on Friday. A vigil is planned at 6:30 p.m. for the wounded teacher, Abby Zwerner. Police Chief Steve Drew has said the boy shot and wounded Zwerner with a handgun in a first-grade classroom on Friday. Shortly after the shooting, police said Zwerner had life-threatening injuries, but she has improved and was listed in stable condition at a local hospital. The boy was later taken into police custody. Drew said the shooting was not accidental and was part of an altercation. No students were injured.
US Supreme Court won't hear appeals from 'Wichita massacre'
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to hear the appeals of two brothers who were sentenced to death for four fatal shootings in a Kansas soccer field in December 2000 known as “the Wichita massacre.” Outgoing Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said the high court’s decision means Jonathan and Reginald Carr no longer have any direct appeals of their death sentences. However, Schmidt said, they can still file lawsuits in state and federal courts to try to prevent their executions by lethal injection. The U.S. Supreme Court’s action came a little less than a year after the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the two brothers had received fair trials and upheld their death sentences. Kansas has nine men on death row, but the state has not executed anyone since serial killers James Latham and George York were hanged on the same day in June 1965. Prosecutors said the brothers broke into a home in December 2000 and forced the three men and two women there to have sex with one another and later to withdraw money from ATMs.
National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day 2023: 'Superman' actor stresses importance of thanking officers
Actor Dean Cain joined "Fox & Friends" on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day 2023 to discuss why the day is important for police and law enforcement.
