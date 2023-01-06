ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Oswego County Today

2023 Fulton Speedway Divisional Sponsors Confirmed

BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Fulton Speedway officials are pleased to announce DIRTcar 358-Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman, Hobby Stocks and Novice Sportsman will continue to be the weekly core classes with title sponsorship of each class remaining unchanged from 2022. The DIRTcar Modified class sponsor the past eleven years, Tracey Road, continues...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Janet N. Salmonsen

FULTON, NY – Janet N. Salmonsen, 80; of Fulton passed at Oswego Hospital, Oswego. Janet had been a courageous survivor of cancer and succumbed to a long illness Wednesday, January 4, 2023. She was born to the late Edward and Mary (Leotta) Greco. Janet remained a lifetime resident of Fulton.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Pennellville Student James Peterson Earns Academic Honors From SUNY Canton

CANTON, NY (01/05/2023)– James E. Peterson, a SUNY Canton Agribusiness Management major from Pennellville, NY (13132), earned Part-Time Honors during the fall 2022 semester. “Our part-time students often juggle family and work obligations while excelling at their studies,” SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran said. “This is not an easy task. We applaud your commitment to your education.”
PENNELLVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

House of the Week: Built in 1871, Skaneateles’ former Mottville School can be either home or business

SKANEATELES, N.Y. – The brick building at 4202 Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994.
SKANEATELES, NY
Oswego County Today

Peter Mulvey Performs At The Oswego Music Hall Jan. 14

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego Music Hall welcomes musical artist Peter Mulvey to the National Stage on Saturday, Jan. 14. Mulvey’s eclectic, poetic style showcases his warmly wry lyrics and passionately percussive guitar sound. Doors open at 7 p.m. at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego, and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Collecting items for Syracuse City schools

(WSYR-TV) — Two organizations that help the Central New York Community are coming together to give back to our local schools. Once Upon a Child Syracuse is collecting hygiene products for Rise Above Poverty which will be donated to Syracuse Schools now through the end of January. The local...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Ramsey Ludington

FULTON – Retired attorney, boatbuilder and family man Ramsey Ludington passed away January 3, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center after suffering a stroke. He was 95, and up until his stroke, continued to live what his family believes is a life of achievements. Ramsey was born to Marjorie and...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Michael M. Rollis

HANNIBAL – Michael M. “Animal” Rollis, 79; passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at Morningstar Residential Care Center, Oswego. Michael was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Methodi Stephen and Maria (Garcia DE ‘Angelo) Rollis. He grew up in East Syracuse and graduated in 1961...
HANNIBAL, NY
WKTV

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on arterial Friday night

UTICA, N.Y. -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday night just before 9 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the arterial, between Noyes and Oswego Streets. That section of the arterial was closed for a short period while police and rescue crews reconstructed the scene. This is a...
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

Ronald C. Lamb

SANDY POND, NY – Ronald C. Lamb, 85, of Oswego and Sandy Pond, passed away on January 2, 2023, after a beautiful, well-lived life. He was born in Oswego on September 24, 1937, to the late Clifton Edward and Maybelle Noel Lamb. Ron was married to his beloved Adele (nee Pryor) for 58 years before her passing in 2017.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Legislature Holds Annual Elections

OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature re-elected James Weatherup as its chairman during its organizational meeting, Thursday, Jan. 5. Weatherup was first elected as chairman in 2019 and has been a member of the legislature since 2014. Chairman Weatherup represents District 9, which encompasses the village of Central Square as...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Linda A. Corelli

FULTON – Linda A. Corelli, age 67 of Fulton, NY passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Upstate University Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband. Linda is survived by her fiancé, Cliff Richway; step-son, Patrick Richway; sister-in-law, Deborah Kneer; and a host of extended family and friends.
FULTON, NY
