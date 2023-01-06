ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Comments / 3

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Hampton police search for driver that struck and killed pedestrian

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hampton Police are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian and left the scene. It happened on GA Hwy 20 near Lower Woolsey Road the night of Jan. 2 around 9:15 p.m. A witness told police the car struck the pedestrian, dragged the...
HAMPTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Three people arrested after car chase in Monroe County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shoplifting ring after a car chase in Monroe County. The chase began in Locust Grove around 6:35 p.m. Jan. 7. Officers were conducting a traffic stop during an investigation of an organized shoplifting ring. The car sped off and Monroe County deputies joined the chase on High Falls Road.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Athens-Clarke County police officials say an individual died after exchanging gunfire with police officers late Friday evening. According to Athens-Clarke County police officials, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle on the 5000 block of Smokey Road around 11:45 p.m....
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Clayton County police searching for missing teen

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police are looking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl. Kaleigh Gibbs was last seen Jan. 5 around 7:15 a.m. According to police, she left for school that day and never arrived. Gibbs is 14 years old, 5-feet-5-inches and...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WMBB

Man facing charges after armed robbery at a liquor store

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man is now behind bars after an armed robbery that took place at a Holmes County liquor store on Saturday night. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sterling Lamont Hall of Atlanta, Georgia entered State Line Liquors on Highway 179A wearing a mask, waving a firearm, and demanding […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for stealing liquor, cigarettes from Powder Springs shop

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - On Jan. 4, police busted a suspect wanted for burglarizing a local liquor, beer and wine store. Just before 8 a.m. that day, the Powder Springs Police Department received a call from the "1 Stop Package" store located near the Publix Super Market at Powder Springs. The front window of was smashed in, and the shop had been robbed.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 drivers critically injured in Stone Mountain car accident

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Two drivers are fighting for recovery in the hospital after a serious car accident Saturday afternoon. Police said two drivers collided head-on into one another on the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:25 p.m. Both drivers were critically injured in the accident and sent...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two people dead after head-on collision on Hugh Howell Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are dead after a head-on collision on Hugh Howell Road Jan. 7. DeKalb police responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:26 p.m. and found two vehicles that had hit head-on. The drivers were both taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died of their injuries.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two injured in shooting at Perimeter Mall on Ashford Dunwoody Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The Dunwoody Police Department said that two people got into an argument in the mall’s food court when the shooting occurred. The two people exchanged gunfire, leaving one injured at the mall. The other shooter was later found in DeKalb, also injured. That shooter is now in custody.
DUNWOODY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested after SWAT standoff in Stone Mountain

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A felony rape suspect is under arrest following a five-hour-long standoff with a SWAT team in Stone Mountain. Cleon Duke was wanted for a felony rape in Lithonia in May 2021. He barricaded himself inside a residence on To Lani Drive Jan. 6. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office worked with a county SWAT team during the standoff.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
WSAV News 3

Police say 2 shot Friday at Atlanta mall after argument

ATLANTA (AP) — A Friday afternoon mall shooting outside Atlanta left two hospitalized in stable condition, according to police. The suspect shot the victim, who then struck the assailant by returning fire, after an argument at the Perimeter Mall, the Dunwoody Police Department said in a Friday evening news release. After responding at 4:45 to […]
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy