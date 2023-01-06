Read full article on original website
KGET 17
Ex-Southern Cal official gets 6 months in college bribe case
BOSTON (AP) — A former University of Southern California athletics department official who accepted bribes from the ringleader of a nationwide college admissions scandal to help get often unqualified students into the school as sports recruits was sentenced Friday to six months in prison. Donna Heinel was also sentenced...
KGET 17
Volunteers and local leaders come together for Oildale cleanup
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local leaders and community volunteers got their hands dirty to make a big difference with a community clean-up event. The event was held in Oildale this morning, and those who participated picked up trash and painted over graffiti starting at the corner of Ferguson and North Chester, working their way around the area.
KGET 17
Lame-duck Illinois lawmakers vote themselves a 16% raise
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Democrats working in a lame-duck session left town for a weekend break Friday night — but not before voting on plans to give themselves a pay raise of nearly 16%. Legislation authorizing funds to be added for spending needs halfway through the...
