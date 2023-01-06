ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mary, FL

Lake Mary woman hit in face by bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve, police say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
Video: Lake Mary woman hit in face by bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve, police say A Lake Mary woman is recovering after being hit in the face by a stray bullet on New Year’s Eve. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

LAKE MARY, Fla. — A Lake Mary woman is recovering after being hit in the face by a stray bullet on New Year’s Eve.

Police said Katherine Wilson was at a New Year’s Eve party in the Crystal Ridge subdivision when she was struck.

Police said the bullet was traveling in a downward motion and believe it was celebratory gunfire.

Officers have not said if they have any suspect information.

