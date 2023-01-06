ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Blogging Big Blue

Wage increase: US states to raise workers’ salary starting on January 2023!

Nearly half of the states withinside the United States have a gift for their employees on New Year’s Day: a minimum wage increase. According to an evaluation from the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning suppose tank, 8.4 million people will begin getting a better paycheck to come January 1. That’s because of a mixture of inflation adjustments, legislation, and poll measures.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Scrubs Magazine

Average RN Pay vs Average Travel Nurse Pay

If you’re trying to make the most money for your time as a nurse, you might be considering working as a travel nurse instead of taking a permanent full-time position. Travel nurses tend to make more per hour than their RN counterparts, but the rate varies drastically across the country.
IOWA STATE
DELCO.Today

Six Jobs That Make $80 or More an Hour

In a time of inflation and an imminent recession, it can be hard to stretch your dollar, especially in cities with high rent. If you’re looking for an income boost, there are plenty of $80-an-hour jobs out there and more, writes Selena Fragassi for the website GoBankingRates. Corporate Video...
WASHINGTON STATE
GOBankingRates

10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023

While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan unemployment agency to pause collection activities for all pandemic overpayments

Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency will suspend collection activities for all claimants who were told they were overpaid jobless benefits in the pandemic. The pause on collection activities — which can include garnishing claimants' wages or seizing tax returns, for example — applies to overpayments related to claims filed starting March 1, 2020, and going forward and comes as part of a court order in a class-action lawsuit against the agency. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
News 8 WROC

Biden hails December jobs report: ‘Moving in the right direction’

President Biden on Friday cheered the final jobs report of 2022, calling it good news for the economy and a sign that the U.S. is “moving in the right direction” to bring down inflation. The December report showed U.S. employment growth slowing due to higher interest rates and stubborn inflation, but not enough to derail the historically […]
Quartz

Americans are once again quitting their jobs at a growing rate

Americans wrapped up 2022 by . The overall quits rate grew in November after staying steady or declining for nine months, according to new data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The overall quits rate climbed from 2.6% in October to 2.7% in November. Quits in the private sector...
Deadline

U.S. Added 223,000 Jobs In December As Unemployment Rate Ticks Down To 3.5%

The U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December, slower than previous months but still robust, while the unemployment rate edged lower to 3.5% The figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics were generally in line with expectations, as economists look for signs that the Federal Reserves aggressive interest rate hikes, meant to curb inflation, will slow the broader economy and the job market. The BLS said that there were significant gains in construction, leisure and hospitality, health care and social assistance. The big question is whether the economy can avoid recession as the Federal Reserve raises rates. Mark Zandi, chief economist...
AOL Corp

Recession watch: Stay on guard despite strong December jobs report, economist warns

Investors should remain on recession watch, one top economist warned, even as the December jobs report showed another solid month of employment gains for the U.S. economy. "I do see that some of the pain that households are feeling... in terms of the inflation on their pocketbook means they are starting to pull back on spending," Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "Businesses who basically switched from just-in-time to just-in-case [inventory] are now sitting with inventory they need to unload. That means if they unload it, they're going to unload it at a cost and they will have to let go of workers."

