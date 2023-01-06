Read full article on original website
After Raiders finish 6-11, what’s the future? Owner Mark Davis better hope it gets better
Can the team’s current coach and the GM deliver on their “vision?”
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday
Baker Mayfield may be playing his way into a new job the way he's been performing since arriving in Los Angeles. In a game that could spoil the Seahawks playoff hopes, the former No. 1 overall pick has helped the 5-11 Rams force overtime. Here's what the NFL world (mostly...
MLive.com
NFL Black Monday LIVE UPDATES: Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury; Texans fire Lovie Smith; Rams’ Sean McVay latest rumors, buzz
The NFL regular season is over. Which means pink slip season is here. Several head coaches are on the hot seat following Sunday’s Week 18 games. 2:19 p.m. SI’s Albert Breer: The Browns are scheduling an interview with ex-Lions coach Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator opening, per sources. Cleveland’s also put in requests to interview Steelers senior ass’t Brian Flores and Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo for the job.
NFL rumors: Texans’ Lovie Smith safe? Jim Harbaugh to Colts? Frank Reich to Panthers? Sean Payton to Broncos? Black Monday LIVE UPDATES
Week 18 is coming to a close. Which means several NFL head coaches are about to lose their jobs. 6:02 p.m. NFL Media’s Jim Trotter: Really curious why Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper did not attend today’s season-ending win over the Saints; have yet to get a response to that question. Team rebounded from a 1-4 start, firing of coach, & trading of best player to finish 7-10 under interim HC Steve Wilks.
NFL World Convinced Veteran Head Coach Will Be Fired
The Houston Texans need to lose on Sunday in order to get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Lovie Smith doesn't appear to be in line with that, though. The Texans are leading on Sunday. If Houston wins, fans are convinced that the veteran head coach will be fired by the team's owner.
msn.com
Jim Harbaugh NFL rumors: Ranking Michigan coach's best fits for 2023, from Broncos to Colts
Would Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan for a return to the NFL?. Even though ti seems like Harbaugh should be locked into coaching his alma mater's football program for a long time, that question still will be asked every January. Harbaugh just completed his eighth season in Ann Arbor with his...
NFL World Shocked By Dak Prescott's Performance Sunday
Dak Prescott couldn't shake off the turnover bug Sunday. Immediately after the Washington Commanders dropped an interception, Kendall Fuller picked off the Dallas Cowboys quarterback for an easy touchdown in the second quarter. Prescott has thrown an interception in seven straight games and tied Davis Mills for an NFL-high 15...
NFL Writer Offers This Team As Possible Bill O’Brien Destination
Bill O’Brien is rumored to return to the NFL, and his connections might lead him to this team. The Patriots are the favorite in the rumor mill, and despite the Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator saying he has not spoken to anyone in the organization since April, a New England reunion appears likely.
Sean Payton confirms he has talked with 1 NFL team
Sean Payton is entertaining the possibility of returning to the NFL sideline in 2023, and the former New Orleans Saints coach said on Sunday that he has already spoken with one team. Payton, who currently works as an analyst for FOX, opened up about his situation during Sunday’s edition of “FOX NFL Kickoff.” He confirmed... The post Sean Payton confirms he has talked with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Seahawks NFC West Watch: Cardinals Fire Coach Kliff Kingsbury
As the Seattle Seahawks march into the playoffs, they get to watch as most of the rest of the league begins offseason preparations. This includes the Arizona Cardinals, as Seattle's NFC West rival wasted no time getting down to business on "Black Monday," as the team fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after a disappointing 4-13 season.
Yardbarker
Cowboys No. 1 Playoff Concern at Bucs: ‘Everything!’ Coach Says
It's the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - "America's Team'' vs. "America's GOAT,'' if you will ... and one coach is expressing great concern about the "Monday Night Football'' Wild Card playoff matchup to open the NFL playoffs. "Everything concerns you,'' the head coach said, "when you...
NFL rumors: Broncos to interview Sean Payton; Rams’ Sean McVay’s future in ‘limbo’ | Black Monday LIVE UPDATES
Week 18 is here. Which means several NFL head coaches are about to lose their jobs. UPDATE 10:43 PM: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports: Sources: The #Broncos and #Saints have held discussions centered around Sean Payton and while no deal is in place, the two sides appear to be on the same page about what the compensation would be for a deal.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Dan Quinn Interview Request from Broncos - NFL Coach Tracker
JAN 8 LOVIE OUT, EAGLES COACH IN? Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith has been fired, and sources tell us the Texans and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will have mutual interest moving forward. Smith finished 3-13-1 in his lone season in charge. Several league sources have labeled Gannon as...
KTVB
Damar Hamlin Returns to Instagram and Flashes Wide Smile, Thanks Fans for 'Overwhelming Support'
Damar Hamlin returned to Instagram for the first time since suffering a life-threatening tackle on Monday Night Football, thanking fans for their "overwhelming" support and flashing a wide smile!. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety posted Saturday a couple of pictures of himself in uniform as well as a block quote...
KTVB
Damar Hamlin released from the hospital in Cincinnati, returns to Buffalo
CINCINNATI — Doctors from UC Health that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned home to Buffalo. Doctors say that Hamlin met a number of key milestones in his recovery. They say he has been up on his physical and occupational therapy and tolerating a regular diet. One of the doctors, Dr. William Knight said Hamlin was "doing well.”
Jerry Jones Calls on Cowboys to Use ‘Nightmare’ Season Finale Loss as Motivation
With a possible shot at capturing a second consecutive NFC East title heading into Week 18, the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) laid an egg. The Washington Commanders (8-8-1), already eliminated from playoff contention, defeated the Cowboys, 26-6. Following the Cowboys’ worst loss of the season, owner Jerry Jones emphasized the team...
Broncos coaching search tracker: Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, Dan Quinn among top candidates
DENVER — The Broncos' search for their next coach is underway for the second straight year. Denver fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett Dec. 26, after he started the season 4-11. Owner and CEO Greg Penner is leading the Broncos' search this year, alongside GM George Paton, who hired Hackett.
Falcons name Greg Beadles president; Rich McKay still CEO
Following a second consecutive 7-10 season, the Atlanta Falcons have decided to divide their football and business leaders into two
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways From Cardinals' 38-13 Loss to 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals lose 38-13 to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 and finish the season with a 4-13 record, along with an ongoing seven-game losing streak. All eyes are now on a Cardinals offseason with immense uncertainty. What do the futures hold for the team's coaches, which include Kliff Kingsbury and Vance Joseph? Signs are also pointing to general manager Steve Keim not returning, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
