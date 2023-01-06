Read full article on original website
Popular Maine Roast Beef Food Truck Opening Restaurant in Westbrook
Lovers of all things roast beef can rejoice, as a new restaurant is set to open later this year in Southern Maine. From starting with a food truck to adding a restaurant in just three years is very impressive for the extremely popular George's North Shore Roast Beef. The new...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Central Maine School Forced to Cancel Bus Route Due to Driver Shortage
It is becoming more common to hear the term 'staff shortage' when it comes to area businesses. As I recall, there were multiple instances last year where we reported on changes being made to local businesses because of staff challenges. Now, just a few days into the new year, and it's beginning to happen again.
Central Maine Teen Passes Away Following Crash
The Greater Central Maine community is mourning the loss of a student who attended South China's Erskine Academy. According to a report on WMTW's website, 17 year old Remy Pettengill passed away from his injuries on Saturday. He was critically injured in a Friday, December 30th crash in Richmond. Representatives...
WGME
Warm weather has made ice fishing dangerous across Maine
WATERBORO (WGME)-- Ice fishermen are ready for the fishing season- the ice however- not quite. Maine's winter weather has been warmer than usual for some of Maine's lake, making it unsafe to icefish. Game wardens say ice fishing is dependent on cold temperatures, the size of the lake, and what...
Are more people going missing in Maine?
PORTLAND, Maine — Mike Harris was in his Florida home when he learned the news that his brother, Thomas P Harris, went missing in Boothbay last week. "I was a little confused, I don't know I wasn't thinking anything other than to find out where he went," Mike Harris said.
wabi.tv
Maine teen dies after Richmond crash, credited with saving lives through organ donation
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WMTW) - The Erskine Academy community in South China is mourning the loss of a student who was critically injured in a crash on Dec. 30 in Richmond. Remy Pettengill died Saturday, according to the school’s headmaster Michael McQuarrie. A memorial service is planned for next...
After 45 Years, Old Port Fixture Closes Its Doors for Good
Swiss Time has been in Portland for 45 years. First on Congress Street and then moving to Exchange Street in 1994. According to the Portland Press Herald, they finally had to shut down the iconic store run by husband and wife team, Claude and Jill Guyot. The tide started to...
lcnme.com
None Injured in Bristol Structure Fire
A suspected electrical fire in an empty structure on Pemaquid Trail in Bristol caused interior heat damage but no injuries or structural damage the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. Bristol First Assistant Fire Chief Jared Pendleton, who was first on the scene, said the electrical surge believed to cause the...
WGME
Oxford home badly damaged in fire, pet dies
A home was badly damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon in Oxford. Multiple area departments responded to the scene at 99 Coldwater Brook Road. Oxford Fire Chief Paul Hewey says no one was home at the time of the fire but a pet inside the home died. Fire crews do...
WMTW
Second body found this week on Lewiston street
LEWISTON, Maine — A body has been found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston, according to police. This is the second consecutive day a body has been found on that street. An investigation is underway, but right now, the death is not considered suspicious.
Newry couple that discovered $1.5 billion lithium deposit is fighting in court to mine it
Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor. Photo by Kate Cough. A couple hoping to excavate what may be the world’s richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry has taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to clarify what is considered a metal under Maine’s 2017 mining law, one of the strictest in the nation.
truecountry935.com
Another Body Found in Lewiston
A second body in as many days has been found in Lewiston on Bartlett Street. Both deaths are under investigation.
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read. “This might be the most relaxing hotel I’ve stayed in,” I thought, and apparently, I wasn’t alone.
Second body found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston within two days
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police were called to the scene of a dead body on Bartlett Street on Friday. It was the second consecutive day a body has been found on the street. Police said a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. Officials said...
20 Under the Radar Spots in Portland, Maine, That You Should Try Right Now
Our lovely Portland, Maine, has swiftly become an absolute rocket in the food and beverage department. Countless articles, hit TV shows, and an amazing word of mouth campaign has taken the Portland culinary scene and lifted it to an epic level. All I have to say is "it's about time."...
Why is a 19-Year-Old Mainer Riding a Unicycle from Maine to Florida?
I went to school in Burlington, Vermont, for a few years and there was a kid named Scott who used to ride a unicycle everywhere he went. If you saw a unicycle in the distance, then you knew Scott was on the move. If you happen to see a unicycle...
My Half Apology to Mainers Getting Gas at a Sam’s Club Last Week
It is annoying when a car is stopped on the road. There are hundreds of reasons why a car is stopped on the side of the road, or worse, on the road. Well, my situation was a bit different, and honestly a bit embarrassing. I'd like to start off by...
Bizarre New ‘Elevated Dive Bar’ to Open in Portland, Maine
The name may confuse you. Not many places want the declaration "Room for Improvement", but that is in fact the name of the new bar coming to Wharf Street in Portland, Maine. This place is feeling...bizarre. And if you know me, you know I mean that with all of the positivity and support in the world.
penbaypilot.com
Firefighters already in response mode when Warren fire reported
WARREN — Responders had a couple of minutes on their side in regards to a house fire on Highland Road, in Warren, Saturday afternoon, due to mutual aid already being in response mode. Moments before, Warren Fire Department’s mutual aid had been started, and then cancelled from another fire...
102.9 WBLM
