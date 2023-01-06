Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hampton police search for driver that struck and killed pedestrian
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hampton Police are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian and left the scene. It happened on GA Hwy 20 near Lower Woolsey Road the night of Jan. 2 around 9:15 p.m. A witness told police the car struck the pedestrian, dragged the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Three people arrested after car chase in Monroe County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shoplifting ring after a car chase in Monroe County. The chase began in Locust Grove around 6:35 p.m. Jan. 7. Officers were conducting a traffic stop during an investigation of an organized shoplifting ring. The car sped off and Monroe County deputies joined the chase on High Falls Road.
DeKalb police searching for suspect who shot innocent bystander at gas station
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb Police department is searching for a suspect they believed fired shots at another man but injured an innocent bystander instead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police say they were called to a Texaco station on Columbia Drive just...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Athens-Clarke County police officials say an individual died after exchanging gunfire with police officers late Friday evening. According to Athens-Clarke County police officials, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle on the 5000 block of Smokey Road around 11:45 p.m....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County police searching for missing teen
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are looking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl. Kaleigh Gibbs was last seen Jan. 5 around 7:15 a.m. According to police, she left for school that day and never arrived. Gibbs is 14 years old, 5-feet-5-inches and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person arrested in Clayton County after recording bike chase on TikTok
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County arrested an individual after he posted his own flight from police on social media. The man was fleeing from police on a rare sports bike. Police gave chase but ultimately lost track of him. A lieutenant searched social media and found footage...
Victim in critical condition after Saturday night shooting in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. — A person is recovering after being shot Saturday night in Atlanta. At just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 3264 Glenview Circle SW. Officers learned a potential victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance before they arrived. [DOWNLOAD:...
Man facing charges after armed robbery at a liquor store
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is now behind bars after an armed robbery that took place at a Holmes County liquor store on Saturday night. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Lamont Hall of Atlanta, Georgia entered State Line Liquors on Highway 179A wearing a mask, waving a firearm, and demanding […]
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for stealing liquor, cigarettes from Powder Springs shop
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - On Jan. 4, police busted a suspect wanted for burglarizing a local liquor, beer and wine store. Just before 8 a.m. that day, the Powder Springs Police Department received a call from the "1 Stop Package" store located near the Publix Super Market at Powder Springs. The front window of was smashed in, and the shop had been robbed.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in Decatur gas station shooting that wounded father of 5
DECATUR, Ga. - A metro-Atlanta man went to a DeKalb County gas station Wednesday afternoon with his father-in-law to get gas, but he says he left with a bullet in his leg. "It was the worst day of my life," he said. The man asked us not to use his...
fox5atlanta.com
2 drivers critically injured in Stone Mountain car accident
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Two drivers are fighting for recovery in the hospital after a serious car accident Saturday afternoon. Police said two drivers collided head-on into one another on the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:25 p.m. Both drivers were critically injured in the accident and sent...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two people dead after head-on collision on Hugh Howell Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are dead after a head-on collision on Hugh Howell Road Jan. 7. DeKalb police responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:26 p.m. and found two vehicles that had hit head-on. The drivers were both taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died of their injuries.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two injured in shooting at Perimeter Mall on Ashford Dunwoody Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The Dunwoody Police Department said that two people got into an argument in the mall’s food court when the shooting occurred. The two people exchanged gunfire, leaving one injured at the mall. The other shooter was later found in DeKalb, also injured. That shooter is now in custody.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Stone Mountain
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A felony rape suspect is under arrest following a five-hour-long standoff with a SWAT team in Stone Mountain. Cleon Duke was wanted for a felony rape in Lithonia in May 2021. He barricaded himself inside a residence on To Lani Drive Jan. 6. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office worked with a county SWAT team during the standoff.
Cops: 2 dead in head-on collision in DeKalb
Two people died in a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Police say 2 shot Friday at Atlanta mall after argument
ATLANTA (AP) — A Friday afternoon mall shooting outside Atlanta left two hospitalized in stable condition, according to police. The suspect shot the victim, who then struck the assailant by returning fire, after an argument at the Perimeter Mall, the Dunwoody Police Department said in a Friday evening news release. After responding at 4:45 to […]
70-year-old man hit, killed by unknown vehicle on I-75/85 southbound, police say
ATLANTA — A 70-year-old man is dead after police said he was hit and killed on Interstate 75/85 southbound on Saturday morning. Police told Channel 2 Action News the crash happened around 6:34 a.m. when police arrived to I-75/85 southbound near Pryor Road and found the 70-year-old in the roadway dead.
Firefighters battle early morning fire in vacant Lawrenceville building
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County fire officials are working to learn to what caused an early morning house fire Sunday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, the blaze broke out around 2:59 a.m., at a single-story home near the intersection of Sterling...
‘Gangs will run nothing except water’: 5 inmates charged after assault in Clayton County jail
CLAYTON COUNTY. Ga. — Officials with the Clayton County jail told Channel 2 Action News five inmates have been charged after an inmate was assaulted in jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday Jan. 4, Sheriff Allen was made aware of an inmate...
Video: DeKalb County’s unsolved homicides of 2022
The DeKalb County Police Department released a video summarizing some of the county’s unsolved homicide cases of 2022. The department is asking for anyone who has any details about the deaths of these victims to come forward. You can see the video below.
