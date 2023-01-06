ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Former Patriots Opponent Accuses 'Rich Dude' Mac Jones of 'Affluenza'

By Geoff Magliocchetti
 3 days ago

Another former New England Patriots foe has some not-so-friendly words for the team's current franchise quarterback.

If it were up to former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones would appear on the team's injury report for a reason far beyond conventional football means.

Appearing on Fox Sports 1's "The Herd," Crowder joined the parade of former New England opponents tearing down Jones, the Patriots' second-year franchise quarterback. While Jones is on the cusp of his second playoff berth in as many seasons at the Foxboro offensive helm, some have taken offense to his play and demeanor. Forrmer quarterback Boomer Esiason, for example, has labeled sullen appearances as "'douchiness."

Crowder, a six-year linebacker for the Miami Dolphins (2005-10), echoed Esiason's complaints about the way Jones composes himself, hinting that the current quarterback is more Richie Rich than he is Tom Brady.

"Mac Jones' body language ... It’s called affluenza," Crowder told host Colin Cowherd. "You’ve been given too much, you have too much money, you’re a little different. I was around a bunch of rich dudes growing up and I played with rich guys. They just have this little demeanor and you know it gets to you. You brought up Jay Cutler. I would bring up Josh Allen in this conversation. Kyler Murray was a trust-fund baby.”

The term "affluenza" entered the public lexicon in 1997 when a PBS special defined it as “a painful, contagious, socially transmitted condition of overload, debt, anxiety, and waste resulting from the dogged pursuit of more.” It was made further infamous in 2013 when the defense of teenager Ethan Couch, the son of an affluent Texas couple, used the term to defend their client in a DUI incident that killed four people.

Crowder said he's encountered plenty of affluent individuals throughout his career, namely citing former Dolphins teammate and Hall of Fame finalist Zach Thomas, whose final three South Beach seasons coincided with Crowder's first NFL years. He also credited Jones' draft classmate, 2021's top overall pick Trevor Lawrence, for not falling victim to the supposed psychosis.

“There are guys that have money and don’t act like it,” said Crowder, who now appears on Miami-based radio network WQAM. “Zach Thomas, I don’t know if Zach wants me telling this to the world, his dad’s a billionaire. (But) Zach Thomas is one of the hardest workers I ever touched the field with. It didn’t get to him."

If anything, Jones has a prime opportunity to silence his critics on Sunday afternoon, as he and the Patriots (8-8) will clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

