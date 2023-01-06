ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

makeuseof.com

You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
makeuseof.com

Google Play Store vs. Samsung Galaxy Store: What's the Difference and Which Should You Use?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store are both app stores meant for Android devices. Being owned by Google, the Play Store comes preloaded on most Android phones except for those from the likes of Huawei. The Galaxy Store is available exclusively on Samsung phones and tablets.
CNET

Blur Your Home on Google Maps Right Now to Protect Your Privacy

Google is a part of all our lives. All you need to do is take a look at Google Maps. It's how we get directions, explore city landmarks in 3D, read and leave restaurant reviews, find public transport arrival times and so much more. But there's one feature within Google...
makeuseof.com

How to Use the Camera on an Android Phone: The Basics Explained

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android is a relatively simple operating system. But new users and people that have jumped Apple's ship to give it a try might have a hard time navigating it.
Android Police

Here's your up-close and personal look at Google's Android experience at CES

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your favorite tech companies are kicking off 2023 with CES in Las Vegas. The entire show is a spectacle, with participating companies showing off the latest tech of all kinds — from everyday products like phones and tablets to slightly stranger fare like a connected urinalysis device and battery-powered TVs.
BBC

Many Android phones to get satellite connectivity

A new partnership between the satellite phone firm Iridium and chip giant Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity to premium Android smartphones later in the year. It means that in places where there is no mobile coverage, handsets can connect with passing satellites to send and receive messages. Qualcomm's chips are...
Android Central

This seven-year-old Android phone is about to get its final update

Fairphone has announced that the Fairphone 2 will receive its last update in March. The seven-year-old Android phone will continue to work beyond that time, but bugs and other issues won't be fixed in the future. Fairphone is offering a €50 store credit if you return your old unit through...
Engadget

Google's revamped Android Auto experience is now available

It took several months, but the Android Auto overhaul is here. Google is now rolling out its redesigned in-car experience for Android users. As mentioned at I/O, the redesigned interface streamlines navigation, communication and media playback. Maps is in a more driver-friendly position, while the split-screen view offers quick access to music and texts regardless of your car's screen orientation. There's finally a media progress bar, and conversation shortcuts (shown below) help you make calls and reply to messages.
Android Police

5 simple ways to access Google Lens on your Android or iPhone

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Lens is a clever tool you can access from your smart device. Touting AI visual recognition powered by neural networks, Lens looks at saved photos and the display on your camera and then offers information about what it sees. Anyone passing on Lens is missing out on one of Google's most valuable services.
Ars Technica

Android one-ups Apple’s satellite SOS with general-purpose satellite SMS

Hey, Android users! Are you jealous of the iPhone 14's ability to connect to satellites? Well, it's been a few months, and Qualcomm is already getting a similar feature up and running on Android. Meet "Snapdragon Satellite," a way to send satellite messages from a normal-sized Android phone. Unlike on the iPhone, this is real, two-way, SMS-style texting that you'll supposedly be able to use for more casual conversations instead of the iPhone's highly compressed, emergency-only, one-way questionnaire system that discourages composing a message.
Android Authority

Google's Extension SDK brings new features to older versions of Android

This is Google's latest attempt at letting older Android versions run newer features. Google released the public version of its Extension Software Developer Kit. Extension SDK allows older versions of Android to use new features. Extension SDK is mostly aimed at developers. Google has been working on a way to...

