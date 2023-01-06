Read full article on original website
Related
Dolly Parton’s Joining an All-Star Gang of ’80s Legends for a New Song, ‘Gonna Be You’
Dolly Parton will join an all-star cast of female legends in the upcoming duet "Gonna Be You," a Diane Warren-penned song tied to Paramount Pictures' new film, 80 for Brady. Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Debbie Harry and Belinda Carlisle all also lend their voices to the collaboration, forming a team-up that is a showcase of all-star female camaraderie as well as a celebration of the '80s — a decade in which all of these performers dominated.
Zac Brown Band, The War and Treaty Rock Out With an Aerosmith Cover at ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’ [Watch]
Zac Brown Band performed a career-spanning sampler pack of hits over the course of their time onstage during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on Saturday (Dec. 31), but perhaps the biggest moment of their set came when husband-and-wife duo the War and Treaty joined them onstage for a soaring, soulful cover performance of Aerosmith's "Sweet Emotion."
Country Song Power Rankings — January 2023
The No. 1 country song to begin 2023 proves that there is more than one way to "make it" in country music. Taste of Country's monthly Top 40 list has undergone a makeover. Instead of just listing the songs in reverse order like we always have, we've pulled data to help you better follow your favorite songs. Check out the improvements below.
Most Wanted Music: 2023’s Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Album Releases
Another new year has officially arrived, meaning a whole new crop of great music will usher in with it. In 2022, country, Americana, bluegrass and folk fans were treated to landmark releases from legendary acts and burgeoning new artists. As we move into 2023, listeners have plenty of upcoming albums to look forward to in the months ahead.
Jackson Dean Drops the Vulnerable ‘Fearless’ Off at Country Radio [Listen]
Jackson Dean's new radio single "Fearless" presents as a song with as much bravado as "Don't Come Lookin'," his history-making hit from 2022. Then, the young singer trips. Sonically and lyrically, "Fearless" is as strong as his debut on Big Machine Records. Dean's full throttle vocals power through the chorus. He lists danger after danger before closing with "I'm fearless, except when it comes to you."
We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'
Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
Faith Hill Enters the New Year With 'Very Rare' Video of Tim McGraw
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw know just how to kick off 2023. The longtime couple are welcoming the new year in good spirits—and with a little bit of dancing. In a new Instagram video posted by Hill, 55, the country songstress gives her followers a peek into the side of her husband that is rarely seen by the public.
The Heartbreaking Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Love Story
Not all epic love stories are long. More than 45 years after his death, Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley remain embedded in our culture as a unit, from the footage of their 1967 wedding, the...
5 Country Artists Who Became Grand Ole Opry Members in 2022
A new class of Grand Ole Opry members earned their spot in country music history this year. Take a look which acts were inducted in 2023. From her career takeoff in 1999 to her surprise comeback, sparked by Cole Swindell's hit tribute "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," take a look back at these pivotal moments from Jo Dee Messina's country music career.
Morgan Wallen Tips His Hat to Keith Whitley in an Unreleased Song [Listen]
Morgan Wallen had a little extra time during a hunting excursion on Sunday morning (Jan. 8), and so he hopped on social media to offer fans a snippet of an unreleased song with a traditional twist. "Sitting here waiting on the sun in a deer blind..here's a new one," Wallen...
Top 10 Deana Carter Songs
Born January 4, 1966, Deana Carter rose to stardom in 1996 with the release of her acclaimed debut record Did I Shave My Legs for This? The Nashville, Tenn. native first got her foot in the door when her demo tape caught the ear of country legend Willie Nelson, who then invited the then unknown singer-songwriter to be a part of the 1994 Farm Aid concert lineup. A record deal soon followed, and the first song from Did I Shave My Legs for This? was "Strawberry Wine," a No. 1 hit that has become a modern country classic.
Dolly Parton Tributes The Late Leslie Jordan During the Winter Premiere of ‘Call Me Kat’
Fox sitcom Call Me Kit aired its winter premiere on Thursday (Jan. 5), but one cast member was notably absent from the series: Leslie Jordan, who played the role of Phil, died in October at the age of 67. As Jordan's character was written out of the series with a...
Tim McGraw Dancing to Olivia Rodrigo in the Car Is the Best Mood for 2023 [Watch]
Fans know and love Tim McGraw as a country music superstar, but he's also a goofball behind the scenes -- and the singer's wife, fellow star Faith Hill recently took to social media to prove it. "This is a rare, very rare, look into a side of my husband that...
Jelly Roll Is a Teary-Eyed ‘Son of a Sinner’ After Debut Single Hits No. 1
Jelly Roll is feeling emotional after his debut single "Son of a Sinner" hit No. 1 on the Billboard, Country Radio, and Country Aircheck charts. The track is his first offering to country radio and his first chart-topper in the genre — previously he had a No. 1 hit in rock.
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]
Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
Wynonna Judd Was Sidelined by an ‘Extreme Bout of Vertigo’ at ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’
Wynonna Judd was originally scheduled to perform with Kelsea Ballerini during Nashville's New Year's Eve live concert special, but a last-minute health issue kept her from hitting the stage. Judd — who was one of several acts set to participate in collaborative performances during the 2022 New Year's Eve Live:...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Renewed Popularity in Country Brought Him ‘Joy’ at the End of His Life
The late Jerry Lee Lewis' presence loomed large at the 2022 CMA Awards, with a blazing tribute from Elle King and the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, who performed Lewis' trademark hit, "Great Balls of Fire." It was a fitting tribute to the musical legend, coming from two genre-bending acts with one foot in rock 'n' roll and another in country.
56 Years Ago: Charley Pride Becomes First Black Singer to Perform at the Grand Ole Opry
Fifty-six years ago today (Jan. 7, 1967) was an historic day for country music: It was on that date that Charley Pride became the first Black singer to perform at the Grand Ole Opry. Pride was only the second Black performer ever to play at the Opry, following harmonica player...
Luke Combs Announces a Massive New Album for Spring 2023
Less than a year after releasing his third studio album, Growin' Up, Luke Combs has an entirely new batch of music in the tank. The singer hopped on social media Monday night (Jan. 4) to share the first details about his forthcoming fourth album. "New album. 18 songs. March 24,"...
Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde Remind Us Why You Can’t Eat at Everyone’s House
TikTok is full of everything from dancing dogs to troubling cooking tips, and Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde called out the latter in a recent humorous video. The video is the result of a series of duets — a function on the app in which a creator can add something to another creator's video. In the original, a woman shares a cooking "tip" that involves biting a stick of butter and dropping it in a pan to prepare a meal, as is her unit of measurement.
103.1 Kickin Country
San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0