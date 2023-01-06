WWE has 'expressed some interest' in bringing back EJ Nduka

Nduka was in the company's developmental program from 2018-2021.

MLW

WWE is interested in bringing back a wrestler they cut from developmental in 2021.

EJ Nduka was released from WWE on May 19, 2021, after having been with the company since 2019. He would debut in MLW the following month and is currently one-half of the promotion's tag team champions along with Calvin Tankman.

Dave Meltzer wrote in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE has expressed interest in bringing Nduka back to the company.

Meltzer wrote:

EJ Nduka, who has gotten rave reviews from management [in MLW], has his contract coming due imminently and there is interest in him from multiple promotions including WWE having expressed some interest in bringing him back.

Meltzer continued:

WWE cut him in May 2021 which was when they were cutting guys probably in his case based on his not making television and already being older when the idea was they wanted younger guys in NXT. The name has come up in AEW as well as Japan

Nduka and Tankman are scheduled to defend the MLW Tag Team Championships against The Samoan Swat Team (Lance Anoa'i & Juicy Finau) on Saturday's Blood & Thunder event from Philadelphia. He is also booked for a show with the KAOZ promotion on February 26, 2023, in Monterrey, Mexico.

The 34-year-old is billed at 6ft 6' and 265 lbs. Prior to getting into wrestling, he had stints with both the Indoor Football League and Canadian Football League. Nduka also competed in several bodybuilding competitions from 2016-18.