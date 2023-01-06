ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man arrested after saying “Where is my mail?’ and shooting at Postal worker

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at a postal worker after asking the worker where his mail was.

Reports out of Pittsburgh say 28-year-old Martinel Humphries was charged with aggravated assault, attempted homicide, and firearms charges

Police say Humphries stopped a postal worker around 2 PM near Perry North neighborhood and asked where his mail was.

The mail carrier allegedly did not know who Humphries was and didn’t believe he lived on the current street.

Humphries allegedly pulled out a rifle and shot at the carrier, the worker was not shot but the shots struck a home.

Humphries was caught by police later in the day near the location.

Humphries is waiting arraignment

Comments / 1

 

