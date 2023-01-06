ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NESN

Ex-Celtics Big Man Responds To Kemba Walker’s Release From Mavericks

Kemba Walker endured yet another setback on Friday after the Dallas Mavericks released the undersized point guard following nine games with the organization. Walker, who had battled his departure from the Detroit Pistons this offseason, now returns to square one. With the Mavericks, while unable to re-establish himself and cement a role, Walker did show flashes. In fact, during his first start with Dallas, he was phenomenal. Walker scored 32 points — including a game-tying basket to send the game into overtime — against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 16. Yet, that wasn’t enough to keep Walker in a Mavericks uniform.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ Pro Bowler goes off after Week 18 loss

Going into Week 18, the Dallas Cowboys still had a shot at the NFC East crown and a top playoff seed, with some help. However, the Cowboys had to handle their business against the Washington Commanders or all of that would be irrelevant. The Cowboys certainly came into their season...
WASHINGTON STATE
ClutchPoints

Fred VanVleet snubbed Raptors’ $114 million extension offer

The Toronto Raptors are suddenly approaching a crossroads. Losers of three straight to fall a season-worst seven games below .500, the 16-23 Raptors could pivot from fighting toward contention to rebuilding around Scottie Barnes if their widespread struggles continue leading up to the February 9th trade deadline. One franchise stalwart...
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ secondary will appreciate latest comments

One of the biggest contributors to the Dallas Cowboys during their dynasty in the 1990s, safety Darren Woodson, was recently named a Hall of Fame finalist. Of course, he took some time to take it in, considering all he had been was a semifinalist up to this point, but Woodson also acknowledged what the Cowboys have in their secondary today.

