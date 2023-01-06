Investors should remain on recession watch, one top economist warned, even as the December jobs report showed another solid month of employment gains for the U.S. economy. "I do see that some of the pain that households are feeling... in terms of the inflation on their pocketbook means they are starting to pull back on spending," Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "Businesses who basically switched from just-in-time to just-in-case [inventory] are now sitting with inventory they need to unload. That means if they unload it, they're going to unload it at a cost and they will have to let go of workers."

