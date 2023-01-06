ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Galaxy S22 price just slashed to $649 ahead of Galaxy S23 launch

By Malcolm McMillan
 3 days ago

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to drop on February 1 , but that doesn't mean you need to wait to get one of the best Android phones .

Right now, you can get the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 for $649 at Amazon . That's $150 off one of the best phones we've tested — at nearly its lowest price ever. And you can take it to essentially any network. It looks like retailers are slashing the price of one of Samsung's current flagship phones ahead of the launch of its next flagship phones, so take advantage now to get a great phone at a great price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bt2Vu_0k5mj3ho00

Samsung Galaxy S22: was $799 now $649 @ Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy S22 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 40MP (f/2.2) front camera and three rear lenses that include a 50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and a 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens. In our Samsung Galaxy S22 review , we called it a solid step ahead for Samsung, with noticeable improvements to the display and the camera. View Deal

Samsung's current base flagship phone is still a great phone, even if it doesn't have the largest screen or the biggest camera. The Samsung Galaxy S22 has a bright, colorful display and solid performance, all in an affordable package. Now at $150 off ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch, it's even more affordable.

Plus it's not like it comes with no bells and whistles. The display has an adaptive refresh rate of 48-120Hz and the three-camera setup gives you a 50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide and a 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens. The telephoto lens in particular really shines with its excellent zoom. Plus, for its price, it is tough to beat the low-light photography performance you get from the Galaxy S22.

Is the S22 a perfect phone? No. But at $649 you don't need it to be. You just need it to be pretty good and a great value — a test the S22 passes with flying colors. For more deals, make sure to follow our best Galaxy S22 deals guide.

