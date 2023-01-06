Effective: 2023-01-09 08:39:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-10 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Pearl River and Hancock Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.5 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 15.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 13.6 feet Thursday, January 19. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.1 feet on 01/02/1941. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO