Bay News 9
Residents concerned with speeding in Lutz neighborhood
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in a Lutz neighborhood are asking Pasco County officials to help stop drivers from speeding in their community. James Manser lives off Leonard Road, a straight-away just west of U.S. 41 — an area that has seen a lot of new developments, and the additional traffic they bring.
Blood banks in need of donors after dry holiday season
TAMPA, Fla. — January is known as Blood Donor Month and it’s also a critical time for blood banks who see less donations during the holiday season and winter months. January is a critical time for blood banks who see less donations during the holidays. Back-to-back hurricanes have...
Cold, aging infrastructure blamed for Tampa pipe breaks
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Water Department is asking for patience from the public as crews work to catch up after nearly 100 pipe breaks were reported in a matter of days at the end of December. Experts say last month's cold weather and with aging infrastructure are to...
Week of Hillsborough school boundary community meetings begins Monday
TAMPA, Fla. — A weeklong series of public meetings regarding changes to Hillsborough County school boundaries are set to kick off on Monday. Hillsborough County Public Schools officials are considering changes to boundary maps in the district. A total of 10 public meetings will be held this week for...
Doctor says "humble beginnings" inspired free health clinic
TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of uninsured Floridians participated in a survey by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and the poll revealed that nearly 70% feel they are unable to afford health insurance or that coverage is simply too expensive. Pioneer Medical Group hosted a health fair in hopes...
School boundary changes impact Hillsborough property values
Many parents are speaking out about Hillsborough County School’s proposed boundary changes, but it’s not just families with children in school concerned, some residents say this is an issue that affects everyone in Hillsborough County, with or without children, because property values could take a hit. What You...
Bringing the power of music to seniors
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — For a very musical and energetic Bay area couple, spreading love and joy to seniors is their favorite tune. Martha and Jimmie Blount Jr. are sweeping seniors onto the dance floor. They are this week's Everyday Hero. Like a cool breeze, they'll sweep you off your...
Law professor shares thoughts on Andrew Warren case
STATEWIDE — The judge who has been considering the suspension case of Andrew H. Warren since mid-December is taking longer than expected and a law professor explains why that may be. What You Need To Know. Stetson University law professor Lou Virelli talked about the Andrew Warren case. Warren,...
St. Pete Comic Con returns for its second year
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Comic Con is back for its second year in St. Petersburg. When you’ve never gone to a comic con before there’s a lot of preconceived notions on what you’ll see. Maybe some Pokémon, Sayans or Sith lords but one thing that could...
12-year-old killed in Tampa shooting, blood banks in need of donors and Bucs fall to Falcons
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Light south winds will become north-northwest after a cold front passes through during the day Monday. Get the full forecast here. Check your hour-by-hour forecast here | Share your weather photos. Around Tampa Bay. 1. 12-year-old killed, teen hurt...
