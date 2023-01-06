ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
103.1 Kickin Country

Comments / 0

Related
103.1 Kickin Country

Dolly Parton’s Joining an All-Star Gang of ’80s Legends for a New Song, ‘Gonna Be You’

Dolly Parton will join an all-star cast of female legends in the upcoming duet "Gonna Be You," a Diane Warren-penned song tied to Paramount Pictures' new film, 80 for Brady. Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Debbie Harry and Belinda Carlisle all also lend their voices to the collaboration, forming a team-up that is a showcase of all-star female camaraderie as well as a celebration of the '80s — a decade in which all of these performers dominated.
103.1 Kickin Country

Zac Brown Band, The War and Treaty Rock Out With an Aerosmith Cover at ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’ [Watch]

Zac Brown Band performed a career-spanning sampler pack of hits over the course of their time onstage during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on Saturday (Dec. 31), but perhaps the biggest moment of their set came when husband-and-wife duo the War and Treaty joined them onstage for a soaring, soulful cover performance of Aerosmith's "Sweet Emotion."
NASHVILLE, TN
103.1 Kickin Country

Country Song Power Rankings — January 2023

The No. 1 country song to begin 2023 proves that there is more than one way to "make it" in country music. Taste of Country's monthly Top 40 list has undergone a makeover. Instead of just listing the songs in reverse order like we always have, we've pulled data to help you better follow your favorite songs. Check out the improvements below.
103.1 Kickin Country

Jackson Dean Drops the Vulnerable ‘Fearless’ Off at Country Radio [Listen]

Jackson Dean's new radio single "Fearless" presents as a song with as much bravado as "Don't Come Lookin'," his history-making hit from 2022. Then, the young singer trips. Sonically and lyrically, "Fearless" is as strong as his debut on Big Machine Records. Dean's full throttle vocals power through the chorus. He lists danger after danger before closing with "I'm fearless, except when it comes to you."
shefinds

We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
Parade

Faith Hill Enters the New Year With 'Very Rare' Video of Tim McGraw

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw know just how to kick off 2023. The longtime couple are welcoming the new year in good spirits—and with a little bit of dancing. In a new Instagram video posted by Hill, 55, the country songstress gives her followers a peek into the side of her husband that is rarely seen by the public.
103.1 Kickin Country

5 Country Artists Who Became Grand Ole Opry Members in 2022

A new class of Grand Ole Opry members earned their spot in country music history this year. Take a look which acts were inducted in 2023. From her career takeoff in 1999 to her surprise comeback, sparked by Cole Swindell's hit tribute "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," take a look back at these pivotal moments from Jo Dee Messina's country music career.
103.1 Kickin Country

Top 10 Deana Carter Songs

Born January 4, 1966, Deana Carter rose to stardom in 1996 with the release of her acclaimed debut record Did I Shave My Legs for This? The Nashville, Tenn. native first got her foot in the door when her demo tape caught the ear of country legend Willie Nelson, who then invited the then unknown singer-songwriter to be a part of the 1994 Farm Aid concert lineup. A record deal soon followed, and the first song from Did I Shave My Legs for This? was "Strawberry Wine," a No. 1 hit that has become a modern country classic.
103.1 Kickin Country

Luke Combs Announces a Massive New Album for Spring 2023

Less than a year after releasing his third studio album, Growin' Up, Luke Combs has an entirely new batch of music in the tank. The singer hopped on social media Monday night (Jan. 4) to share the first details about his forthcoming fourth album. "New album. 18 songs. March 24,"...
103.1 Kickin Country

Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde Remind Us Why You Can’t Eat at Everyone’s House

TikTok is full of everything from dancing dogs to troubling cooking tips, and Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde called out the latter in a recent humorous video. The video is the result of a series of duets — a function on the app in which a creator can add something to another creator's video. In the original, a woman shares a cooking "tip" that involves biting a stick of butter and dropping it in a pan to prepare a meal, as is her unit of measurement.
103.1 Kickin Country

103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy