Read full article on original website
Related
How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives Android users a step-by-step explanation on how to clear the cache from apps and browsers, potentially improving phones' speed.
Millions urged to watch out for new Google warning that could save from danger
GOOGLE has created a very handy alert that could protect you from danger. It works to stop frustrating (and even criminal) spam calls that are targeting you. Google is added a new "suspected spam caller" alert to Google Voice calls. This will warn you when a call comes through so...
makeuseof.com
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
7 Apple Watch apps I can't live without
These are the 7 Apple Watch apps I use all the time for fitness, navigation, relaxation and more.
Urgent warning issued to all Android phone owners – it’s ‘critical’ that you act today
GOOGLE has urged all Android phone owners to download its newest security patch to make sure devices are protected. There are a number of security vulnerabilities affecting Android devices, Google explained. The latest patch is designed to remedy 40 potential security issues. "The Android security patch level refers to a...
Millions of Android phone owners urged to check settings as soon as possible
GOOGLE has issued a major update for owners of the company's top smartphone. It's worth installing right away so that you've got all the latest features and fixes. The January 2023 update for the Google Pixel 7 is now available for everyone to download. It introduces fixes and changes to...
makeuseof.com
Google Play Store vs. Samsung Galaxy Store: What's the Difference and Which Should You Use?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store are both app stores meant for Android devices. Being owned by Google, the Play Store comes preloaded on most Android phones except for those from the likes of Huawei. The Galaxy Store is available exclusively on Samsung phones and tablets.
CNET
Blur Your Home on Google Maps Right Now to Protect Your Privacy
Google is a part of all our lives. All you need to do is take a look at Google Maps. It's how we get directions, explore city landmarks in 3D, read and leave restaurant reviews, find public transport arrival times and so much more. But there's one feature within Google...
Google Maps users urged to try app change that could save your life – it’s so simple
A NEW potentially life saving feature is being trialled on Google-owned navigation app Waze. A beta version of Waze, bought by Google for $1.3billion (£1billion) in 2013, is currently being tested among some users. One key feature in the beta trial warns road-faring users where a crash is more...
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Camera on an Android Phone: The Basics Explained
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android is a relatively simple operating system. But new users and people that have jumped Apple's ship to give it a try might have a hard time navigating it.
Google Maps on Wear OS frees you from the clutches of your smartphone
Google updates Maps on Wear OS to allow turn-by-turn navigation without a paired phone.
Simple iPhone trick created by Google can save you from major embarrassment
GOOGLE has fitted your iPhone with a clever trick to stave off snoopers. It could save you from major embarrassment – or keep prying eyes from seeing something they shouldn't. And it's available for free for anyone who uses Google Chrome on iPhone. We're talking about the ability to...
Here's your up-close and personal look at Google's Android experience at CES
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your favorite tech companies are kicking off 2023 with CES in Las Vegas. The entire show is a spectacle, with participating companies showing off the latest tech of all kinds — from everyday products like phones and tablets to slightly stranger fare like a connected urinalysis device and battery-powered TVs.
The Ring Car Cam is a new way to keep tabs on your vehicle — and it’s up for preorder now
Ring already has countless products to help you keep tabs on your home, and with the $249 Ring Car Cam, Ring is making it easy to watch over your car, no matter where you are.
BBC
Many Android phones to get satellite connectivity
A new partnership between the satellite phone firm Iridium and chip giant Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity to premium Android smartphones later in the year. It means that in places where there is no mobile coverage, handsets can connect with passing satellites to send and receive messages. Qualcomm's chips are...
Android Central
This seven-year-old Android phone is about to get its final update
Fairphone has announced that the Fairphone 2 will receive its last update in March. The seven-year-old Android phone will continue to work beyond that time, but bugs and other issues won't be fixed in the future. Fairphone is offering a €50 store credit if you return your old unit through...
Engadget
Google's revamped Android Auto experience is now available
It took several months, but the Android Auto overhaul is here. Google is now rolling out its redesigned in-car experience for Android users. As mentioned at I/O, the redesigned interface streamlines navigation, communication and media playback. Maps is in a more driver-friendly position, while the split-screen view offers quick access to music and texts regardless of your car's screen orientation. There's finally a media progress bar, and conversation shortcuts (shown below) help you make calls and reply to messages.
5 simple ways to access Google Lens on your Android or iPhone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Lens is a clever tool you can access from your smart device. Touting AI visual recognition powered by neural networks, Lens looks at saved photos and the display on your camera and then offers information about what it sees. Anyone passing on Lens is missing out on one of Google's most valuable services.
Ars Technica
Android one-ups Apple’s satellite SOS with general-purpose satellite SMS
Hey, Android users! Are you jealous of the iPhone 14's ability to connect to satellites? Well, it's been a few months, and Qualcomm is already getting a similar feature up and running on Android. Meet "Snapdragon Satellite," a way to send satellite messages from a normal-sized Android phone. Unlike on the iPhone, this is real, two-way, SMS-style texting that you'll supposedly be able to use for more casual conversations instead of the iPhone's highly compressed, emergency-only, one-way questionnaire system that discourages composing a message.
Android Authority
Google's Extension SDK brings new features to older versions of Android
This is Google's latest attempt at letting older Android versions run newer features. Google released the public version of its Extension Software Developer Kit. Extension SDK allows older versions of Android to use new features. Extension SDK is mostly aimed at developers. Google has been working on a way to...
Comments / 0