ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion

No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees outfielder signs with Mets

Tim Locastro realized his childhood dream of playing for the Yankees. Now, the speedy New York native will get to stay in the city, but will move across it. The Mets and Locastro have agreed to a minor-league deal, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo. Want...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Trevor Bauer ‘no longer’ a part of the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers have finally announced what they plan to do about Trevor Bauer. According to an official statement from the Dodgers, they have decided to part ways with Bauer and designate him for assignment. “The Dodgers organization believes that allegations of sexual assault or domestic violence should be thoroughly investigated,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Steve Cohen sends a clear message on Twitter: The Mets don’t need Carlos Correa

Steve Cohen’s activity on social media as the Carlos Correa saga drags on is a clear message to fans in New York: The Mets don’t need the shortstop. Carlos Correa has been the recipient of two massive free agency deals this offseason. It’s just that neither of them have gone through officially. And now there’s a danger the Mets will give up on getting that second deal locked in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Braves news: Alex Anthopoulos not done yet with Atlanta contract extensions

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed his motivation for giving out so many huge contract extensions — the Montreal Expos. Ronald Acuña, Ozzie Albies, Spencer Strider, Michael Harris, Sean Murphy, Matt Olson and Austin Riley. Those are just a few young stars Alex Anthopoulos has locked up through 2028, at the earliest. It’s a unique business model — and dare I say a refreshing one — that prioritizes signing young talent before they hit arbitration.
ATLANTA, GA
True Blue LA

Dodgers notes: Quiet offseason, Julio Urías World Baseball Classic captain

The Dodgers’ sustained run of excellence — a .645 winning percentage since the start of 2017, and 21 more wins than the next-best MLB team during that stretch — is the backdrop for Ben Clemens’ summary of the team’s relatively quiet offseason at FanGraphs, noting that the Dodgers have a long way to fall before falling out of the “very good” class.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

White Sox sign outfielder Jake Marisnick to minors deal

The White Sox have added to their outfield depth, and in the process, have created a larger battle for their fourth outfielder spot. According to Kenny Van Doren of Inside the Astros, the White Sox have signed Jake Marisnick to a minor-league deal. Should he make the MLB roster, Marisnick would be paid $1.3 million.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
594K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy