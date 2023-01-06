Read full article on original website
jbsurfin
5d ago
Statewide taxpayers should have to replace sand, that's only going to wash away in the next storm. let the locals pay for that. If the State or Feds pay..the beaches should be free.
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
20 Ton Humpback Whale Washes Ashore Near ACBridget MulroyUpper Township, NJ
2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore
Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
Say Goodbye To A Decades-Old Beachfront Eatery In Wildwood Crest, NJ
It's always sad to see a beloved restaurant close its doors. This time, though, it's for good reason. According to the folks over at Wildwood Video Archive, Wildwood Crest's Coronado Café on Atlantic Avenue is no more. Since this place has been a favorite of so many tourists and locals alike, it was upsetting to hear. It's easy to see why people loved it there so much. Their menu is pretty impressive! Lots of options for you to choose from.
POLITICO
Murphy to propose liquor law overhaul
Today is State of the State day. And I’ve known some people to jokingly suggest drinking games for these speeches. For instance, if you really want to get plastered, drink every time Gov. Murphy says “stronger and fairer.”. This time that will be doubly appropriate because Murphy is...
N.J. State of the State address: Murphy announces plan to revamp ‘antiquated’ liquor license system
During his fifth State of the State address Tuesday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy proposed an overhaul to the state’s liquor licensing system, and announced a program that would allow people in the state to freely obtain the overdose-reversing drug, naloxone. Murphy’s proposal would gradually ease current liquor licensing...
Atlantic City Bread: 2 NJ Bakeries Merge, Prepare to Go National
Exciting times in the Atlantic City bakery scene. In a city known for its bread, two bakeries have merged and will be selling their products nationally. Formica Freitag Bakery has joined with Valenti’s Italian Bakery to deliver Atlantic City bread nationwide. According to The Press of Atlantic City, the...
Philly’s famed Geno’s Steaks is now open in New Jersey
Geno’s Steaks, the South Philly institution since 1966 (and rival to Pat’s), is now open in New Jersey. Well, sort of. Foodie Hall, the e-restaurant innovation that only offers delivery or take out from its eight restaurants, has now added Geno’s to their roster. Foodie Hall is...
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
The 23 New Jersey places you need to visit in 2023
New Jersey may be the most hated state, the most mocked and maligned in all the land, but in my mind, no state contains such diversity and wonder in such a compact package. There are at least 50 great reasons to live in New Jersey. We have it all here — hills, valleys, lakes, woods, beaches. And, contrary to the impression you get driving on the Parkway north of the Union tolls, we have oodles of open space.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One Of America’s Best Buffets
When you think of great food, New Jersey is one of the first states that come to mind. It's not just about diners and pizza, however. One major website has named a New Jersey restaurant among the top buffets in the whole nation. When you think of buffets, the first...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Lays Out Back Bay Dredging Plan
There was a time when the lagoons and channels in Ocean City were so choked with sediment that it was difficult to navigate a boat. That all changed several years ago under the city administration’s ambitious multi-year, multimillion-dollar dredging program. That’s not to say that sediment doesn’t build up...
$4.2 Million Will Buy You This N. Wildwood, NJ Bar & Restaurant Now For Sale
How'd ya like to become the new owner of an already-established bar and restaurant in North Wildwood?. The beautiful (outside and in) Salty Mermaid on W. 26th and Delaware Ave. is for sale. During busy summers' past, patrons would be lined up on the sidewalk outside Salty Mermaid Bar &...
Massive 2-day air show returning to N.J. military base in May
A massive two-day air show and open house at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst that has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors to the New Jersey military base is returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. The Air and Space Open House — “Power in the Pines”...
Two NJ bakeries merge, prepare to go national
Exciting times in the Atlantic City bakery scene. In a city known for its bread, two bakeries have merged and will be selling their products nationally. Formica Freitag Bakery has joined with Vallenti’s Italian Bakery to deliver Atlantic City bread nationwide. According to the Press of Atlantic City, the...
Another dead whale washes up on Jersey Shore beach
A third Humpback whale in about a month washed up at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, concerning both residents and conservationists. Atlantic City officials say the 30-foot adult Humpback whale was discovered on the beach near South Mississippi Avenue Saturday, only a few blocks from where another whale washed ashore on Christmas weekend.
NJ Auto Insurance Rates to Rise
Some things never change. As we begin the new year, drivers in New Jersey are once again facing an increase in the cost of car insurance premiums. We certainly feel the pain of the high cost of auto insurance in New Jersey. You might be surprised to know that, while our rates are high, it could be worse. Michigan is the state with the highest annual cost for minimum coverage auto insurance at $1450.
seminoletribune.org
Casino vets take helm at Hard Rock Atlantic City
Two men with many years of experience in the gaming industry have been named to lead the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City – George Goldhoff and Mike Sampson. Hard Rock officials made the announcement Jan. 4. The New Jersey property opened in 2018. Goldhoff will be president...
CBS News
Officials: N.J. homeowner fires at would-be car thief in his home
A suspect who made his way into a New Jersey house to steal the key fob to a luxury car didn't expect to be confronted by the homeowner with a gun. CBS2's Christine Sloan reports.
Even with electric vehicles, an expanded Turnpike Extension would be bad for the environment | Opinion
The Turnpike Authority’s proposal to replace and expand the Newark Bay/Jersey City Extension has been met with extensive and well-deserved opposition. It’s a bad proposal. Gov. Murphy has defended it by referencing the growing electrification of motor vehicles. However, even with electrification, there is simply no way that the turnpike expansion is a win for the environment, especially compared to investments in transit, cycling and walking.
Do I have to pay taxes on my state pension?
Q. I retired from my job as a laborer for the Department of Public Works in my town in September 2021. I was at full retirement age at 66. I receive a monthly state pension of $1,180. I’m aware of a three-year pension exclusion. Given that my employer’s total contribution to the pension was $42,581, for federal tax purposes, can I use this exemption or do I need to pay full amount of taxes when I file?
FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date
Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
