2023 Fulton Speedway Divisional Sponsors Confirmed
BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Fulton Speedway officials are pleased to announce DIRTcar 358-Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman, Hobby Stocks and Novice Sportsman will continue to be the weekly core classes with title sponsorship of each class remaining unchanged from 2022. The DIRTcar Modified class sponsor the past eleven years, Tracey Road, continues...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: January 1 – January 7
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: January 1 – 7 City of Fulton news:. New York State Senator John Mannion made an appearance at the January 3 Fulton Common Council meeting. See full story here. Fulton Police charge Syracuse man...
Janet N. Salmonsen
FULTON, NY – Janet N. Salmonsen, 80; of Fulton passed at Oswego Hospital, Oswego. Janet had been a courageous survivor of cancer and succumbed to a long illness Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was born to the late Edward and Mary (Leotta) Greco. Janet remained a lifetime resident of Fulton.
cnycentral.com
We have a few opportunities for some minor snowfall accumulation this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As a lot of us are aware of central New York is far below average with respect to snowfall so far this 2022-2023 winter season. While we do NOT foresee any MAJOR SNOWSTORM on the horizon, there will be a few chances for lighter snow this week. What...
Pennellville Student James Peterson Earns Academic Honors From SUNY Canton
CANTON, NY (01/05/2023)– James E. Peterson, a SUNY Canton Agribusiness Management major from Pennellville, NY (13132), earned Part-Time Honors during the fall 2022 semester. “Our part-time students often juggle family and work obligations while excelling at their studies,” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said. “This is not an easy task. We applaud your commitment to your education.”
House of the Week: Built in 1871, Skaneateles’ former Mottville School can be either home or business
SKANEATELES, N.Y. – The brick building at 4202 Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994.
Peter Mulvey Performs At The Oswego Music Hall Jan. 14
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego Music Hall welcomes musical artist Peter Mulvey to the National Stage on Saturday, Jan. 14. Mulvey’s eclectic, poetic style showcases his warmly wry lyrics and passionately percussive guitar sound. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego, and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.
Winona Forest Recreation Association Holds Norway 5k Winter Racing Event
LACONA, NY – The ever adaptable volunteers of the Winona Forest Recreation Association pulled off another fantastic winter racing event on the morning of January 7, 2023, sending an excited group of snowshoe racing enthusiasts bounding through the somewhat frozen forest. The unseasonably warm weather that the Northeastern U.S....
localsyr.com
Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
localsyr.com
Collecting items for Syracuse City schools
(WSYR-TV) — Two organizations that help the Central New York Community are coming together to give back to our local schools. Once Upon a Child Syracuse is collecting hygiene products for Rise Above Poverty which will be donated to Syracuse Schools now through the end of January. The local...
New Central New York BBQ Restaurant Offers A Unique Top Notch Buffet Option
Looking for an old school BBQ restaurant in Utica and the Mohawk Valley? There's one with a buffet option. Granted, if you were down south, buffet options are BBQ restaurants aren't super rare. However, in Central New York and Upstate, there isn't a ton of restaurants that offer up buffet options.
Ramsey Ludington
FULTON – Retired attorney, boatbuilder and family man Ramsey Ludington passed away January 3, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center after suffering a stroke. He was 95, and up until his stroke, continued to live what his family believes is a life of achievements. Ramsey was born to Marjorie and...
Become A 911 Telecommunicator And Help Your Community
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County E-911 Communications Center will host an open house for potential telecommunicator candidates on Saturday, Jan. 14. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the facility at 39 Churchill Rd., Oswego. Becoming a telecommunicator at the Oswego County E-911 Communications...
Michael M. Rollis
HANNIBAL – Michael M. “Animal” Rollis, 79; passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Morningstar Residential Care Center, Oswego. Michael was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Methodi Stephen and Maria (Garcia DE ‘Angelo) Rollis. He grew up in East Syracuse and graduated in 1961...
WKTV
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on arterial Friday night
UTICA, N.Y. -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday night just before 9 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the arterial, between Noyes and Oswego Streets. That section of the arterial was closed for a short period while police and rescue crews reconstructed the scene. This is a...
Ronald C. Lamb
SANDY POND, NY – Ronald C. Lamb, 85, of Oswego and Sandy Pond, passed away on January 2, 2023, after a beautiful, well-lived life. He was born in Oswego on September 24, 1937, to the late Clifton Edward and Maybelle Noel Lamb. Ron was married to his beloved Adele (nee Pryor) for 58 years before her passing in 2017.
Oswego County Legislature Holds Annual Elections
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature re-elected James Weatherup as its chairman during its organizational meeting, Thursday, Jan. 5. Weatherup was first elected as chairman in 2019 and has been a member of the legislature since 2014. Chairman Weatherup represents District 9, which encompasses the village of Central Square as...
Linda A. Corelli
FULTON – Linda A. Corelli, age 67 of Fulton, NY passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Upstate University Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband. Linda is survived by her fiancé, Cliff Richway; step-son, Patrick Richway; sister-in-law, Deborah Kneer; and a host of extended family and friends.
NYS Senator John Mannion Attend’s Fulton Common Council Meeting
FULTON – New York State Senator John Mannion made an appearance at last night’s Fulton Common Council meeting, Tuesday, January 3; making a brief statement during the public session portion of the meeting in support of the Counties of Oswego and Onondaga, which he now represents. Mannion thanked...
Democrat & Chronicle closing printing facility means smaller newspapers have to print elsewhere
With the recent announcement of Democrat and Chronicle’s newspaper shutting its doors on local printing facility Canal Ponds Business Park, not only are the employees there going to be affected – it’s going to hit businesses that rely on that facility to print their papers as well.
