Lake Mary woman hit in face by bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve, police say

LAKE MARY, Fla. — A Lake Mary woman is recovering after being hit in the face by a stray bullet on New Year’s Eve.
Police said Katherine Wilson was at a New Year’s Eve party in the Crystal Ridge subdivision when she was struck.
Police said the bullet was traveling in a downward motion and believe it was celebratory gunfire.
Officers have not said if they have any suspect information.
