Boise, ID

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday

Baker Mayfield may be playing his way into a new job the way he's been performing since arriving in Los Angeles. In a game that could spoil the Seahawks playoff hopes, the former No. 1 overall pick has helped the 5-11 Rams force overtime. Here's what the NFL world (mostly...
MLive.com

NFL Black Monday LIVE UPDATES: Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury; Texans fire Lovie Smith; Rams’ Sean McVay latest rumors, buzz

The NFL regular season is over. Which means pink slip season is here. Several head coaches are on the hot seat following Sunday’s Week 18 games. 2:19 p.m. SI’s Albert Breer: The Browns are scheduling an interview with ex-Lions coach Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator opening, per sources. Cleveland’s also put in requests to interview Steelers senior ass’t Brian Flores and Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo for the job.
OHIO STATE
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Texans’ Lovie Smith safe? Jim Harbaugh to Colts? Frank Reich to Panthers? Sean Payton to Broncos? Black Monday LIVE UPDATES

Week 18 is coming to a close. Which means several NFL head coaches are about to lose their jobs. 6:02 p.m. NFL Media’s Jim Trotter: Really curious why Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper did not attend today’s season-ending win over the Saints; have yet to get a response to that question. Team rebounded from a 1-4 start, firing of coach, & trading of best player to finish 7-10 under interim HC Steve Wilks.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

NFL World Convinced Veteran Head Coach Will Be Fired

The Houston Texans need to lose on Sunday in order to get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Lovie Smith doesn't appear to be in line with that, though. The Texans are leading on Sunday. If Houston wins, fans are convinced that the veteran head coach will be fired by the team's owner.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Dak Prescott's Performance Sunday

Dak Prescott couldn't shake off the turnover bug Sunday. Immediately after the Washington Commanders dropped an interception, Kendall Fuller picked off the Dallas Cowboys quarterback for an easy touchdown in the second quarter. Prescott has thrown an interception in seven straight games and tied Davis Mills for an NFL-high 15...
DALLAS, TX
NESN

NFL Writer Offers This Team As Possible Bill O’Brien Destination

Bill O’Brien is rumored to return to the NFL, and his connections might lead him to this team. The Patriots are the favorite in the rumor mill, and despite the Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator saying he has not spoken to anyone in the organization since April, a New England reunion appears likely.
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton confirms he has talked with 1 NFL team

Sean Payton is entertaining the possibility of returning to the NFL sideline in 2023, and the former New Orleans Saints coach said on Sunday that he has already spoken with one team. Payton, who currently works as an analyst for FOX, opened up about his situation during Sunday’s edition of “FOX NFL Kickoff.” He confirmed... The post Sean Payton confirms he has talked with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Seahawks NFC West Watch: Cardinals Fire Coach Kliff Kingsbury

As the Seattle Seahawks march into the playoffs, they get to watch as most of the rest of the league begins offseason preparations. This includes the Arizona Cardinals, as Seattle's NFC West rival wasted no time getting down to business on "Black Monday," as the team fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after a disappointing 4-13 season.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Cowboys No. 1 Playoff Concern at Bucs: ‘Everything!’ Coach Says

It's the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - "America's Team'' vs. "America's GOAT,'' if you will ... and one coach is expressing great concern about the "Monday Night Football'' Wild Card playoff matchup to open the NFL playoffs. "Everything concerns you,'' the head coach said, "when you...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Dan Quinn Interview Request from Broncos - NFL Coach Tracker

JAN 8 LOVIE OUT, EAGLES COACH IN? Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith has been fired, and sources tell us the Texans and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will have mutual interest moving forward. Smith finished 3-13-1 in his lone season in charge. Several league sources have labeled Gannon as...
HOUSTON, TX
KTVB

Damar Hamlin released from the hospital in Cincinnati, returns to Buffalo

CINCINNATI — Doctors from UC Health that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned home to Buffalo. Doctors say that Hamlin met a number of key milestones in his recovery. They say he has been up on his physical and occupational therapy and tolerating a regular diet. One of the doctors, Dr. William Knight said Hamlin was "doing well.”
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways From Cardinals' 38-13 Loss to 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals lose 38-13 to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 and finish the season with a 4-13 record, along with an ongoing seven-game losing streak. All eyes are now on a Cardinals offseason with immense uncertainty. What do the futures hold for the team's coaches, which include Kliff Kingsbury and Vance Joseph? Signs are also pointing to general manager Steve Keim not returning, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

