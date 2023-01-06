Read full article on original website
Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion
No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
Ex-Yankees outfielder signs with Mets
Tim Locastro realized his childhood dream of playing for the Yankees. Now, the speedy New York native will get to stay in the city, but will move across it. The Mets and Locastro have agreed to a minor-league deal, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo. Want...
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Joins Rockies In Attempt To Revitalize Career
Former Boston Red Sox left-handed reliever Fernando Abad is attempting to make a comeback to Major League Baseball.
MLB reinstates former Braves GM after ‘lifetime ban’: Everything to know
Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella has been reinstated by MLB just five years after he was given a lifetime ban from the sport. John Coppolella will likely have to seek new employment elsewhere given the Braves currently have Alex Anthopoulos as their general manager, but new opportunity awaits.
Trevor Bauer ‘no longer’ a part of the Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers have finally announced what they plan to do about Trevor Bauer. According to an official statement from the Dodgers, they have decided to part ways with Bauer and designate him for assignment. “The Dodgers organization believes that allegations of sexual assault or domestic violence should be thoroughly investigated,...
Phillies swing trade with Tigers, acquire Gregory Soto to boost bullpen: Report
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Phillies have added to their bullpen by acquiring Gregory Soto from the Tigers in a five player trade.
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. resuming baseball activities
Fernando Tatis Jr. expected to be ready to participate in spring training, can rejoin the Padres on April 20
Steve Cohen sends a clear message on Twitter: The Mets don’t need Carlos Correa
Steve Cohen’s activity on social media as the Carlos Correa saga drags on is a clear message to fans in New York: The Mets don’t need the shortstop. Carlos Correa has been the recipient of two massive free agency deals this offseason. It’s just that neither of them have gone through officially. And now there’s a danger the Mets will give up on getting that second deal locked in.
Braves news: Alex Anthopoulos not done yet with Atlanta contract extensions
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed his motivation for giving out so many huge contract extensions — the Montreal Expos. Ronald Acuña, Ozzie Albies, Spencer Strider, Michael Harris, Sean Murphy, Matt Olson and Austin Riley. Those are just a few young stars Alex Anthopoulos has locked up through 2028, at the earliest. It’s a unique business model — and dare I say a refreshing one — that prioritizes signing young talent before they hit arbitration.
Dodgers notes: Quiet offseason, Julio Urías World Baseball Classic captain
The Dodgers’ sustained run of excellence — a .645 winning percentage since the start of 2017, and 21 more wins than the next-best MLB team during that stretch — is the backdrop for Ben Clemens’ summary of the team’s relatively quiet offseason at FanGraphs, noting that the Dodgers have a long way to fall before falling out of the “very good” class.
White Sox sign outfielder Jake Marisnick to minors deal
The White Sox have added to their outfield depth, and in the process, have created a larger battle for their fourth outfielder spot. According to Kenny Van Doren of Inside the Astros, the White Sox have signed Jake Marisnick to a minor-league deal. Should he make the MLB roster, Marisnick would be paid $1.3 million.
