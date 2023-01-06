Kemba Walker endured yet another setback on Friday after the Dallas Mavericks released the undersized point guard following nine games with the organization. Walker, who had battled his departure from the Detroit Pistons this offseason, now returns to square one. With the Mavericks, while unable to re-establish himself and cement a role, Walker did show flashes. In fact, during his first start with Dallas, he was phenomenal. Walker scored 32 points — including a game-tying basket to send the game into overtime — against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 16. Yet, that wasn’t enough to keep Walker in a Mavericks uniform.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO