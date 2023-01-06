Read full article on original website
CNBC
These states are raising their minimum wages in 2023. Chart shows where workers can expect higher pay
As the calendar turns to a new year, about half of all states are expected to implement a higher minimum wage. Here's where hourly pay is increasing amid a push for a higher federal minimum rate. As the calendar turns to 2023, workers in more than half of all states...
The next recession might hit the wealthy more — and a 'richcession' could be good news for low-wage workers
WSJ said a "richcession" could be on the way, as the wealthy get hit with layoffs and stock losses. Meanwhile, wages for poorer Americans are rising.
US hiring stays brisk as employers add 223,000 jobs
U.S. employers added a solid 223,000 jobs in December in sign of a still-robust labor market despite Fed rate hikes.
Wage increase: US states to raise workers’ salary starting on January 2023!
Nearly half of the states withinside the United States have a gift for their employees on New Year’s Day: a minimum wage increase. According to an evaluation from the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning suppose tank, 8.4 million people will begin getting a better paycheck to come January 1. That’s because of a mixture of inflation adjustments, legislation, and poll measures.
America capped off an extraordinary year for job growth, adding 223,000 positions in December
The US economy added 223,000 jobs in December, according to the monthly employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, capping a year of extraordinary job growth and marking the second-best year for the labor market in records that go back to 1939.
Scrubs Magazine
Average RN Pay vs Average Travel Nurse Pay
If you’re trying to make the most money for your time as a nurse, you might be considering working as a travel nurse instead of taking a permanent full-time position. Travel nurses tend to make more per hour than their RN counterparts, but the rate varies drastically across the country.
Older and unappreciated: Workers over 50 face a rough time on the job
This is one of the worst times to be a worker in the twilight of a career. Only half of Americans are steadily employed throughout their 50s.
Six Jobs That Make $80 or More an Hour
In a time of inflation and an imminent recession, it can be hard to stretch your dollar, especially in cities with high rent. If you’re looking for an income boost, there are plenty of $80-an-hour jobs out there and more, writes Selena Fragassi for the website GoBankingRates. Corporate Video...
Increased Benefits for Unemployment, Disability & More in 2023
NJ Labor Department Announces Raised Unemployment Benefits & More for 2023Photo byMorristown Minute. On January 1, the maximum benefit amount for unemployment, disability, family leave, and workers’ comp will rise an additional $30+.
10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023
While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
CNET
Minimum Wage by State: Base Pay Rising in Over Half of US States in 2023
The minimum wage went up in 23 states on Jan. 1, 2023. Those increases, which benefit roughly 8.4 million Americans, ranged from 23 cents in Michigan to $1.50 in Nebraska. Some were the result of automatic adjustments, while others came via new state laws or ballot initiatives. "The biggest factor...
December jobs breakdown: Which industries are hiring the most workers?
The December jobs report showed that payrolls increased by 223,000 workers last month, faster than expected as bars and restaurants hired more individuals.
Michigan unemployment agency to pause collection activities for all pandemic overpayments
Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency will suspend collection activities for all claimants who were told they were overpaid jobless benefits in the pandemic. The pause on collection activities — which can include garnishing claimants' wages or seizing tax returns, for example — applies to overpayments related to claims filed starting March 1, 2020, and going forward and comes as part of a court order in a class-action lawsuit against the agency. ...
The US added 223,000 jobs in December, another sign there's no recession yet
In addition to the added payrolls, the US unemployment rate fell in December, changing from 3.6% to 3.5%.
Biden hails December jobs report: ‘Moving in the right direction’
President Biden on Friday cheered the final jobs report of 2022, calling it good news for the economy and a sign that the U.S. is “moving in the right direction” to bring down inflation. The December report showed U.S. employment growth slowing due to higher interest rates and stubborn inflation, but not enough to derail the historically […]
Quartz
Americans are once again quitting their jobs at a growing rate
Americans wrapped up 2022 by . The overall quits rate grew in November after staying steady or declining for nine months, according to new data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The overall quits rate climbed from 2.6% in October to 2.7% in November. Quits in the private sector...
Worker strikes and union elections surged in 2022 – could it mark a turning point for organized labor?
Workers have filed the most union petitions since 2015 and the number of strikes have surged, but whether this turns into a sustained increase in membership rates is still unclear.
U.S. Added 223,000 Jobs In December As Unemployment Rate Ticks Down To 3.5%
The U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December, slower than previous months but still robust, while the unemployment rate edged lower to 3.5% The figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics were generally in line with expectations, as economists look for signs that the Federal Reserves aggressive interest rate hikes, meant to curb inflation, will slow the broader economy and the job market. The BLS said that there were significant gains in construction, leisure and hospitality, health care and social assistance. The big question is whether the economy can avoid recession as the Federal Reserve raises rates. Mark Zandi, chief economist...
AOL Corp
Recession watch: Stay on guard despite strong December jobs report, economist warns
Investors should remain on recession watch, one top economist warned, even as the December jobs report showed another solid month of employment gains for the U.S. economy. "I do see that some of the pain that households are feeling... in terms of the inflation on their pocketbook means they are starting to pull back on spending," Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "Businesses who basically switched from just-in-time to just-in-case [inventory] are now sitting with inventory they need to unload. That means if they unload it, they're going to unload it at a cost and they will have to let go of workers."
Job growth and wages slip in December but remain above Fed target
The economy added 223,000 jobs in December, a slight decrease from the previous month. Here's what that means for you.
