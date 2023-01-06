Read full article on original website
Boston apartments as low as $1,257 per month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Key Things to Do In Boston, MAThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
homenewshere.com
Museum of Fine Arts reinvents itself
The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston is back from the pandemic and better than ever. Tucked against the Back Bay Fens on Huntington Avenue, the museum continues to reinvent itself for today’s museum goer. The recently renovated Greek and Roman wing takes on the ancient world while offering...
wgbh.org
Theatrical adaptation brings new life to 'Life of PI'
This week, Open Studio with Jared Bowen looks at the Boston-to-Broadway pipeline by way of two new productions. We also meet textile artist Anita Maharjan, who literally weaves her cultural heritage into her work. Yann Martel's award-winning book "Life of Pi" went on to become an award-winning film. In its...
What do to in Boston during the winter? Check out these 5 things to do in Boston this winter, plus upcoming events.
Weekends are a time to relax, unwind, and spend time with the people you care about most – friends, family, or a mix of both. And if you're lucky enough to live in a city like Boston, you'll never run out of things to do with your loved ones.
iheart.com
Boston's Yoga On Ice Is Back, Offering Free Classes This Winter
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Around 50 people showed up to the Rink at 401 Park with ice skates in hand ready to get their yoga on Sunday morning. IceFlow returned to the rink near Fenway this winter to give yoga lovers a chance to break out the skates. The yoga-inspired class teaches people of all skill levels to combine the movements of ice skating with yoga techniques.
Open Letter to Grocery Shoppers in New England in the Winter
Put your freaking carriages away. Let me rephrase so that it is nicer, and incase you do not know what I am talking about immediately. Round two:. Put your damn grocery carts back in the cart corral. I went to Market Basket in Portsmouth, New Hampshire the other night to...
Home of the Week: 15-Room Sudbury Home at $2.395 Million
SUDBURY – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is an estate-like home in the Town of Sudbury. The 39 Thornberry Lane property was built in 2003. Priced at $2.395 million the house has 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, and a 5-car garage. The 15-room house has...
worcestermag.com
Tell us about your favorite fashion finds from Worcester-area thrift stores
Everyone loves a bargain, and a fashion bargain is even better. Tell us about your favorite haute couture haunts in Worcester, and the Worcester area. Let us know what you bought, where you bought it, what it cost, and why you love it, along with lots of photos. We're looking for clothes, shoes, jewelry, outerware, acessories, and more.
Official LEGO Store Has Opened Inside Nashua, New Hampshire, Mall
Are you ever really too old for legos? Based on the popularity of the long standing toy, the answer is no. Lego has continued to keep consumers interested by transforming from simple town building templates to recreating iconic moments from franchises like Star Wars and Harry Potter. For true Lego fanatics, there's been something missing in Maine and New Hampshire: an official Lego store. But that has changed, as a brand new Lego store has opened in Nashua, New Hampshire.
Time Out Global
The best food halls in Boston
Try the best of Boston at food halls that showcase all the food and drink the city has to offer. The food hall trend that’s swept the country has been established in Boston for years now, with the Boston Public Market and the Time Out Market opening in the past decade. It’s no surprise, people love having so many options from the best restaurants around the city all under one roof. Whether you want to try bites from different chefs, or please a big crowd of family and friends, food halls are a guaranteed crowd pleasing casual hang. If you’re looking for something more full service, check out our guides to the best steakhouses in Boston, best Italian restaurants in Boston, or best Japanese restaurants in Boston.
Boston Public Library shares list of its 10 most borrowed books in 2022
“The most borrowed titles of 2022 cover a broad variety of genres, with both romance and science fiction represented this year.”. Bostonians were in the mood for fiction in 2022. The Boston Public Library on Wednesday released the titles of the 10 books most borrowed by library patrons last year...
wgbh.org
Basic Black: Can Boston shake its reputation as one of the most racist cities in America?
Recently, the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau unveiled a tourism campaign that highlights how one of the nation’s oldest cities now encompasses 23 neighborhoods and residents who speak a combined 76 languages. The campaign included a new tagline: “Boston never gets old.” The bureau also introduced its new name: Meet Boston.
Boston Native Edward Norton Learns of Shocking Relationship to Pocahontas
Actor Edward Norton has paved a successful career over the years, and while he grew up and formed his craft in Columbia, Maryland, his roots started in Massachusetts. Norton appeared on the latest episode of Finding Your Roots on PBS where he discovered his roots go much deeper than he imagined.
cambridgeday.com
Project to replace long-closed Somerville Star winning favor with 46% of its units affordable
Project to replace long-closed Somerville Star winning favor with 46% of its units affordable. The planned redevelopment at the site of a long-closed Star Market appeared to have broad public support Wednesday in the second of a series of public hearings held by the Somerville Zoning Board of Appeals. The board plans to vote Feb. 1 on whether to grant a comprehensive permit for the project, which would approve all requested waivers for the project rather than voting on each one individually.
A Fun-Filled Day Awaits: Canobie Lake Park Announced Opening Date for the 2023 Season
I don't know about you, but I am already thinking about summer. More specifically, spending the day out with family and friends enjoying some food, games, and rides. Well, the opening date for the 2023 season at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, has finally been announced. I already know...
The Swellesley Report
Business buzz: First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid; authors coming to Wellesley; Mature Caregivers provides help for elders
First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid. Wellesley-ites may have missed news of the recent opening of luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors at Natick Mall and this week’s debut of Natick’s first recreational cannabis dispensary—dubbed Redi—at Cloverleaf Mall. But believe me, the operators of these establishments are well aware of their neighbors in Wellesley—in fact, the CEO of Redi is a Wellesley resident.
Opus in Salem closing its doors; new concept coming soon
SALEM, Mass — Opus a popular restaurant in Salem featuring the Underground music bar is closing its doors, but a new concept is coming soon under the same ownership. The restaurant announced on their social media pages that the final show in the Underground was on New Year’s Eve, and the restaurant will close its doors on January 7th.
Red Sox Legend Ted Williams Attempted to Buy L.L. Bean in 1960
Spend enough time on Reddit, and you'll find yourself going down some serious rabbit holes. One of those rabbit holes was some of the strange and bizarre letters former professional baseball players have sent after their glory days on the field. That includes Ted Williams, the iconic Boston Red Sox legend, whom had plenty on his plate in the world of business after baseball. One thing Williams wanted to add to that plate was ownership of one of Maine's best-known businesses, and there's a letter to prove it.
communityadvocate.com
Market Basket announces opening date for Shrewsbury store
SHREWSBURY – The Market Basket in Shrewsbury is officially opening Jan. 13. That’s according to Operations Manager David McLean. This announcement comes after customers have been anticipating the opening of the store after the Planning Board approved plans for the Edgemere Crossing project in 2020. In the fall,...
77 Years Ago: New Hampshire 8-Year-Old Takes Train to Boston by Himself
It's not every day that a small boy gets to visit the big city by himself, but that's just what happened 77 years ago to young Ernest R. Hoytt Jr. of Dover, New Hampshire. This writer stumbled across this amusing story thanks to New Hampshire Heritage, History, and Memories, a Facebook group dedicated to sharing memories of the Granite State. Recently, an admin member of the group posted this tidbit from a 1946 Boston Globe article, telling of a young boy's solo adventure to Boston.
