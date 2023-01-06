ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Mother Jones

McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spending days and days giving away the store to secure his new position, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised lots of major action starting Monday—and one of the first items on his agenda is gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. As the epidemic of Congressional stock ownership shows—ethics has never been Congress’ forte. But as one of the three independent branches of government, it has largely been left to police itself as far as setting standards and enforcing good behavior. While it’s never gone particularly well, one of the few bright points has been the Office of Congressional Ethics. It is a quasi-independent organization, staffed by professionals, and overseen by a board of eight representatives—who are not in Congress—with the idea it can be an efficient expediter of complaints. Under the rules package that McCarthy put together to try and win over hardline conservatives and the MAGA wing of the GOP, the office soon will be severely limited in its ability to operate.
Rolling Stone

‘Stop the Steal’ Scoundrel Ali Alexander Reinstated to Twitter Day After Praising Brazilian Riot

The timing could hardly be more troubling. Following the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, and just hours after copy-cat rioting in Brazil that he cheered on, Ali Alexander has been reinstated to Twitter. Alexander is an acolyte of Roger Stone, the political dirty trickster and Trump-pardoned felon, and an ally of Trump himself. He was a key organizer of the Big-Lie-promoting “Stop the Steal” rallies in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, and was instrumental in drawing massive crowds to Washington, D.C., on the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection. In advance of Jan. 6, he’d tweeted...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to hear long shot 2020 election case

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a Utah man’s long shot case challenging the 2020 election results and demanding the removal of nearly 400 federal officials. Lower courts previously dismissed the case brought by Raland Brunson — who represented himself — for lack of jurisdiction, but Brunson appealed to the justices and demanded…
UTAH STATE
Cheddar News

Previewing Kevin McCarthy’s First Test as House Speaker

"At the top of Kevin McCarthy’s to-do list as he begins his role as House Speaker is adopting a new rules package for the chamber when it convenes Monday evening.McCarthy, who was elected speaker after a historic 15 ballots, made a series of concessions to conservative Republicans in order to secure the votes he needed to win the position. Those deals will be center stage as the House votes on whether to pass the new rules package.Among the biggest concessions, McCarthy agreed to allow a single lawmaker to call a vote to oust the speaker; a condition on which he...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hutch Post

House speaker's election now longest since before Civil War

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rest easy, America ... we got this. What others see as dysfunction and chaos, many of Rep. Kevin McCarthy's opponents see as democracy at work. It's the longest fight for control of the House gavel since 1855 when it dragged on for two months, with 133 ballots, during the run-up to the Civil War.
ALABAMA STATE
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy